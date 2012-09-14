Post Profile for Your Business
>
Manufacturing
>
Electrical Equipment, Appliance, & Component Manufacturing
> Communication & Energy Wire & Cable Manufacturing
Communication & Energy Wire & Cable Manufacturing
Fiber Optic Cable Manufacturing
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Communication & Energy Wire & Cable Manufacturing
Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd.
Yangzhou, China
Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd. is a premier manufacturer of marine cable, shipboard cable, and industrial cables. As the TOP 3 marine cable...
Belconn SpA
Almese, Italy
Belconn is a manufacturer and supplier of passive solutions for telecomunication and data networks, including cables, connectors and accessories. With...
CES/K Corporation
Las Vegas, NV
CES/K Corporation is an International Wire and Cable Manufacturer, providing its' customers with a Worldwide Supply of Products & Solutions...
Chromis Fiberoptics
Warren, NJ
Chromis Fiberoptics, located in Warren, NJ, is the world technology leader in the design and manufacturing of Plastic Optical Fibers (POF)...
Igus Singapore Pte. Ltd.
Singapore
igus Singapore Pte Ltd was established in 1997 and is the HQ office for the ASEAN region. Our geographical coverage includes Singapore,...
Medical Cable Co.,Ltd.
China
Meditech is an economic entity of designing, developing and manufacturing medical cables, whose quality system has been found to be in conformity...
Wert Italia Srl
Torino, Italy
Wert Italia is a representation and marketing company in the industry of IT, telecommunication and security solutions. The company is owned...
