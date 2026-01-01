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Media Representatives

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

adops.com

adops.com

Several years ago the Internet industry was booming. Venture Capital firms were throwing money at idea filled companies with hopes and dreams of creating something truly special and unique. ...

Command Control Protection Dogs

Command Control Protection Dogs

Command Control Protection Dogs specializes in providing elite executive personal protection dogs for family home estate security. CCP offers World renowned German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois.The...

Full Scale Media Group LLC

Full Scale Media Group LLC

Media Placement Campaigns We have collectively pitched, booked, coordinated, co-produced and overseen countless media appearances for clients over the past ten years. Our ability to predict what...

Gold Company Profiles

3 Away Projects

3 Away Projects

At 3 Away Projects, we realize your dreams are just three contacts away, three bold moves away, or three dares away. The key is to take the courageous steps to move without fear! The firm focuses on...

TGC Worldwide

TGC Worldwide

TGC Worldwide, helmed by Charlie Fusco, is a premier storytelling agency that excels in innovative multi-media strategies for authors, thought leaders, celebrities, influencers, and philanthropists.

Company Profiles

123 Design

123 Design

Award winning industrial design company providing product design consultancy services that span the entire product design and development, 3D modeling, prototyping, engineering and manufacturing...

Access Intelligence

Access Intelligence

ACCESS INTELLIGENCE is a leading worldwide information and marketing company that provides unparalleled business intelligence and integrated marketing solutions in nearly a dozen global market...

Akel Ventures Inc.

Akel Ventures Inc.

Akel Ventures partners with CEOs and decision makers to elevate consumer brands to the top of the marketplace. Akel Ventures connects consumer brand manufactures or service companies with consumers...

Crenshaw Communications

Crenshaw Communications

Crenshaw Communications is a creative public relations firm in New York City with deep experience in consumer marketing, technology PR, health, retail, and business-to-business communications. We...

Crotty Communications

Crotty Communications

Crotty Communications is a Dublin-based PR company, specialising in consumer PR and corporate communications. Core areas of expertise include; consumer and brand, auto, lifestyle (beauty, fashion,...

Ed Baran Publicity

Ed Baran Publicity

Ed Baran Publicity was established in 1997 as a full service public relations firm for the entertainment community. The boutique firm specializes in consumer and trade campaigns, media tours, trade...

Geek Powered Studios

Geek Powered Studios

The Geeks at Geek Powered Studios are extremely passionate about what they do. We strive every day to bring you the best results, implementing SEO, PPC, web design, video editing, and much more.

Henri Bollinger Associates

Henri Bollinger Associates

Henri Bollinger Associates is a full-service public relations agency that creates public image concepts for a wide spectrum of entertainment and corporate clients. Our long relationship with...

Ilfusion Creative

Ilfusion Creative

Serving both B2B’s and B2C’s, Ilfusion Creative produces marketing solutions that are both creative and successful. Our job is to utilize our skilled team of designers, developers, and...

InternetReputation.com

InternetReputation.com

InternetReputation.com is an Internet privacy and reputation management firm. The firm works with clients worldwide from the United States to Dubai. The firm uses advanced reputation management...

Konnect Public Relations

Konnect Public Relations

Konnect Public Relations is a mid-size, full service agency located in Los Angeles. The company specializes in food and beverage, baby and children’s products, franchise and lifestyle clients.

Lizard Fire Studios

Lizard Fire Studios

Lizard Fire Studios provides 3D animation for entertainment, advertising, legal and scientific visualization. 

Myriad Media

Myriad Media

Raleigh, North Carolina video production company with 15+ years experience. Clients include IBM, Highwoods, Talecris, Skanska USA & more

News Broadcast Network

News Broadcast Network

On a typical day at NBN, you’ll find our people doing a lot of different activities: Counseling clients, arranging video shoots in cities around the globe, editing web videos, pitching...

Nicky Summer @ City & Beach

Nicky Summer @ City & Beach

Nicky Clark Summer is a residential interior designer and event stylist. She is founder of the City & Beach Lifestyle Awards, an annual event which supports new luxury brands and celebrates...

Panache Communications

Panache Communications

Panache Communications is an award-winning San Francisco-based public relations firm. Panache focuses on communications strategies for a range of technology companies, professional services firms,...

ROI Matrix, LLC.

ROI Matrix, LLC.

ROI Matrix is a leading Cost-Per-Action (CPA) Advertising Network with a diverse, high-quality publisher base and top Brand Name Advertisers. ROI Matrix is quickly establishing itself as the leading...

Rosica Strategic Public Relations

Rosica Strategic Public Relations

Rosica Public Relations can position you for success.  Rosica Strategic Public Relations is a New York public relations company specializing in integrated public relations/marketing, media...

The Barrett Company

The Barrett Company

The Barrett Company is known by media the world over as a creative and experienced public relations and marketing communications company specializing in the film, television, and music industries as...

Vivaldi Business Solutions

Vivaldi Business Solutions

Vivaldi Business Solutions works exclusively with The Evolving Artist Media Network for the sales and management of advertising accounts featured within the various mediums of the network.

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