Products & Services

Within Hardware, & Plumbing & Heating Equipment & Supplies Merchant Wholesalers

Products & Services

AC Repair Jacksonville

AC Repair Jacksonville

All Weather Contractors

Service

AC repair in Jacksonville, FL by All Weather Contractors. We repair all types of air conditioners and heaters, and offer AC maintenance, AC replacement, new AC installations, commercial...

Aluminum Alloy Air Conditioning Wall Brackets

Aluminum Alloy Air Conditioning Wall Brackets

Raducons Impex srl

Product

Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) They are light and have high load strength 4) Very good wear and corrosion feature 5) Material: 6061 T4 (...

Avoid verbal order book

Avoid verbal order book

Jiangsu High Hope International Group Tong Yuan Imp & Exp Co., Ltd

Product

many kind of carbonless receipt/docket book,for example, Take Away Book, Delivery Book, Receipt Book for Cafe and Restaurant, Food and Beverage Book, etc, and have duplicate,triplicate,for...

carbonless docket book,receipt book for cafe and restaurant,restaurant guest check pads

carbonless docket book,receipt book for cafe and restaurant,restaurant guest check pads

Jiangsu High Hope International Group Tong Yuan Imp & Exp Co., Ltd

$0.00Product

many kind of carbonless receipt/docket book,for example, Take Away Book, Delivery Book, Receipt Book for Cafe and Restaurant, Food and Beverage Book, etc, and have duplicate,triplicate,for...

Fridge Magnets

Fridge Magnets

Siam HomeTec Limited Partnership

Product

Fridge Magnets are available in Resin or Plaster. We can also designed to your specification.For quotation and catalogue request Contact us on email: siamtec@poppymail.com or at our address

Guest Check

Guest Check

Jiangsu High Hope International Group Tong Yuan Imp & Exp Co., Ltd

Product

many kind of carbonless receipt/docket book,for example, Take Away Book, Delivery Book, Receipt Book for Cafe and Restaurant, Food and Beverage Book, etc, and have duplicate,triplicate,for...

Helicoil Gauge

Helicoil Gauge

Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )

$90.00Product

Helicoil Gauges are available as Go/No Go thread plug gauges for inspection of threaded holes formed by Helicoil Taps. These gauges are available in various Class of fit as 4H/5H , 6H & 2B/3B.

Helicoil Prewinder Type Installation Tool

Helicoil Prewinder Type Installation Tool

Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )

$75.00Product

Installation Tools Helicoil Insertion Tools are available as both plain slotted mandrel and threaded mandrel prewinder type tools. Prewinder tools are best suited for easy & fatigue free...

Helicoil Tap

Helicoil Tap

Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )

$35.00Product

Thread Cutting Taps Helicoil Threading Taps are available in HSS material as standard and in other materials such as HSS-E. Coated taps with TiN or desired special coatings can also be provided.

Helicoil Thread Repair Kit

Helicoil Thread Repair Kit

Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )

$50.00Product

Thread Repair Kits Helicoil Thread Repair Kits are available in Metric Series from range M2 to M39 , in Imperial series UNC/UNF & BSW /BSF starting from 2-64 / 2-56 to 1-1/4 inch. Helicoil...

Helicoil Wire Thread Inserts

Helicoil Wire Thread Inserts

Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )

$0.25Product

Wire Thread Inserts Helicoil wire thread inserts are made of cold rolled 18-8 grade Stainless steel best suited for most of the industrial applications. Helicoil inserts can be supplied in...

Horizontal Air Conditioning Wall Brackets

Horizontal Air Conditioning Wall Brackets

Raducons Impex srl

Product

Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting, the cross rod facilitates the brackets mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature 4) Material: smooth,...

Phone call book

Phone call book

Jiangsu High Hope International Group Tong Yuan Imp & Exp Co., Ltd

Product

many kind of carbonless receipt/docket book,for example, Take Away Book, Delivery Book, Receipt Book for Cafe and Restaurant, Food and Beverage Book, etc, and have duplicate,triplicate,for...

Soccer Player Fridge Magnets

Soccer Player Fridge Magnets

Siam HomeTec Limited Partnership

Product

Soccer Player Fridge Magnets are available in Resin or Plaster.We offer a variety of players face upon request. For quotation and catalogue request Contact us on email: siamtec@poppymail.com or at...

Stainless Steel Air Conditioning Wall Brackets

Stainless Steel Air Conditioning Wall Brackets

Raducons Impex srl

Product

Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature, good strength under heavy operation conditions 4) Material: stainless...

Standard Air Conditioning Wall Brackets

Standard Air Conditioning Wall Brackets

Raducons Impex srl

Product

Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature 4) Material: steel, smooth, etched sheet, protected by phosphating and...

Takeaway book

Takeaway book

Jiangsu High Hope International Group Tong Yuan Imp & Exp Co., Ltd

Product

many kind of carbonless receipt/docket book,for example, Take Away Book, Delivery Book, Receipt Book for Cafe and Restaurant, Food and Beverage Book, etc, and have duplicate,triplicate,for...

Welded Air Conditioning Wall Brackets

Welded Air Conditioning Wall Brackets

Raducons Impex srl

Product

Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature 4) Material: smooth, etched sheet, protected by phosphating and...

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