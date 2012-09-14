Post Profile for Your Business
Business Services & Professional, Scientific, & Technical Services
>
Advertising & Marketing
Media Representatives
Media Representatives
Media Representatives
Full Scale Media Group LLC
New York, NY
Media Placement Campaigns We have collectively pitched, booked, coordinated, co-produced and overseen countless media appearances for clients over the past ten years. Our ability to predict...
Outsourced Ad Ops
Several years ago the Internet industry was booming. Venture Capital firms were throwing money at idea filled companies with hopes and dreams of creating something truly special and unique.
Access Intelligence
Rockville, MD
ACCESS INTELLIGENCE is a leading worldwide information and marketing company that provides unparalleled business intelligence and integrated...
Akel Ventures Inc.
Jacksonville, FL
Akel Ventures partners with CEOs and decision makers to elevate consumer brands to the top of the marketplace. Akel Ventures connects consumer...
Alston & Clayden
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Alston & Clayden is a Dubai-based integrated marketing and communications agency specialising in the new world of global wealth. www.alstonclayden.com
Crenshaw Communications
New York, NY
Crenshaw Communications is a creative public relations firm in New York City with deep experience in consumer marketing, technology PR,...
Crotty Communications
Co Dublin, Ireland
Crotty Communications is a Dublin-based PR company, specialising in consumer PR and corporate communications. Core areas of expertise include;...
Ed Baran Publicity
Los Angeles, CA
Ed Baran Publicity was established in 1997 as a full service public relations firm for the entertainment community. The boutique firm specializes...
Geek Powered Studios
Austin, TX
The Geeks at Geek Powered Studios are extremely passionate about what they do. We strive every day to bring you the best results, implementing...
Henri Bollinger Associates
Sherman Oaks, CA
Henri Bollinger Associates is a full-service public relations agency that creates public image concepts for a wide spectrum of entertainment...
Ilfusion Creative
Fort Worth, TX
Serving both B2B’s and B2C’s, Ilfusion Creative produces marketing solutions that are both creative and successful. Our job...
InternetReputation.com
Denver, CO
InternetReputation.com is an Internet privacy and reputation management firm. The firm works with clients worldwide from the United States...
Konnect Public Relations
Los Angeles, CA
Konnect Public Relations is a mid-size, full service agency located in Los Angeles. The company specializes in food and beverage, baby and...
Lizard Fire Studios
Austin, TX
Lizard Fire Studios provides 3D animation for entertainment, advertising, legal and scientific visualization.
Myriad Media
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, North Carolina video production company with 15+ years experience. Clients include IBM, Highwoods, Talecris, Skanska USA &...
News Broadcast Network
New york, NY
On a typical day at NBN, you’ll find our people doing a lot of different activities: Counseling clients, arranging video shoots in...
Nicky Summer @ City & Beach
London, United Kingdom
Nicky Clark Summer is a residential interior designer and event stylist. She is founder of the City & Beach Lifestyle Awards, an annual...
Panache Communications
San Francisco, CA
Panache Communications is an award-winning San Francisco-based public relations firm. Panache focuses on communications strategies for a...
ROI Matrix, LLC.
Brooklyn, NY
ROI Matrix is a leading Cost-Per-Action (CPA) Advertising Network with a diverse, high-quality publisher base and top Brand Name Advertisers.
Rosica Strategic Public Relations
Paramus, NJ
Rosica Public Relations can position you for success. Rosica Strategic Public Relations is a New York public relations company...
The Barrett Company
Los Angeles, CA
The Barrett Company is known by media the world over as a creative and experienced public relations and marketing communications company...
Vivaldi Business Solutions
Tucson, AZ
Vivaldi Business Solutions works exclusively with The Evolving Artist Media Network for the sales and management of advertising accounts...
