|
|
|Click on a product below to view it in greater detail
|
|
|
|
|
Aluminum Alloy Air Conditioning Wall Brackets, from Raducons Impex srl
Characteristics:
1) Very high quality and a long life
2) Fast and easy mounting
3) They are light and have high load strength
4) Very good wear and corrosion feature
5) Material: 6061 T4 ( EN...
|
|
|
|
Avoid verbal order book, from Jiangsu High Hope International Group Tong Yuan Imp & Exp Co., Ltd
many kind of carbonless receipt/docket book,for example, Take Away Book, Delivery Book, Receipt Book for Cafe and Restaurant, Food and Beverage Book, etc, and have duplicate,triplicate,for 50sets,single...
|
|
|
|
carbonless docket book,receipt book for cafe and restaurant,restaurant guest check pads, from Jiangsu High Hope International Group Tong Yuan Imp & Exp Co., Ltd
$0.00
many kind of carbonless receipt/docket book,for example, Take Away Book, Delivery Book, Receipt Book for Cafe and Restaurant, Food and Beverage Book, etc, and have duplicate,triplicate,for 50sets,single...
|
|
|
|
Fridge Magnets, from Siam HomeTec Limited Partnership
Fridge Magnets are available in Resin or Plaster. We can also designed to your specification.For quotation and catalogue request Contact us on email: siamtec@poppymail.com or at our address
|
|
|
|
Guest Check, from Jiangsu High Hope International Group Tong Yuan Imp & Exp Co., Ltd
many kind of carbonless receipt/docket book,for example, Take Away Book, Delivery Book, Receipt Book for Cafe and Restaurant, Food and Beverage Book, etc, and have duplicate,triplicate,for 50sets,single...
|
|
|
|
Helicoil Gauge, from Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )
$90.00
Helicoil Gauges are available as Go/No Go thread plug gauges for inspection of threaded holes formed by Helicoil Taps. These gauges are available in various Class of fit as 4H/5H , 6H & 2B/3B.
|
|
|
|
Helicoil Prewinder Type Installation Tool, from Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )
$75.00
Installation Tools
Helicoil Insertion Tools are available as both plain slotted mandrel and threaded mandrel prewinder type tools. Prewinder tools are best suited for easy & fatigue free installation...
|
|
|
|
Helicoil Tap, from Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )
$35.00
Thread Cutting Taps
Helicoil Threading Taps are available in HSS material as standard and in other materials such as HSS-E.
Coated taps with TiN or desired special coatings can also be provided.
|
|
|
|
Helicoil Thread Repair Kit, from Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )
$50.00
Thread Repair Kits
Helicoil Thread Repair Kits are available in Metric Series from range M2 to M39 , in Imperial series UNC/UNF & BSW /BSF starting from 2-64 / 2-56 to 1-1/4 inch.
Helicoil Thread...
|
|
|
|
Helicoil Wire Thread Inserts, from Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )
$0.25
Wire Thread Inserts
Helicoil wire thread inserts are made of cold rolled 18-8 grade Stainless steel best suited for most of the industrial applications.
Helicoil inserts can be supplied in other...
|
|
|
|
Horizontal Air Conditioning Wall Brackets, from Raducons Impex srl
Characteristics:
1) Very high quality and a long life
2) Fast and easy mounting, the cross rod facilitates the brackets mounting
3) Very good wear and corrosion feature
4) Material: smooth, etched...
|
|
|
|
Phone call book, from Jiangsu High Hope International Group Tong Yuan Imp & Exp Co., Ltd
many kind of carbonless receipt/docket book,for example, Take Away Book, Delivery Book, Receipt Book for Cafe and Restaurant, Food and Beverage Book, etc, and have duplicate,triplicate,for 50sets,single...
|
|
|
|
Soccer Player Fridge Magnets, from Siam HomeTec Limited Partnership
Soccer Player Fridge Magnets are available in Resin or Plaster.We offer a variety of players face upon request. For quotation and catalogue request Contact us on email: siamtec@poppymail.com or at our...
|
|
|
|
Stainless Steel Air Conditioning Wall Brackets, from Raducons Impex srl
Characteristics:
1) Very high quality and a long life
2) Fast and easy mounting
3) Very good wear and corrosion feature, good strength under heavy operation conditions
4) Material: stainless steel...
|
|
|
|
Standard Air Conditioning Wall Brackets, from Raducons Impex srl
Characteristics:
1) Very high quality and a long life
2) Fast and easy mounting
3) Very good wear and corrosion feature
4) Material: steel, smooth, etched sheet, protected by phosphating and electrostatic...
|
|
|
|
Takeaway book, from Jiangsu High Hope International Group Tong Yuan Imp & Exp Co., Ltd
many kind of carbonless receipt/docket book,for example, Take Away Book, Delivery Book, Receipt Book for Cafe and Restaurant, Food and Beverage Book, etc, and have duplicate,triplicate,for 50sets,single...
|
|
|
|
Welded Air Conditioning Wall Brackets, from Raducons Impex srl
Characteristics:
1) Very high quality and a long life
2) Fast and easy mounting
3) Very good wear and corrosion feature
4) Material: smooth, etched sheet, protected by phosphating and electrostatic...
|Products 1 - 17 of 17
|Page: 1