Company Profiles Ereidi International Corp. We are trading, agents and export - import company. Our activities are in all the Arabian countries which is a very big market . We would be very thankful if you coorperate with us and send us your... Kellys Krafts Welcome to Kelly's Krafts, for all your card making and scrapbooking craft supplies! You will find die cut shapes, punchies, frames, card making kits, card toppers, greeting cards,... Lefty's Corner Lefty's Corner was born in 1988 because of my frustration in n ot finding left-handed products. I found that using a potato peeler, a scissors or even trying to open a bottle of wine was extremely... Venus Paper Company Venus Paper Company is a leading paper supplier which is based in southern California (USA). We supply paper from most advanced machinery (companies in the world) for fully automated milled papers.