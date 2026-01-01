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Platinum Company Profiles

Ativa Sativa

Ativa Sativa

Ativa Sativa's line of clothing and accessories consists of an array of accessories for body and home in distinctive and sassy line of bold colors, playful details and luxurious fabrics. It's modern...

Crysobel

Crysobel

Gaitri, the creative spirit behind Crysobel, conceived the fine jewelry collection as an expression of her personal experiences. Each handcrafted piece showcases her diverse background rooted in...

Daya Sani-Ware Mfy. Ltd.

Daya Sani-Ware Mfy. Ltd.

Daya Sani-Ware is a professional shower enclosure manufacturer and shower tray supplier based in China, specializing in OEM/ODM production of bathroom products for global B2B clients. With over 19...

Future Tire Ltd.

Future Tire Ltd.

Plainview Tire Wholesalers Inc. was founded in 1973 by Richard Kugel and Marty Katz. The business handled both retail and the wholesale business until 1988 when Randy Lico joined their team and...

Jolly Cannabis

Jolly Cannabis

Jolly Cannabis prides itself on its ability to produce top-quality cannabis products that are expertly crafted and precisely formulated to maximize the therapeutic effects of cannabinoids. The...

Kgadi LLC

Kgadi LLC

Kgadi LLC holds the exclusive license to design and manufacture high-end handbags featuring NBA Basketball Team Logos and other trademarked images, including NBA Basketball team member player names...

LaMar Lighting Company

LaMar Lighting Company

Since 1957, LaMar has been an acknowledged leader and innovator in fluorescent lighting. Specializing in custom design, as well as offering a full line of standard fixtures, LaMar combines...

Masons Underground

Masons Underground

A New Clothing Revolution! Mason’s Underground designers, Girish Karnani and Parth Sharma graduated from Tufts University and Georgetown University, respectively, with paralleled dreams.

Prometheus Security Group Global

Prometheus Security Group Global

About Prometheus Security Group (PSG) Prometheus Security Group are the recognized subject matter experts (SME’s) in the security industry. Delivering next-generation security solutions,...

Stress Doc Enterprises

Stress Doc Enterprises

Mark Gorkin, MSW, LICSW, "The Stress Doc" ™, a nationally acclaimed speaker, webinar expert, published author, and "Motivational Psychohumorist" ™, is a Stress...

Unique World

Unique World

 Billions of dollars of goods and services are purchased annually by businesses, professionals, and agencies in various industries. Within past 12 years, the majority of investors, after...

Gold Company Profiles

Ace Screws LLC

Ace Screws LLC

Launched in 2021 by Chris McDonald, an entrepreneur with 30-plus years of experience in the commercial roofing business, Ace Screws is a New Jersey-based commercial roofing material supplier which...

AgozTech LLC

AgozTech LLC

Innovation for a better performance We design high-quality products to empower front-edge workers’ productivity in industries such as retail e-commerce, manufacturing, transportation,...

Bond Street Auctions

Bond Street Auctions

Bond Street Auctions is a leading auction house that specializes in the sale of fine art, antiques, and collectibles. The company has a long history of success and has built a reputation for offering...

Childress Ink

Childress Ink

Childress Ink ~ Ink-a-Dink Founded by award-winning editor and author Kim Childress, after working over thirty years in publishing, Childress Ink began as a book review site, then became an...

Closet Works

Closet Works

Closet Works builds furniture-quality closets for areas of your home or business that need space organization like bedrooms, bathrooms, offices, garages, pantries, laundry rooms and playrooms.

Cogent, Inc.

Cogent, Inc.

Cogent is an employee-owned company who provides creative and innovative fluid processing solutions. These solutions include the sale of new equipment, repair of existing equipment, installation and...

DDP Roofing Services, Inc.

DDP Roofing Services, Inc.

Full-service commercial industrial roofing contractor certified to install all major roofing systems. DDP has been in the roofing industry since 1989 - boasting over 30 years of commercial roofing...

DLG Spirts, Inc

DLG Spirts, Inc

Double00 Vodka ( is a premium vodka designed to be smooth, clean, and best enjoyed cold. Best when served ice cold, which led to the signature serving concept: #chilledDouble00

Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

Equator Pure Nature Co. Ltd. (“EPN”), formed in 2012, and based in Bangkok, Thailand, produces, markets, and sells natural, hypoallergenic, non-irritation certified household and personal...

F9 Brands Inc.

F9 Brands Inc.

F9 Brands, Inc., provides business management services to a portfolio of companies in the building products, home improvement and luxury home décor industries. Founded in 2008, Cabinets To Go...

Gaflex Capital Funding Inc.

Gaflex Capital Funding Inc.

Gaflex Capital Funding, registered in Ontario, Canada, and in the state of Utah, USA, provides customized advisory services to commercial and residential clients seeking structured financing...

Goldenberry Farms

Goldenberry Farms

Goldenberry Farms is a grower, packer and global provider of farm fresh, sustainably harvested Goldenberries and Physalis, as well as other premium tropical fruit including Kent and Keitt Mangos,...

Industrial Threaded Products Inc.

Industrial Threaded Products Inc.

Industrial Threaded Products Inc., services the fastener hardware requirements of manufacturers and construction wholesale distributors nationwide. ITP's multiple sites service nationwide customers...

infinity Stone Ventures Corp

infinity Stone Ventures Corp

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp., listed on OTC Pink sheets, symbol GEMSF, acquired 100% by staking ground on Trend from RAMP Metals Inc., TSX-RAMP, gold discovery located in Saskatchewan,...

ISO BENESSERE SRL

ISO BENESSERE SRL

ISO BENESSERE® Srl is an Italian reference company in the luxury wellness, spa, and hospitality sector, with over 40 years of history, operating as a direct manufacturer of professional solutions...

MedCare Medical Devices Canada

MedCare Medical Devices Canada

MedCare Medical Devices Canada is an importer, distributor and regulatory consulting firm specializing in rapid diagnostics, point of care, telehealth, patient comfort, mobility and digital health...

Nash Universal Ventures (PVT) LTD

Nash Universal Ventures (PVT) LTD

NashGems is an international gemstone business specializing in natural sapphires and fine coloured gemstones, serving clients across the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Europe...

On-Site Storage Solutions

On-Site Storage Solutions

On-Site Storage Solutions is proud to be one of the top wholesalers of high-quality new and used shipping containers across the United States and Canada. We offer the largest selection of storage...

orientalpearls.net

orientalpearls.net

Cathaygems.com and Orientalpearls.net are divisions of C.D. Plus, Inc., a company incorporated in San Diego, California and a provider of freshwater pearls and pearl jewelry for years. We wholesale...

Rep The Wild

Rep The Wild

Repthewild.com - Researched-based outdoor gear reviews and online travel guides for hikers, climbers, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts.

Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve Foods, Inc. (OTC: SNAX) is an emerging leader in healthy, air-dried meat snacks and high-protein foods, committed to helping America snack better. Through its flagship brands, Stryve®,...

Vgarden

Vgarden

Vgarden is a leading developer and manufacturer of delicious plant-based, vegan foods. Established in 2015 as part of Gan-Shmuel Health Industries and the Agricultural Cooperative Society Ltd.,...

Company Profiles

20th Century Glass

20th Century Glass

UK based international dealers in antique & collectable art glass. Our website also features a useful glass encyclopedia and gallery. Whether you are a collector of antique glass, or looking for...

247 Workspace

247 Workspace

247 Workspace, Inc. is a full-service nationwide office furnishings provider. 247 Workspace provides mid market office furnishings including office cubicles, conference tables & reception desks,...

925 Silver Jewelry Co, LTD.

925 Silver Jewelry Co, LTD.

Welcome to 925SILVER4U.COM, your official wholesale silver jewelry supplier. We don't want your money, we want your business! Read this to see what that means. Quality sterling silver jewelry is...

A.P.C

A.P.C

We are manufacturers of Semi automatic candle making machinery School chalk making machinery Nails making machinery Paper pin, Gem clip, Staple pin making machinery Paper Napkin, Toilet roll making...

Aarti Jewels

Aarti Jewels

We manufacture and export diamond and gem studded jewelry in 10, 14 and 18K in yellow, white and other various metals. Produced with latest market trends AARTI JEWELS offers complete range of...

Aarushi's Array

Aarushi's Array

Aarushi’s Array, as the name suggests, connotes diversity in selection, and that is precisely what the company aims to provide. We, at Aarushi’s Array, are committed to providing a vast...

AayurMed Biotech P Ltd

AayurMed Biotech P Ltd

AayurMed is a company with two business lines. AyurHerb is focused on cultivation and processing of medicinal and other natural herbs. AyurMed is focused on herbal teas, extracts and stevia products.

Acai Plus

Acai Plus

Exciting Acai Juice Prelaunch! TriUnity Launches in May Hot 3X8 Matrix! The Amazing Acai Palm Fruit The Acai berry has been used for thousands of years by the natives of Brazil. The Brazilian...

Acoustiblok, Inc.

Acoustiblok, Inc.

About Acoustiblok – “Quieting the World” Acoustiblok Corporation, a NASA “Spin-off” company headquartered in Tampa, FL, provides acoustical soundproofing solutions for...

Acroprint Time Recorder Company

Acroprint Time Recorder Company

Acroprint Time Recorder Company manufactures and distributes a complete line of employee time clocks, document stamps, and time and attendance systems through a network of over 8,000 dealers and...

Act Global

Act Global

ACT Global Sports is a leading manufacturer of artificial turf or synthetic grass systems with offices in USA, China, The Netherlands and Cyprus.  Dealer offices are located throughout...

AcuAids

AcuAids

Acupuncture, Hypnosis with deep sleep induction forcing your body and mind into weight loss, stop smoking, eliminate insomnia, face lift and more. The company AcuAids was developed by a holistic...

Adeptson Corporation

Adeptson Corporation

We are a private company working to meet the needs of various market sectors in the US and North American Continent.  Our main product is EZe Products far-infrared sauna systems.

Advanced Therapeutic Solutions, LLC

Advanced Therapeutic Solutions, LLC

ATS is a dynamic specialty medical distribution company singularly focused on providing its clients with access to exceptional medical sales professionals with the utmost integrity who are dedicated...

Advermark India Pvt Ltd. (Jewellery div)

Advermark India Pvt Ltd. (Jewellery div)

Advermark made a zealous entry into the industry as a quality manufacturer and exporter of exclusive handicrafts. The firm was incorporated in 1999 and, since then, we have made fruitful endeavors to...

Affirmative Accessories

Affirmative Accessories

Affirmative Accessories creates gorgeous handcrafted jewelry items designed to beautify your world -- and feed your soul. Invoking the healing power of gemstones, our jewelry is meant to enhance...

Aixin FoodStuffs Co Ltd

Aixin FoodStuffs Co Ltd

Tpftz Aixin FoodStuffs Co Ltd. is one advanced and high technology company with investigating, exploitating, producing, selling for high technology products. Our company has received high...

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