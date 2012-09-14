|
Dental new model, from Medical Cable Co.,Ltd.
Dental Chair
Fully Electrically Dental Chair (through Foot Switch and control panel)
Automatic Zero position return
Automatic action Head rest
Double action Head set
Movable arm rest to facilitate...
ECG-101S,102,603, from Medical Cable Co.,Ltd.
Hand held ECG 19*9*3,5 CM
High resolution thermal printing array system
High frequency response reach to 150Hz
Rhythm Lead selectable
LCD impuls wave
Capable of printing continuous one channel...
Finger oximeter(FOS,POS2,90S), from Medical Cable Co.,Ltd.
Pulse O SPO2
MD-FO for finger Fos Fingertip Oximeter (FOS)
MD-FOpro Pos Fingertip Oximeter (POS2)
MD-FOs 90s Fingertip Oximeter (90S)
Medical Cables and Parts, from Medical Cable Co.,Ltd.
ECG Parts
ECG Palient Cable
Patient monitor cable
Spo2/sensor cables
Holter&Telemeter box
EEG calbes
Leadwire Connectors
Sono Trax BasicS, from Medical Cable Co.,Ltd.
Ergonomic design, compact and light
Easy-to-use
Accurate FHR detection, large LCD display and clean sound
High sensitivity interchangeable probe
Automatic and manual FHR Counting
Long time continuous...
