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Furniture & Home Furnishing Merchant Wholesalers

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Ativa Sativa

Ativa Sativa

Ativa Sativa's line of clothing and accessories consists of an array of accessories for body and home in distinctive and sassy line of bold colors, playful details and luxurious fabrics. It's modern...

Daya Sani-Ware Mfy. Ltd.

Daya Sani-Ware Mfy. Ltd.

Daya Sani-Ware is a professional shower enclosure manufacturer and shower tray supplier based in China, specializing in OEM/ODM production of bathroom products for global B2B clients. With over 19...

Gold Company Profiles

Closet Works

Closet Works

Closet Works builds furniture-quality closets for areas of your home or business that need space organization like bedrooms, bathrooms, offices, garages, pantries, laundry rooms and playrooms.

ISO BENESSERE SRL

ISO BENESSERE SRL

ISO BENESSERE® Srl is an Italian reference company in the luxury wellness, spa, and hospitality sector, with over 40 years of history, operating as a direct manufacturer of professional solutions...

Company Profiles

247 Workspace

247 Workspace

247 Workspace, Inc. is a full-service nationwide office furnishings provider. 247 Workspace provides mid market office furnishings including office cubicles, conference tables & reception desks,...

American Glass Top Company

American Glass Top Company

American Glass Top Company was established in 1993 with the express purpose of addressing the underserved furniture glass market. Our mission is to offer superior products and service at a fair price.

Amoretti Brothers

Amoretti Brothers

Amoretti Brothers offers exquisite home furnishing, giftware, home decoration and accessories. All our products are 100% handmade. Amoretti Brothers takes great pride in bringing you goods that marry...

Artwork's Originals, LLC

Artwork's Originals, LLC

1- Prints and Original artwork by Estefan Gargost 2- Support for non-profit organizations involved in community welfare and charitable work.

Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports

Asia - USA - Canada Trading Imports

Direct distributor and wholesaler wholesale silver jewelry, sarong, beach wrap, summer clothing, women’s apparel, home accent, interior decoration, Indonesian arts crafts, garden décor, tribe...

AuctionWholesaler Liquidators

AuctionWholesaler Liquidators

Auctionwholesaler Liquidators corporate goal is to exceed your expectations. We work hard to offer our customer the best wholesale merchandise for the lowest prices. Anything you might find in a...

Bazaarway.com

Bazaarway.com

Bazaarway is an online shop for Egyptian Gifts and merchandise. We are specified in Egyptian Handmade products, Egyptian Clothing, Egyptian Papyrus, Egyptian Jewelry and much more.

Benz International Trading Co Ltd

Benz International Trading Co Ltd

We sell a wide range of over 7000 wholesale products from Bali, Lombok Indonesia - specifically Interior Design merchandise ( Buddha, Abstract Candle holder and etc). The Benz International Bali...

Blinds UK

Blinds UK

Well established in the blinds industry for offering quality blinds at affordable prices, Blindsuk.net has been active in the online environment for years providing customers with window blinds in...

Display Gifts Inc.

Display Gifts Inc.

Display Gifts Inc. -is a full-service online home and office furnishings provider. Displaygifts.com provides display cases for sport memorabilia and souvenir display. Display Gifts Inc. also runs www.

Duvet City Ltd

Duvet City Ltd

Selling luxury bedlinen

Enn Zee Tradiong Inc.

Enn Zee Tradiong Inc.

Ours is principally representative /marketing sales and aftersales house looking after all the problems related with marketing,timely delivery,quality control, clearance of goods and after delivery...

European Antique Market

European Antique Market

European Antique Market (Wholesale) LLC, is a direct importer of French and European Antiques. Our inventory includes antique furniture, architectural elements, lighting and art form the 17th century...

FloorMall.com

FloorMall.com

With over 50,000 different flooring products available online, we are "your one stop flooring shop." Come visit us today and save over 66% off retail pricing. From prefinished...

Gourdaments

Gourdaments

Devon's studio in upstate New York is filled with creative energy, as is the artist herself. Though she has enjoyed modest success with her work on canvas and wood, it is her delightfully whimsical...

J.A. Industries

J.A. Industries

We take this opportunity to introduce ourselves that we are one of the reliable importers, exporters and manufacturers of woven/knitted fabrics and home products. Specially deal...

Keshavlal Mangubhai & Co. (WoodKing24-India)

Keshavlal Mangubhai & Co. (WoodKing24-India)

This are AN BS EN ISO 9001:2000 (UK) Company For Design, Manf., & Export of Antique Reproduction, Traditional, Handcrafted & Modern Furniture, Handicrafts in Worldwide.

Marsco Co., Ltd.

Marsco Co., Ltd.

Marsco International’s primary goal is to bring together prospective overseas purchasers with major manufacturers of quality products from China.  Our vision is to be the preferred...

myRoomBud

myRoomBud

myRoomBud is a profitable, privately owned company started by kids, built by kids, and run by kids. What started out as a way to make a bit of extra money to buy Mom some cowboy boots for Christmas...

Nava's Designs

Nava's Designs

Nava's Designs specializes in crafting the finest quality made bedding available. Since 1986 we have taken pride in providing an elegant line of handmade designer bedding and furnishings for the baby...

Nepalese Handicrafts

Nepalese Handicrafts

Nepalese Handicrafts has been dealing in handicraft for over 12 years. We specialize on artifacts like Wooden / Metal Crafts, Main...

Omni Global Corporation Ltd

Omni Global Corporation Ltd

Omni Global Corp, is a premier & established manufacturer and exporter of quality Natural Stones & Bathroom & Kitchen products. All our products are widely exported to USA, Australia etc. Our...

Rachana World Collections

Rachana World Collections

Rachana World Collections specializes in exquisite and high end exotic home decor. We offer crafts of the highest quality from many exotic places around the world. We invite you to examine our...

Roman Antique

Roman Antique

Roman Antique is an established and growing manufacturer and exporter of fine handcrafted furniture, which located in Jepara, Central Java, Indonesia. Focused our business range in Indoor and Outdoor...

Sunny Aspects Limited

Sunny Aspects Limited

Sunny Aspects manufacture a range of semi-transparent garden screens and artificial grass based garden products ideal for small gardens, patios, roofs, terraces and commercial premises.

SupplyJewelry.com

SupplyJewelry.com

At Wholesale Jewelry Direct Distributor -www.supplyjewelry.com, we wholesale sterling silver jewelry, body piercing jewelry, fashion jewelry with contemporary styles and low prices. We are jewelry...

The Weeks Lerman Group LLC

The Weeks Lerman Group LLC

Office supplies, printing, advertising specialty and office furniture wholesaler.

TopDawg

TopDawg

TopDawg is a leading dropshipping platform that connects over 20,000 retailers with a vast network of more than 3,000 suppliers. Our mission is to simplify the dropshipping process, enabling...

Trade Winds Imports

Trade Winds Imports

At Trade Winds Imports bathroom vanities are our specialty! We offer a wide selection of bathroom vanities and bathroom vanity accessories for you to order online from the comfort of your home. We...

Tranquility Photo

Tranquility Photo

Fine art photographic prints of the desert Southwest. Landscapes, waterscapes, and wildflowers. Quality prints at reasonable prices. Great decor for home and office. Custom jobs welcome. Visit...

VMK Innovations, Inc.

VMK Innovations, Inc.

VMK Innovations Inc. (VMK) offers unique quality products and gifts to the wholesale/dealer market. VMK’s goal is to provide unique product and gift offerings to its client base that fulfils...

Wholesale Furniture Brokers

Wholesale Furniture Brokers

WholesaleFurnitureBrokers.com (www.GoWFB.com) is a private company based in Canada that represents the online marketing for warehouse furniture outlets. Using the WholesaleFurnitureBrokers.com...

WholesaleDecors.com

WholesaleDecors.com

Online wholesale decoration for home and garden, supply gifts collectable for all occasion. Our home accent and garden decor gift lines include bamboo wind chimes, glass mobile wind bell, artificial...

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