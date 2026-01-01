Products & Services
13" Teddy Bear - for Left-handed People
Lefty's Corner
$11.95Product
2005 Desk Calendar - For Left-handed people
Lefty's Corner
$11.99Product
Adult T-Shirt with a saying for Left-handed people
Lefty's Corner
$14.95Product
Children's Small Blunt - Scissors for Left-handed people
Lefty's Corner
$6.50Product
Left-handed Mug
Lefty's Corner
$7.50Product
Magnet - For Lefty-handed people
Lefty's Corner
$1.25Product
The Left-Handed Book
Lefty's Corner
$3.95Product
Winged Corkscrew for Left-handed people
Lefty's Corner
$22.50Product