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13" Teddy Bear - for Left-handed People

13" Teddy Bear - for Left-handed People

Lefty's Corner

$11.95Product

Plush bear with T-Shirt "Lefties are Beary Special"

2005 Desk Calendar - For Left-handed people

2005 Desk Calendar - For Left-handed people

Lefty's Corner

$11.99Product

These calendars are the "right" gift for any of the 40 million left-handed people in the United States. This is the eleventh year for The Left-Hander's Day-to-Day Calendar. Each page features a...

Adult T-Shirt with a saying for Left-handed people

Adult T-Shirt with a saying for Left-handed people

Lefty's Corner

$14.95Product

If the right side of the brain controls ... Silk screened T's are available in Black, Red, Navy. Premium 50/50 in adult sizes L/XL (XXL available below).

Children's Small Blunt - Scissors for Left-handed people

Children's Small Blunt - Scissors for Left-handed people

Lefty's Corner

$6.50Product

Actual item is different from picture

Left-handed Mug

Left-handed Mug

Lefty's Corner

$7.50Product

On the mug, it says, " may be left-handed but I'm always right"

Magnet - For Lefty-handed people

Magnet - For Lefty-handed people

Lefty's Corner

$1.25Product

The magnet says: "I may be left-handed but I'm always right"

The Left-Handed Book

The Left-Handed Book

Lefty's Corner

$3.95Product

Cartoon illustrated lefty trivia by DeKay.

Winged Corkscrew for Left-handed people

Winged Corkscrew for Left-handed people

Lefty's Corner

$22.50Product

Reverse turn for easy left-handed use

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