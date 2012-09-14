PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Within Furniture & Home Furnishing Merchant Wholesalers

2004 art and craft trend - blue painted dot pattern long nose mask with gecko on cheeks and forehead 2004 art and craft trend - blue painted dot pattern long nose mask with gecko on cheeks and forehead, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
2004 art and craft trend - blue painted dot pattern long nose mask with gecko on cheeks and forehead detail on: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/MASKV5626.htm
2004 gift decor collection - ladder pattern design white cotton lampshade with stand 2004 gift decor collection - ladder pattern design white cotton lampshade with stand, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
2004 gift decor collection - ladder pattern design white cotton lampshade with stand detail on: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/LAMPH9413.htm
2004 gift trend - assorted aromatic incense set 2004 gift trend - assorted aromatic incense set, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
2004 gift trend - assorted aromatic incense set INH-9434 detail on: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/INH9434.htm
2005 fashion trend, one string forming hematite bracelet with multi blue cat eye stones and faceted 2005 fashion trend, one string forming hematite bracelet with multi blue cat eye stones and faceted, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
2005 fashion trend, one string forming hematite bracelet with multi blue cat eye stones and faceted magnetic hematite beads For wholesale ordering please go to Wholesale Hematite Jewelry , Product Number...
Abstract carving 3 dolphin family plaque, made of tropical hard wood Abstract carving 3 dolphin family plaque, made of tropical hard wood, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
PLAQUE-DOLH0201 Abstract carving 3 dolphin family plaque, made of tropical hard wood Size: 7.00 * 19.00 * 0.50 inches PLAQUE-DOLH0201 detail see: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04oct-wood/large/PLAQUEDOLH0201.jpg
Abstract carving cobra statue, made of tropical wood Abstract carving cobra statue, made of tropical wood, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Abstract carving cobra statue, made of tropical wood Wholesale Product Number : AB-COBRAV57C41 detail see :http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04octbalip/AB-COBRAV57C41.htm
Abstract carving white hard wood penguin statue Abstract carving white hard wood penguin statue, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Abstract carving white hard wood penguin statue Wholesale Product Number :AB-H021PEG detail see: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04octbalip/AB-H021PEG.htm
Accessories fashion jewlery supplier Fashion anklet design in heart and long oval shape beads with c Accessories fashion jewlery supplier Fashion anklet design in heart and long oval shape beads with c, from SupplyJewelry.com
Product
Accessories fashion jewlery supplier Fashion anklet design in heart and long oval shape beads with clear bead chips Wholesale Product Code: FANK-H2653, under one of these pages Wholesale Fashion jewelry...
Accessory gift collection - assorted fragrance aroma incense with incense holder box set, 4 bunch in Accessory gift collection - assorted fragrance aroma incense with incense holder box set, 4 bunch in, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Accessory gift collection - assorted fragrance aroma incense with incense holder box set, 4 bunch incense detail on http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/INCH9431.htm
Accessory gift decor online catalog - dotted flower pattern design assorted color wooden gecko Accessory gift decor online catalog - dotted flower pattern design assorted color wooden gecko, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Accessory gift decor online catalog - dotted flower pattern design assorted color wooden gecko GECKOH-2942 detail see: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/GECKOH2942.htm
Animal room decor - color painted wooden flying frog Animal room decor - color painted wooden flying frog, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Animal room decor - color painted wooden flying frog FLYFROGV-5611 DETAIL SEE: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/FLYFROGV5611.htm
Antique Bathroom Vanities Antique Bathroom Vanities, from Trade Winds Imports
Product
An antique bathroom vanity is great for a classic style home. Antique vanities fit in well with lush carpets and wood furniture. The price tag might be a little higher on an antique style vanity, but you...
apple pattern design coconut wood tray apple pattern design coconut wood tray, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
KITAPPLEH-9515 apple pattern design coconut wood tray detail on: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/KITAPPLEH9515.htm
Area Rugs Area Rugs, from FloorMall.com
$0.00 - Product
With over 30,000 different area rugs from around the world we guarantee we have what you are looking for.
art black and white, wholesale artistic jewelry fashion necklace with white black silver beads art black and white, wholesale artistic jewelry fashion necklace with white black silver beads, from SupplyJewelry.com
Product
art black and white, wholesale artistic jewelry fashion necklace with white black silver beads Wholesale Product Code:FNK-H36214, under one of these pages Wholesale Fashion Jewelry - Fashion Necklace detail...
Art nouveau jewellery wholesale Fashion fish hook earring with heart and key pattern design and enam Art nouveau jewellery wholesale Fashion fish hook earring with heart and key pattern design and enam, from SupplyJewelry.com
Product
Art nouveau jewellery wholesale Fashion fish hook earring with heart and key pattern design and enamel assorted color Wholesale Product Code: FER-V3C43 , under one of these pages Wholesale Fashion jewelry...
Art nouveau jewelry by manufacturer online wholesale bronze ring with double wave line decor central Art nouveau jewelry by manufacturer online wholesale bronze ring with double wave line decor central, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Art nouveau jewelry by manufacturer online wholesale bronze ring with double wave line decor central widen design For wholesale ordering please go to Bronze Jewelry Wholesale Price, Product Number Whbronzering...
Artist's unique collection - dot pattern mad man face top assorted color painted spiky Japanese man Artist's unique collection - dot pattern mad man face top assorted color painted spiky Japanese man, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Artist's unique collection - dot pattern mad man face top assorted color painted spiky Japanese man face mask detail on: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/MASKV5621.htm
Asian jewelry wholesaler wholesale enameling cloisonne handmade jewelry bracelet Asian jewelry wholesaler wholesale enameling cloisonne handmade jewelry bracelet, from SupplyJewelry.com
Product
Asian jewelry wholesaler wholesale enameling cloisonne handmade jewelry bracelet Wholesale Product Code: FBRA-306GREEN, under one of these pages Wholesale Fashion Jewelry - Fashion Bracelet DETAIL SEE...
Assorted color Batik rounded cat box with dot and flower pattern design Assorted color Batik rounded cat box with dot and flower pattern design, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Assorted color Batik rounded cat box with dot and flower pattern design WHOLESALE CODE:CATBOXV-1835 detail see: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04augpage/catboxv1835.htm
Assorted color Batik rounded piggy box with dot and flower pattern design Assorted color Batik rounded piggy box with dot and flower pattern design, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Assorted color Batik rounded piggy box with dot and flower pattern design WHOLESALE CODE:BOXPIGV6235 detail see: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04augpage/boxpigv6235.htm
Assorted color cat wooden calender with pencil holder, randomly pick Assorted color cat wooden calender with pencil holder, randomly pick, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Assorted color cat wooden calender with pencil holder, randomly pick WHOSALE CODE:CALE-H92A52 detail see: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04octbalip/CALE-H92A52.htm
Assorted color cow design wooden calender, randomly pick Assorted color cow design wooden calender, randomly pick, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Assorted color cow design wooden calender, randomly pick WHOSALE CODE:CALE-COWV57B detail see: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04octbalip/CALE-COWV57B.htm
Assorted color fashion chopstick box set, box including 2 table runners and 2 chopstick sets Assorted color fashion chopstick box set, box including 2 table runners and 2 chopstick sets, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
KITCHOPH-9522 Assorted color fashion chopstick box set, box including 2 table runners and 2 chopstick sets detail on: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/KITCHOPH9522.htm
Assorted shape and carving design tropical wood retan box Assorted shape and carving design tropical wood retan box, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Assorted shape and carving design tropical wood retan box WHOLESALE CODE:BOXV-18000 detail see: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04augpage/boxv18000.htm
Assorted shape wooden retan box with assorted carving design wooden top lid Assorted shape wooden retan box with assorted carving design wooden top lid, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Assorted shape wooden retan box with assorted carving design wooden top lid WHOLESALE CODE:BOXCARVEV-6200 detail see: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04augpage/boxcarvev6200.htm
Atlantic Vase by M.Morales Atlantic Vase by M.Morales, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
Ceramic by Manuel Morales In this wonderful high temperature ceramic vase there are fishes ,symbol of abundantia, and prehispanic decorations.
Bali direct import fashion item online - wood carving dream chime with aluminum pipe Bali direct import fashion item online - wood carving dream chime with aluminum pipe, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Bali direct import fashion item online - wood carving dream chime with aluminum pipe DCHIMECARVEH-81 DETAIL SEE: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/DCHIMECARVEH81.htm
Bali handcraft collection - assorted color dot pattern lovely mini pig set Bali handcraft collection - assorted color dot pattern lovely mini pig set, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Bali handcraft collection - assorted color dot pattern lovely mini pig set PIGH-2941 DETAIL SEE :http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/PIGH2941.htm
Bali handicrafts wholesaler wholesale tropical hard wood made of swimming fish tabletop decorative s Bali handicrafts wholesaler wholesale tropical hard wood made of swimming fish tabletop decorative s, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Bali handicrafts wholesaler wholesale tropical hard wood made of swimming fish tabletop decorative scrulpture Wholesale Product Number : AB-FISHV56FLOORA detail see: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04octbalip/AB-FISHV56FLOORA.htm
Bali jewelry silver catalog presenting sterling silver ring with multi mini red cz stone embedded Bali jewelry silver catalog presenting sterling silver ring with multi mini red cz stone embedded, from SupplyJewelry.com
$6.73 - Product
Sterling silver ring with multi mini red cz stone embedded square pattern decor at center
Bali wooden sculpture - naked lady in moon abstract carving stand Bali wooden sculpture - naked lady in moon abstract carving stand, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Bali wooden sculpture - naked lady in moon abstract carving stand ABH-11161 detail see: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/ABH11161.htm
Banana Box Groceries Banana Box Groceries, from AuctionWholesaler Liquidators
Product
Banana boxes are items which were not sold by the original supermarket chain. These items will include dented cans, boxed goods with crushed corners, close to or slightly past expiration date, label changes,...
Bathroom Vanities Bathroom Vanities, from Trade Winds Imports
Product
Bathroom vanities are excellent for remodeling, adding property value and making the time you spend in your bathroom more enjoyable. Trade Winds Imports offers bathroom vanities in a wide range of styles. If...
Bathroom Vanity Bathroom Vanity, from Trade Winds Imports
Product
A new bathroom vanity is excellent for remodeling your bathroom. They improve the aesthetics of your bathroom, allow you flexibility with placement and design and allow for a very efficient use of space. A...
Batik dotted fire edge top wooden mask with red and green color painted Batik dotted fire edge top wooden mask with red and green color painted, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Batik dotted fire edge top wooden mask with red and green color painted WHOLESALE CODE:MASKDOTFIRECOLORV1820 detail on: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04augpage/maskdotfirecolorv1820.htm
Beaded jewelry importer, double orange imitation pearl earring with golden bead cap and cz ring Beaded jewelry importer, double orange imitation pearl earring with golden bead cap and cz ring, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Beaded jewelry importer, double orange imitation pearl earring with golden bead cap and cz ring For wholesale ordering please go to Wholesale Jewelry Pearl Earring, Product Number EARRING -4B200 For...
Black art supply - spiky top natural black long oval face mask Black art supply - spiky top natural black long oval face mask, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Black art supply - spiky top natural black long oval face mask detail on: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04june-page/MASKV5464.htm
Black bathroom vanities Black bathroom vanities, from Trade Winds Imports
Product
Black bathroom vanities are an excellent addition to many bathrooms for their sleek look and stylish design. Installing a black bathroom vanity is an excellent choice in bathrooms with dark tiles or darker...
Black beaded 3 chains connected fashion bracelet with multi mini bells attached on bottom Black beaded 3 chains connected fashion bracelet with multi mini bells attached on bottom, from SupplyJewelry.com
Product
Black beaded 3 chains connected fashion bracelet with multi mini bells attached on bottom BRAB-1709 Bracelet size: 6.50 inches plus 2 inches extension detail on: http://www.supplyjewelry.com/04_Jan_jewelry/BRAB1709.JPG
Black cobra sculpture made of tropical wood Black cobra sculpture made of tropical wood, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Black cobra sculpture made of tropical wood WHOLESALE CODE:COBRAV-19 detail see: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04augpage/cobrav19.htm
Black Copper Pot Black Copper Pot, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
Copper pot with a black “patina” on its exterior surface that contrasts with the sterling silver inlay of its interior. Because of this someone said it could be also called “smoking...
Black Copper Pot 2 Black Copper Pot 2, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
This is a copper pot with a black “patina” on its exterior surface that contrasts with the sterling silver inlay of its interior. Because of this someone said it could be also called “smoking...
Black natural lady buddha wooden mask Black natural lady buddha wooden mask, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Black natural lady buddha wooden mask For wholesale ordering please go to Wholesale Mask, Product Number MASKV62BUD detail on: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/05maybali-p/maskv62bud.htm
Black praying man statue abstract carving, made of tropical hard wood Black praying man statue abstract carving, made of tropical hard wood, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Black praying man statue abstract carving, made of tropical hard wood Wholesale Product Number :AB-MANV3B26 detail see :http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04octbalip/AB-MANV3B26.htm
Black tribal man wooden mask with rope hair and large eyes and mouth Black tribal man wooden mask with rope hair and large eyes and mouth, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Black tribal man wooden mask with rope hair and large eyes and mouth For wholesale ordering please go to Wholesale Mask, Product Number MASKV94 detail on: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/05maybali-p/maskv94.htm
Blown Engraved Gobelet Blown Engraved Gobelet, from Amoretti Brothers
Product
These gobelets is presented in two motives, with leaves and scales They are objects of a though beauty The shape recalls european splendours but the rustic blown glass makes this perfect for country...
Borneo middle eastern black wooden mask with color decor on face Borneo middle eastern black wooden mask with color decor on face, from Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports
Product
Borneo middle eastern black wooden mask with color decor on face WHOLESALE CODE:MASKROUNDEYEV-1830 detail on: http://www.wholesalejewelryfinding.com/04augpage/maskroundeyev1830.htm
Bracelet charm Wholesale bangle supply One string forming fashion hematite bracelet with multi round Bracelet charm Wholesale bangle supply One string forming fashion hematite bracelet with multi round, from SupplyJewelry.com
Product
Wholesale bangle supply One string forming fashion hematite bracelet with multi rounded faceted cylinder shape magnetic hematite beads inlaidrandomly pick Wholesale Product Code: BHEM-H110, under one...
Bracelet rubber slide with CZ embedded carved-out flower pattern decor in center Bracelet rubber slide with CZ embedded carved-out flower pattern decor in center, from SupplyJewelry.com
Product
Bracelet rubber slide with CZ embedded carved-out flower pattern decor in center Wholesale product code:Brav-4311 detail on: http://www.supplyjewelry.com/04augp-wholesale/brav4311.htm
