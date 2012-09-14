|
CNC Machining, from Trout Tool Company Limited
Service
1 x Hurco VM2 (x1000mm y470mm z470mm)
40 taper, 8000 RPM spindle
UltiMax control and software tools
16-station, automatic, swing-arm tool changer
Rapid traverse X,Y,Z axis 750 (ipm)
EDM, from Trout Tool Company Limited
Service
1 X Fanuc Robocut alpha-1C with large capacity work tank, Submerged, Autowire, (24 hour operation)
Automatic Wire Feed Erosion (x500mm y370mm z300mm)
1 X Fanuc Robocut alpha-01C, Submerged, Autowire,...
Presswork, from Trout Tool Company Limited
Service
Presswork: We offer presswork services in a range of materials including mild steel, stainless steel, aluminium and specialist alloys, working from sheet or coil stock with thicknesses of up to 10mm. With...
Toolmaking, from Trout Tool Company Limited
Service
Toolmaking: Trout Tool Company designs, manufactures and repairs press tools for single stroke and multi-stage progression tools and dies. We provide toolmaking services for both inhouse presswork requirements...
