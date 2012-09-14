Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

AWL Series Adjustable Warehouse Lighting , from LaMar Lighting Company

Adjustable Warehouse Lighting - High efficiency, high output fluorescent available in T5 or T8. Suitable for a variety of applications including warehouses, retail stores and other commercial spaces that...

BOUNCER SLIDE COMBO. SIZE -1LX13Hx15/NAME-MODULE COMBO , from Unique World

A great combination unit for both boys and girls at any event. Excellent for any outdoor and indoor facility and an amazingly attractive unit. The price includes the unit, the blower, patch kits, spikes,...

BOUNCER SLIDE COMBO. NAME-SPORT ARENA COMBO. SIZE 31Lx13Wx15H , from Unique World

A great combination unit both for boys and girls and even adults at any event. Excellent for any outdoor and indoor facility and an amazingly attractive unit. The price includes the unit, the blower,...

BOUNCER SLIDE COMBO. SIZE- 31Lx13Wx15H/ NAME- HOT AIR BALLOON COMBO , from Unique World

A great combination unit both for boys and girls at any event. Excellent for any outdoor and indoor facility and an amazingly attractive unit. All the balloons are made through the heat sealing machine...

Denver Nuggets Logo NBA Leather Handbag , from Kgadi LLC

Kgadi LLC exclusive licensed NBA Basketball Handbags. Denver Nuggets Logo Handbag. Front and back is jersey material and trim, inside lining, drawstring and shoulder strap is leather. Retails for...

Dual Lane Curly Water Slide , from Unique World

What an excitement and a challenge! Two kids or two adults may slide down at the same time on this perfectly built unique slide made out of unique material.

Girl's Pink Sleeveless Hoodie Outfit , from Masons Underground

Girl's 100% cotton pink hoodie outfit is pre-washed for softness and retails for $60-$70. Inquire for wholesale pricing

INFLATABLE SLIDE. NAME 20 FOOTER BACKYARD SLIDE. SIZE -20Hx12Wx25L , from Unique World

What could be more challenging and attractive for kids than an inflatable slide? New belly free feature of this slide will allow you to better deflate the unit. It weighs less than all the full bottom...

JUMPING CASTLE SLIDE COMBO. NAME -Rainbow Castle Combo. SIZE 31Lx13Wx15H , from Unique World

A great outstanding quality extra strong and extra durable combination inflatable. Excellent unit for all ages and any event. Meant for any geographical region and for any indoor and outdoor facilities. The...

JUMPING CASTLE SLIDE COMBO. NAME-PRINCESS CASTLE COMBO. SIZE- 31Lx13Wx15H , from Unique World

A great combination unit for girls at any event. Excellent for any outdoor and indoor facility and an amazingly attractive unit. All handmade and stitched decor on the unit. The price includes the unit,...

Kobe Bryant - L.A. Lakers Leather and Jersey Material Handbag , from Kgadi LLC

Kgadi LLC exclusive licensed NBA Basketball Handbags. Kobe Bryant L.A. Lakers Player Name and Number Handbag. Front and back is jersey material and trim, inside lining, drawstring and shoulder strap...

Los Angeles Lakers Logo Leather Handbag , from Kgadi LLC

Kgadi LLC exclusive licensed NBA Basketball Handbags. L.A. Lakers Logo Handbag. Front and back is jersey material and trim, inside lining, drawstring and shoulder strap is leather. Retails for...

Masons Underground "Angst" design men's T-shirt , from Masons Underground

Men's "Angst" Design T-shirt by masons Underground retails for $35.00, inquire for wholesale pricing. This T-shirt is 100% premium cotton, pre-washed for softness and features an abstact art...

Masons Underground "Dogfaces" Longsleeve Thermal Shirt , from Masons Underground

Bring back the vintage Cool of the Vegas "Rat Pack" with the Masons Underground "Dog Faces" Thermal 100% cotton thermal retails for $45.00, inquire for wholesale pricing

Masons Underground Angst Girls T-shirt , from Masons Underground

Women's "Angst" design T-shirt is 100% premium cotton and pre-washed for softness. Features abstract artistic design and retails for $30.00.

Masons Underground Girls Hooded Sweatshirt , from Masons Underground

Women's Yellow Hoodie Sweatshirt and Sweatpants Hoodie retails for $60-$70 Pants retail for $33-$55.00 Inquire for wholesale pricing

Masons Underground Panter Designed Men's T-shirt , from Masons Underground

Men's "Panther" design t-shirt is 100% premium cottn and pre-washed for softness. Retails for $40.00, inquire for wholesale pricing.

Men's "Weapon of Choice" T-shirt , from Masons Underground

Men's "Weapon of Choice" design T-shirt features gothic rock-n-roll inpired image. 100% premium cotton and pre-washed for softness. Retails between $35.00 and $45.00. Inquire for wholesale pricing.

Men's Flur Hooded Sweatshirt , from Masons Underground

Masons Underground Flur Hoodie Sweatshirt retails for $85.00, inquire for wholesale pricing. Flur design on sleeve and inside of hood

NBA Themed Cleveland Cavaliers Leather Drawstring Handbag , from Kgadi LLC

Kgadi LLC exclusive licensed NBA Basketball Handbags. Cleveland Cavaliers Logo Handbag. Front and back is jersey material and trim, inside lining, drawstring and shoulder strap is leather. Retails...

NBA Themed Phoenix Suns Leather Drawstring Handbag , from Kgadi LLC

Kgadi LLC exclusive licensed NBA Basketball Handbags. Kobe Bryant L.A. Lakers Player Name and Number Handbag. Front and back is jersey material and trim, inside lining, drawstring and shoulder strap...

Tire Wholesale Distribution , from Future Tire Ltd.

Our wholesale operation offers tire dealers across the U.S. and around the world the best pricing on most major brands of tires for passenger vehicles, light and medium duty trucks, commercial and industrial...

WATER SLIDE. SIZE 37Lx11,5Wx17H NAME- SEA WORLD WATER SLIDE , from Unique World

A great water inflatable for any occassion. Excellent for any outdoor and indoor facility and an amazingly attractive unit. All handmade and stitched decor on the unit. The price includes the unit,...

WATER SLIDE. NAME GIANT DOUBLE LANE WATER SPLASH , from Unique World

What can be more exciting than a double lane Front Loader Water Slide. This Giant Wavy Water Splash with new features and crave waves is a great lovely unit for indoor and outdoor amusements. A perfect...

WATER SLIDE. NAME Ocean Wave Wet/Dry Slide+Pool. SIZE-37Lx11,5Wx18H , from Unique World

An excellent inflatable unit for any summer or any other season event. Excellent for any outdoor and indoor facility and an amazingly attractive unit. All handmade and stitched decor on the unit. You may...

WATER SLIDE. NAME- GIANT DOLPHIN RUN , from Unique World

Amazing Brand New Dophin Run Inflatable Ride. Can be used both with and without water. It has a wonderful feeling to slide on that ride under the cold and fresh splash of the water. The price includes...

Craveyon Barbera no. 4 2015 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

Craveyon Barbera no.4a 2015 Lingering on the dark side of the wine hue spectrum, Craveyon's Barbera no.4a is the juicy plum bomb of your dreams. Forget your love affair with Nebbiolo and come to Barbera...

Craveyon Black Muscat no. 6 2014 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

Craveyon Black Muscat no.6 Lovingly grown and harvested in the sweet sunshine of the Golden State, this Black Muscat mesmerizes the lucky like an alluring sunset. When you are ready to go poolside with...

Craveyon Cabernet Sauvignon no.3 2014 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

Craveyon Cabernet Sauvignon no.4 2015 Ocean breezes kiss the sandy soils of this Californian treasure land of Lodi. Experience this silky velvet-soft, burgundy-hued Cabernet as it pops with blackberry,...

Craveyon Chardonnay no. 3 2015 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

Craveyon's Chardonnay no. 3 I’m the girl everyone loves to hate. And yet, I have my followers. Fans. Ok, maybe even fanatics. You know, the ones that only drink Chard. And those ABCers (Anything...

Craveyon Malbec no. 6 2013 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

Craveyon Malbec no.6 2013 Craveyon's Malbec was grown and vinted in Paso Robles, California where the slightly cooler climate nurtured aromas of leather, cocoa, and black cherry. The classic Malbec tell...

Craveyon Orange Muscat no. 5 2015 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

Craveyon's Orange Muscat Don’t ask, just pour this Orange Muscat for your guests. Fantastic with grilled peaches drizzled with honey or complementing a slice of rich New York cheesecake. Nestled...

Craveyon Peche Demi-Sec , from Craveyon CloudWines®

Sparkling History Champagne has a long and romantic history as the elixir of the wealthy and royal. The light, tiny bubbles made famous long ago by the French Benedictine monk, Dom Perignon, has come a...

Craveyon Wine Subscription , from Craveyon CloudWines®

Choose the number of bottles you want, as often as you want; daily, weekly or monthly. Delivered to your home or work! Craver Benefits: If you are a member 50% off on all wine at Craveyon CloudWines It...

Dental Implants , from Helvetic Dental Clinics

The dental implants integrated by our dentists in Budapest (Hungary) in your jaw contribute to maintaining the bone healthy and intact. In the long run, to conclude dental Implants are esthetic, functional...

J.J. Keller 115B Duplicate Carbonless Driver's Vehicle Inspection Report Book , from Direct Depot, LLC

Specifications for the J.J. Keller 115-B (1845) Duplicate Carbonless Driver's Vehicle Inspection Report Book: - Helps satisfy DOT vehicle inspection regulations 49 CFR 396.11 and 396.13 - Detailed DVIR...

OVIE Adult Piggy Bank $ - Shadow Box with Wood Frame - Savings Fund 6x6 , from OVIE LLC

Great for visual and creative people! Our piggy banks come in a white shadow box frame with changeable decorative backgrounds. Let's say you are saving for a honeymoon fund. You can use our chalk markers...

OVIE Adult Piggy Bank - Shadow Box with Wood Frame - Savings Fund 6x6 , from OVIE LLC

Great for visual and creative people! Our piggy banks come in a white shadow box frame with changeable decorative backgrounds. Let's say you are saving for a honeymoon fund. You can use our chalk markers...

Power Bright APS600-12 12 Volt Pure Sine Wave Power 600W Inverter , from Direct Depot, LLC

Specifications for the Power Bright APS600-12 12 Volt 600W Pure Sine Wave Power Inverter: - 600 watts continuous power - 1000 watts peak power - Anodized aluminum case provides durability & max heat...

Wilson Antennas 305-38 Little Wil Magnet Mount CB Antenna Kit Carded , from Direct Depot, LLC

Specifications for the Wilson Antennas 305-38: - The Perfect Choice In a Short Antenna with Maximum Performance - Large 10 oz. Magnet - 300 Watts Power Handling Capability (ICAS) - Made with High Impact...

Xantrex Freedom HF 806-1020 1000 Inverter - 20 A Charger , from Direct Depot, LLC

The new generation Freedom HF is equipped with quick-connect AC terminals and ignition lockout capability. The quick-connect AC terminals enable quick installation eliminating the need for strain relief...

"Compassion Is Super Sexy ... PETA.org" T-shirt , from Anna Pereira Super Sexy LLC

Calling All Animal Lovers! Help us raise money for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals - PETA “Compassion Is Super Sexy” Tee specially designed for PETA by Anna Pereira and Super...

"God is Super Sexy" Tank top shirt , from Anna Pereira Super Sexy LLC

God is Super Sexy $65.00 Handmade in the USA Example shows pink boy beater with metallic pink and metallic fuchsia faded together and 24 colored Swarovski crystals highlighting design. Available...

08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1 , from H H Traders

08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1 Four Color Tappet Motion Serial: 65000-69000 Accessories with each loom: Healed Frames:-------------- 06 Harness Shafts:-------------- 08 Healed Wires:----------------...

100% Natural Soy Based Candles w/ Cotton Wicks , from Earth Spirit Light Candle Company

All of our candles are organic with 100% natural properties. Soy Wax and Cotton Wicks give our candles a pure clean burning wax that leaves no messy residue in your home and does not emit any harmful...

12' Round Aquarium Tile Overlap Liner , from PcPools

Aquarium Tile Overlap Pool Liners ALL SIZES AVAILABLE Round Sizes from 12' to 33' Oval Sizes from 8'x12' to 21'x42' THE EXCLUSIVE LAMICLEAR™ PROCESS MEANS LONGER POOL LINER DURABILITY! Our premium...

12' Round Pool: Winter Pool Cover 16' (navy) (Above Ground Winter Pool Cover) , from PcPools

Winter Pool Cover 8 Yr Warranty GIANT 4-FOOT OVERLAP FOR LONGER WEAR! Our competitors only use 3-ft. overlaps - We don't skimp on fabric! Arctic Armor above-ground winter pool covers use an extra foot...

13" Teddy Bear - for Left-handed People , from Lefty's Corner

Plush bear with T-Shirt "Lefties are Beary Special"

18” Sta-Rite Sand Pool Filter w/ 1-hp Pump , from PcPools

STA-RITE® PUTS QUALITY IN THIS HIGH PERFORMANCE, LOW-MAINTENANCE POOL PUMP & FILTER SYSTEM These rugged high-performance pool pump and sand filter systems will deliver years of trouble-free operation.