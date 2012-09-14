Aluminum Alloy Air Conditioning Wall Brackets , from Raducons Impex srl



Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) They are light and have high load strength 4) Very good wear and corrosion feature 5) Material: 6061 T4 ( EN...

Avoid verbal order book , from Jiangsu High Hope International Group Tong Yuan Imp & Exp Co., Ltd



many kind of carbonless receipt/docket book,for example, Take Away Book, Delivery Book, Receipt Book for Cafe and Restaurant, Food and Beverage Book, etc, and have duplicate,triplicate,for 50sets,single...

carbonless docket book,receipt book for cafe and restaurant,restaurant guest check pads , from Jiangsu High Hope International Group Tong Yuan Imp & Exp Co., Ltd

$0.00

many kind of carbonless receipt/docket book,for example, Take Away Book, Delivery Book, Receipt Book for Cafe and Restaurant, Food and Beverage Book, etc, and have duplicate,triplicate,for 50sets,single...

Fridge Magnets , from Siam HomeTec Limited Partnership



Fridge Magnets are available in Resin or Plaster. We can also designed to your specification.For quotation and catalogue request Contact us on email: siamtec@poppymail.com or at our address

Guest Check , from Jiangsu High Hope International Group Tong Yuan Imp & Exp Co., Ltd



many kind of carbonless receipt/docket book,for example, Take Away Book, Delivery Book, Receipt Book for Cafe and Restaurant, Food and Beverage Book, etc, and have duplicate,triplicate,for 50sets,single...

Helicoil Gauge , from Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )

$90.00

Helicoil Gauges are available as Go/No Go thread plug gauges for inspection of threaded holes formed by Helicoil Taps. These gauges are available in various Class of fit as 4H/5H , 6H & 2B/3B.

Helicoil Prewinder Type Installation Tool , from Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )

$75.00

Installation Tools Helicoil Insertion Tools are available as both plain slotted mandrel and threaded mandrel prewinder type tools. Prewinder tools are best suited for easy & fatigue free installation...

Helicoil Tap , from Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )

$35.00

Thread Cutting Taps Helicoil Threading Taps are available in HSS material as standard and in other materials such as HSS-E. Coated taps with TiN or desired special coatings can also be provided.

Helicoil Thread Repair Kit , from Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )

$50.00

Thread Repair Kits Helicoil Thread Repair Kits are available in Metric Series from range M2 to M39 , in Imperial series UNC/UNF & BSW /BSF starting from 2-64 / 2-56 to 1-1/4 inch. Helicoil Thread...

Helicoil Wire Thread Inserts , from Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )

$0.25

Wire Thread Inserts Helicoil wire thread inserts are made of cold rolled 18-8 grade Stainless steel best suited for most of the industrial applications. Helicoil inserts can be supplied in other...

Horizontal Air Conditioning Wall Brackets , from Raducons Impex srl



Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting, the cross rod facilitates the brackets mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature 4) Material: smooth, etched...

Phone call book , from Jiangsu High Hope International Group Tong Yuan Imp & Exp Co., Ltd



many kind of carbonless receipt/docket book,for example, Take Away Book, Delivery Book, Receipt Book for Cafe and Restaurant, Food and Beverage Book, etc, and have duplicate,triplicate,for 50sets,single...

Soccer Player Fridge Magnets , from Siam HomeTec Limited Partnership



Soccer Player Fridge Magnets are available in Resin or Plaster.We offer a variety of players face upon request. For quotation and catalogue request Contact us on email: siamtec@poppymail.com or at our...

Stainless Steel Air Conditioning Wall Brackets , from Raducons Impex srl



Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature, good strength under heavy operation conditions 4) Material: stainless steel...

Standard Air Conditioning Wall Brackets , from Raducons Impex srl



Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature 4) Material: steel, smooth, etched sheet, protected by phosphating and electrostatic...

Takeaway book , from Jiangsu High Hope International Group Tong Yuan Imp & Exp Co., Ltd



many kind of carbonless receipt/docket book,for example, Take Away Book, Delivery Book, Receipt Book for Cafe and Restaurant, Food and Beverage Book, etc, and have duplicate,triplicate,for 50sets,single...