PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Health Care > Health Care Services > Medical Practice Management & Services
 
Medical Practice Management & Services
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs

 
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Medical Practice Management & Services
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
American Association on Health and Disability American Association on Health and Disab... Rockville, MD
The American Association on Health and Disability (AAHD), www.aahd.us is a national non-profit organization dedicated to advancing health... 
Clinica Estetica Vicario Clinica Estetica Vicario Madrid, Spain
La Clínica Estetica Vicario, en sus más de 40 años de dedicación, destacando la inquietud siempre en ofrecer... 
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
718Dentist - Park Dental Care 718Dentist - Park Dental Care Astoria, NY
Park Dental Care of Astoria Queens, NY provides a full range of general and cosmetic dentistry services including cosmetic bonding, dental... 
Advanced Dental Concepts Advanced Dental Concepts Broomall, PA
Dr. Sander I. White, D.D.S. has been providing world class cosmetic and general dentistry since 1971. His clinical techniques and practice... 
CME Outfitters, LLC CME Outfitters, LLC Rockville, MD
We've come a long way since opening our doors in the summer of 2002. In the ensuing years, we have earned a solid reputation for developing... 
Denver CyberKnife Denver CyberKnife Lone Tree, CO
Denver CyberKnife is Colorado's only independent, free-standing radiation therapy center dedicated to treating patients with tumors using... 
Dr. Kathleen Albertson, L. Ac, PhD Dr. Kathleen Albertson, L. Ac, PhD Dana Point, CA
Kathleen Albertson, L. Ac, PhD is the president and owner of Albertson Acupuncture & Herbal Care, Inc. located in Dana Point, CA. She... 
eBreastAug.com eBreastAug.com Dix Hills, NY
eBreastAug.com is a 2+ years-old medical marketing firm and a division of Eclipse Medical Marketing, LLC. Services include Board Certified... 
Facial Paralysis Institute Facial Paralysis Institute Beverly Hills, CA
Treatment of Facial Paralysis Dr. Azizzadeh’s Philosophy The facial nerve (7th cranial nerve) controls the movement and expression... 
Fort Dent Family Dentistry Fort Dent Family Dentistry Tukwila, WA
Dr Lance Timmerman in Tukwila, Washington is a comprehensive general dentist. While offering routine dental care (cleanings, fillings, etc)... 
Global Decompression Global Decompression Clearwater, FL
Global Decompression has a simple goal: to deliver Used DRX 9000 Spinal Decompression equipment at a lower cost than the manufacturer, provide... 
IntelliSoft Group, Inc. IntelliSoft Group, Inc. Nashua, NH
Recognized as an industry leader since 1997, IntelliSoft Group, Inc. is a leading supplier of automated credentialing, provider management,... 
Knee & Shoulder Clinic of Chennai, India Knee & Shoulder Clinic of Chennai, India Chennai, India
Knee & Shoulder orthopedic surgery for Americans, UK citizens at cost effective rates in Chennai by fellowship trained UK qualified... 
MD Now Urgent Care MD Now Urgent Care Lake Worth, FL
MD Now® Urgent Care Walk-In Medical Centers is the leading provider of fast and affordable urgent care to adults and children in Palm... 
Medical-Healthcare-Software.com Medical-Healthcare-Software.com Sainte-Julie, Canada
This directory offers solutions for pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, including company overview for individual physicians, groups... 
Practice Velocity Practice Velocity Belvidere, IL
Practice Velocity® Urgent Care Solutions® (www.practicevelocity.com) offers patented software solutions to the urgent care industry. 
RucorStrategies, LLC / Camcare RucorStrategies, LLC / Camcare Boston, MA
Designed membership plans help consumers pay for complementary alternative medicine visits.CamCare provides a membership based reimbursement... 
Shamblott Family Dentistry Shamblott Family Dentistry Hopkins, MN
Shamblott Family Dentistry is a Minneapolis dentist providing general, and cosmetic dentistry services, including sedation dentistry, for... 
The Coromandel Cardiothoracic Surgery Practice The Coromandel Cardiothoracic Surgery Pr... Chennai, India
"The Coromandel Cardiothoracic Surgery Practice is established by 2 Western trained(UK) and western Qualified (UK) Cardiothoracic Surgeons... 
Companies 1 - 19 of 19 Page: 1


Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help