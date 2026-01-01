Products & Services

Within Medical Practice Management & Services

Platinum Products & Services

Hair Transplant Turkey

Hair Transplant Turkey

Dr Resul Yaman Hair Clinic

Service

Tips for Choosing the Best Hair Transplant Doctor With the development of modern hair techniques and the growing focus of doctors in this field, hair transplant Turkey has become one of the most...

Gold Products & Services

Gastric Sleeve Surgery

Gastric Sleeve Surgery

Dr Kuri & Associates

Service

Gastric Sleeve Surgery, also known as Sleeve Gastrectomy, is a highly effective weight-loss procedure offered by Dr. Kuri & Associates in Tijuana, Mexico. Designed for individuals struggling with...

Lap-Band Surgery

Lap-Band Surgery

Dr Kuri & Associates

Service

Lap-Band Surgery, also known as Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding, is a popular weight-loss procedure offered by Dr. Kuri & Associates in Tijuana, Mexico. This minimally invasive surgery...

Products & Services

Axiom DRX9000 DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression Table

Axiom DRX9000 DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression Table

Global Decompression

$23,000.00Product

2003 Used Axiom DRX9000 $23,000 Lumbar Spinal Decompression Manual FREE USA Delivery & Installation Global Decompression has several used Axiom DRX9000, Accu-SPINA & Triton Traction machines...

Chattanooga Triton DTS Used Chiropractic Table

Chattanooga Triton DTS Used Chiropractic Table

Global Decompression

$9,000.00Product

Chattanooga Triton DTS Used Chiropractic Table Includes: • Chattanooga Triton DTS • FREE USA & Canada Delivery • Harnesses & Pillows • Triton Traction Unit •...

Cosmetic Dentistry NY

Cosmetic Dentistry NY

718Dentist - Park Dental Care

Service

Cosmetic dentistry procedures at Park Dental Care, a premier cosmetic dental practice in Astoria Queens, New York. Our cosmetic dentists are experienced in all aspects of cosmetic dental procedures...

Dental Crowns NY

Dental Crowns NY

718Dentist - Park Dental Care

Service

Park Dental Care of Astoria offers dental crowns in New York. Dental crowns are used to cover decayed, cracked or damaged teeth in order to add strength to the tooth and improve the tooth’s...

Dental Implants NY

Dental Implants NY

718Dentist - Park Dental Care

Service

Park Dental Care of Astoria offers dental implants in Queens, New York. Implant dentistry is a state-of-the-art tooth restoration option that is attractive, comfortable and permanent. Dental implants...

GoUrgentCare.com® Online Directory

GoUrgentCare.com® Online Directory

Practice Velocity

Service

Maximize your clinic's online visibility with GoUrgentCare.com®, an online directory of walk-in clinics currently offered free of charge to Practice Velocity customers. GoUrgentCare.com®...

Invisalign Braces NY

Invisalign Braces NY

718Dentist - Park Dental Care

Service

Park Dental Care is a premier provider of Invisalign® in Astoria Queens, New York. Invisalign® is a state-of-the-art orthodontic system that straightens teeth using a series of soft, clear,...

Move and Installation of your Axiom DRX9000 or Accu-SPINA

Move and Installation of your Axiom DRX9000 or Accu-SPINA

Global Decompression

$2,100.00Service

Global Decompression offers the experience and expertise of more than 400 Spinal Decompression moves & installs over the last 5 years. The technicians of Global Decompression have meticulously...

Orthodontics NY

Orthodontics NY

718Dentist - Park Dental Care

Service

Park Dental Care is a premier provider of orthodontics in Queens, New York. Orthodontic treatment is offered for children, pre-teens, teens and adults within our family dental practice and includes...

PiVoT™ Charting and Coding

PiVoT™ Charting and Coding

Practice Velocity

Product

PiVoT™ is a modified EMR that uses scanned paper templates to create an electronic medical record. Simply examine what is appropriate, document what you did, and scan the template. The powerful...

Porcelain Veneers

Porcelain Veneers

718Dentist - Park Dental Care

Service

Porcelain Veneers New York Park Dental Care of Astoria offers porcelain veneers in Queens, New York. Porcelain dental veneers, also referred to as laminates, offer a relatively quick and easy option...

PV Billing®

PV Billing®

Practice Velocity

Service

PV Billing®, a sister company of Practice Velocity, LLC, is the largest urgent care billing company in the U.S. Under the direction of David Stern, MC, CPC, and Monica Klosa, CPC, the company has...

PVM™ Practice Management

PVM™ Practice Management

Practice Velocity

Product

PVM™ Practice Management is the only practice management system developed by urgent care professionals, tested in urgent care centers, and has physician owners using it every day in the...

Smile Makeover

Smile Makeover

718Dentist - Park Dental Care

Service

Park Dental Care of Astoria offers smile makeovers in New York. Smile makeovers can be full or partial and begin with a comprehensive consultation and evaluation that assesses your current oral...

Spinal Decompression Harnesses - Axiom DRX9000 - Accu-SPINA

Spinal Decompression Harnesses - Axiom DRX9000 - Accu-SPINA

Global Decompression

$675.00Product

These are excellent Harnesses that are made from High Strength fabric. Each harness is hand made and includes quality velcro. Includes • Small, Medium & Large Lower Harness • Medium...

Teeth Whitening NY

Teeth Whitening NY

718Dentist - Park Dental Care

Service

Park Dental Care of Astoria offers laser teeth whitening in Queens, New York. Laser teeth whitening treatments are a quick and easy way to achieve a whiter, brighter smile. We offer BriteSmile®...

Used Accu-SPINA Spinal Decompression Chiropractic Table

Used Accu-SPINA Spinal Decompression Chiropractic Table

Global Decompression

$35,000.00Product

Accu-SPINA Lumbar & Cervical Spinal Decompression Machine Cervical & Lumbar Spinal Decompression Flat Screen Monitor Includes: • Delivery & Installation • Complete System...

Used Accu-SPINA Spinal Decompression Chiropractic Table

Used Accu-SPINA Spinal Decompression Chiropractic Table

Global Decompression

$35,000.00Product

Accu-SPINA Lumbar & Cervical Spinal Decompression Machine Cervical & Lumbar Spinal Decompression Flat Screen Monitor Includes: • Delivery & Installation • Complete System...

Used Axiom DRX 9500 Spinal Decompression Chiropractic Table

Used Axiom DRX 9500 Spinal Decompression Chiropractic Table

Global Decompression

$32,000.00Product

FREE USA Shipping & Installation!! The Axiom DRX9500 is the industry leader in Cervical Only Spinal Decompression. Global Decompression is proud to bring you this DRX-9500 Cervical Spinal...

Used Axiom DRX9000 DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression Table

Used Axiom DRX9000 DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression Table

Global Decompression

$21,000.00Product

This is a Great Used Axiom DRX9000 System, FREE USA and Canada Delivery! • 2006 Axiom DRX 9000 • 3 Month Warranty – Ask About our Machine Replacement Guarantee • Lumbar Spinal...

Used Axiom DRX9000 DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression Table

Used Axiom DRX9000 DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression Table

Global Decompression

$40,000.00Product

This is a Great Used Axiom DRX 9000C System, FREE USA Delivery! • 2006 Axiom DRX9000C • 12 Month Warranty – Ask About our Machine Replacement Guarantee • Cervical & Lumbar...

Used Axiom DRX9000 DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression Table

Used Axiom DRX9000 DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression Table

Global Decompression

$21,000.00Product

This is a Great Used Axiom DRX9000 System, FREE USA and Canada Delivery! 2006 Axiom DRX 9000 3 Month Warranty – Ask About our Machine Replacement Guarantee Lumbar Spinal Decompression Manual,...

VelociDoc® Urgent Care EMR

VelociDoc® Urgent Care EMR

Practice Velocity

Product

VelociDoc Urgent Care EMR is the first electronic medical record designed from the ground up specifically for urgent care. Under the supervision of urgent care physician David Stern, MD, CPC, and in...

ZipPASS® - Get in line, online™

ZipPASS® - Get in line, online™

Practice Velocity

Service

ZipPASS® is a unique functionality of Practice Velocity that allows visitors to your urgent care website to click on a logo and make a same-day appointment based on current patient flow. Simply...

Products & Services 1 - 27 of 27