Products & Services

Within Media Representatives

Products & Services

Advertising

Advertising

Ilfusion Creative

Service

New media is exciting, but sometimes traditional advertising in a magazine or on a billboard can serve your business well.

Broadcast Public Relations

Broadcast Public Relations

News Broadcast Network

Service

Media tours: radio (RMT), television (SMT), web & multimedia (OMT) Radio outreach: local, national & custom Public service announcements: radio, television & online Multimedia event and...

CMS Theme Development

CMS Theme Development

Ilfusion Creative

Service

When creating a CMS theme, no matter what platform you use, development should be based on content rather than layout. The layout is a concrete foundation but the the content is changeable and needs...

Company Profile Video

Company Profile Video

Ilfusion Creative

Service

Does your business have character? Show it off! Whether you want a viral video featuring adorable kittens or a formal ad showcasing your services, we can develop a video to suit you.

Media Relations

Media Relations

Ilfusion Creative

Service

When you send out a press release, more media companies will ignore it than publish it- this is a simple fact. We can help establish personal connections with influential journalists and bloggers to...

Mugshot Removal - Internet Mugshot Deletion

Mugshot Removal - Internet Mugshot Deletion

InternetReputation.com

Service

If you have found your mugshot on one of the many different mugshot websites on the Internet, we can help remove it. We offer same day service on almost all the our mugshot removals, we remove...

Press Releases

Press Releases

Ilfusion Creative

Service

It's not enough to launch a new product or service if no one knows about it! We compose professional, engaging press releases and funnel them into news wires to reach the outlets that best suit your...

Production

Production

News Broadcast Network

Service

Webisodes and other online videos B-roll and video news releases “One-man-band” event coverage Highlights reels Public Service Announcements Training videos Red Carpets Computer...

Promotional Materials

Promotional Materials

Ilfusion Creative

Service

Our business cards, brochures, presentations, and other printed materials will help drive your business forward.

Reputation Management

Reputation Management

InternetReputation.com

Service

InternetReputation.com offers extensive reputation management packages that help companies and individuals protect their online reputations. Reputation management is a professional communications...

Social Media Optimization

Social Media Optimization

Ilfusion Creative

Service

How you present yourself online is as important as how you present yourself in person, and your social media accounts are no exception. Consistent quality content is important, but you want it to...

Social Media Strategy

Social Media Strategy

Ilfusion Creative

Service

Without a strategy, you're simply Tweeting into the wind. We will develop a calendar revolving around your industry's trends and your company's own events and offerings to provide maximum engagement...

Testimonial Videos

Testimonial Videos

Ilfusion Creative

Service

You're a strong business and you have some happy customers. They can help you generate new leads if you let them. Our professional video team can develop a series of solid testimonials to bring in...

Wireframing

Wireframing

Ilfusion Creative

Service

A wireframe is a visual representation of your website with none of the design elements (color, photos); it’s strictly a layout. It may remind you a bit of seeing an apartment floor plan,...

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