Acido Hialuronico , from Clinica Estetica Vicario

Service

El Acido Hialuronico se emplea en estética y debido a su gran capacidad de captación de agua para eliminar los pequeños surcos faciales alrededor de la región peribucal o arrugas...

Hilos Tensores , from Clinica Estetica Vicario

$0.00 - Service

Los Hilos Tensores en las Clínicas Vicario Aconsejamos esta técnica más revolucionaria aparecida en los últimos años los Nuevos Hilos Tensores de PDO 3D LIFT ® con...

HILOS TENSORES , from Clinica Estetica Vicario

$0.00 - Service

Se aplicará fácilmente, con anestesia tópica o crioanestesia, sin hospitalización. Su aplicación es rápida (15/20 minutos), segura e indolora. No producen alergias...

Hilos Tensores Espiculados Cog 3D Lift ® , from Clinica Estetica Vicario

$0.00 - Service

Los Hilos Tensores Espiculados Cog 3D Lift ® procedimiento sencillo, sin cortes ni cicatrices y con anestesia tópica o local. Una de las ventajas es que se producen cambios muy racionales, sin...

Rinoplastia sin cirugia o Rinomodelacion , from Clinica Estetica Vicario

$500.00 - Service

La Rinomodelación la rinoplastia sin cirugía es una técnica médica no quirúrgica . Posiblemente una de los avances más importantes en la medicina estética...

Axiom DRX9000 DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression Table , from Global Decompression

$23,000.00 - Product

2003 Used Axiom DRX9000 $23,000 Lumbar Spinal Decompression Manual FREE USA Delivery & Installation Global Decompression has several used Axiom DRX9000, Accu-SPINA & Triton Traction machines available.

Chattanooga Triton DTS Used Chiropractic Table , from Global Decompression

$9,000.00 - Product

Chattanooga Triton DTS Used Chiropractic Table Includes: • Chattanooga Triton DTS • FREE USA & Canada Delivery • Harnesses & Pillows • Triton Traction Unit • Patient...

Cosmetic Dentistry NY , from 718Dentist - Park Dental Care

Service

Cosmetic dentistry procedures at Park Dental Care, a premier cosmetic dental practice in Astoria Queens, New York. Our cosmetic dentists are experienced in all aspects of cosmetic dental procedures and...

Dental Crowns NY , from 718Dentist - Park Dental Care

Service

Park Dental Care of Astoria offers dental crowns in New York. Dental crowns are used to cover decayed, cracked or damaged teeth in order to add strength to the tooth and improve the tooth’s appearance.

Dental Implants NY , from 718Dentist - Park Dental Care

Service

Park Dental Care of Astoria offers dental implants in Queens, New York. Implant dentistry is a state-of-the-art tooth restoration option that is attractive, comfortable and permanent. Dental implants can...

GoUrgentCare.com® Online Directory , from Practice Velocity

Service

Maximize your clinic's online visibility with GoUrgentCare.com®, an online directory of walk-in clinics currently offered free of charge to Practice Velocity customers. GoUrgentCare.com® attracts...

Invisalign Braces NY , from 718Dentist - Park Dental Care

Service

Park Dental Care is a premier provider of Invisalign® in Astoria Queens, New York. Invisalign® is a state-of-the-art orthodontic system that straightens teeth using a series of soft, clear, nearly...

Move and Installation of your Axiom DRX9000 or Accu-SPINA , from Global Decompression

$2,100.00 - Service

Global Decompression offers the experience and expertise of more than 400 Spinal Decompression moves & installs over the last 5 years. The technicians of Global Decompression have meticulously created...

Orthodontics NY , from 718Dentist - Park Dental Care

Service

Park Dental Care is a premier provider of orthodontics in Queens, New York. Orthodontic treatment is offered for children, pre-teens, teens and adults within our family dental practice and includes traditional...

PiVoT™ Charting and Coding , from Practice Velocity

Product

PiVoT™ is a modified EMR that uses scanned paper templates to create an electronic medical record. Simply examine what is appropriate, document what you did, and scan the template. The powerful Practice...

Porcelain Veneers , from 718Dentist - Park Dental Care

Service

Porcelain Veneers New York Park Dental Care of Astoria offers porcelain veneers in Queens, New York. Porcelain dental veneers, also referred to as laminates, offer a relatively quick and easy option for...

PV Billing® , from Practice Velocity

Service

PV Billing®, a sister company of Practice Velocity, LLC, is the largest urgent care billing company in the U.S. Under the direction of David Stern, MC, CPC, and Monica Klosa, CPC, the company has grown...

PVM™ Practice Management , from Practice Velocity

Product

PVM™ Practice Management is the only practice management system developed by urgent care professionals, tested in urgent care centers, and has physician owners using it every day in the practice...

Smile Makeover , from 718Dentist - Park Dental Care

Service

Park Dental Care of Astoria offers smile makeovers in New York. Smile makeovers can be full or partial and begin with a comprehensive consultation and evaluation that assesses your current oral health...

Spinal Decompression Harnesses - Axiom DRX9000 - Accu-SPINA , from Global Decompression

$675.00 - Product

These are excellent Harnesses that are made from High Strength fabric. Each harness is hand made and includes quality velcro. Includes • Small, Medium & Large Lower Harness • Medium &...

Teeth Whitening NY , from 718Dentist - Park Dental Care

Service

Park Dental Care of Astoria offers laser teeth whitening in Queens, New York. Laser teeth whitening treatments are a quick and easy way to achieve a whiter, brighter smile. We offer BriteSmile® laser...

Used Accu-SPINA Spinal Decompression Chiropractic Table , from Global Decompression

$35,000.00 - Product

Accu-SPINA Lumbar & Cervical Spinal Decompression Machine Cervical & Lumbar Spinal Decompression Flat Screen Monitor Includes: • Delivery & Installation • Complete System Training •...

Used Axiom DRX 9500 Spinal Decompression Chiropractic Table , from Global Decompression

$32,000.00 - Product

FREE USA Shipping & Installation!! The Axiom DRX9500 is the industry leader in Cervical Only Spinal Decompression. Global Decompression is proud to bring you this DRX-9500 Cervical Spinal Decompression...

Used Axiom DRX9000 DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression Table , from Global Decompression

$21,000.00 - Product

This is a Great Used Axiom DRX9000 System, FREE USA and Canada Delivery! • 2006 Axiom DRX 9000 • 3 Month Warranty – Ask About our Machine Replacement Guarantee • Lumbar Spinal Decompression •...

Used Axiom DRX9000 DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression Table , from Global Decompression

$40,000.00 - Product

This is a Great Used Axiom DRX 9000C System, FREE USA Delivery! • 2006 Axiom DRX9000C • 12 Month Warranty – Ask About our Machine Replacement Guarantee • Cervical & Lumbar Spinal...

VelociDoc® Urgent Care EMR , from Practice Velocity

Product

VelociDoc Urgent Care EMR is the first electronic medical record designed from the ground up specifically for urgent care. Under the supervision of urgent care physician David Stern, MD, CPC, and in conjunction...