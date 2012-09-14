COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com Sanelec s.r.l. Brasov, Romania We are a small engineering company that can offer mechanical parts and all metal products. We can furnish parts in a wide variety of materials... Trout Tool Company Limited Yiewsley, United Kingdom Trout Tool Company Ltd manufactures presstools, presswork, wire eroded parts, jig & fixtures, machined components, and assemblies for... Companies 1 - 2 of 2 Page: 1

