Products & Services

Within Sports

Products & Services

A growing community of Mountain Bikers

A growing community of Mountain Bikers

theSteeps.net

Service

theSteeps.net is a website for Mountain Bikers. We offer informative, yet entertaining articles, a calendar of events, and a section where users can find or add trails to our very own SingletrackWiki.

Adult Professional Tennis Lessons

Adult Professional Tennis Lessons

Epic Tennis Academy

Service

Adult Professional Tennis Lessons; 3 Levels; Beginner - Intermediate – Advanced Training on your own might not keep you on the right track, our Experience Professional Tennis Coaches will guide...

Adult Swimming Lessons

Adult Swimming Lessons

Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd

Service

An adult’s body build is different than children. With full grown muscles and bones, adults tend to pick up swimming skills faster and easier. Hence, our adult swimming lessons are designed to...

Baby Swimming Lessons

Baby Swimming Lessons

Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd

Service

Every new born baby has the potential to become a water baby, and the sooner a child discovers the freedom of buoyancy and underwater swimming, the more relaxed and independent he or she will become.

Bull Riding Lessons, Bull Fighting, and Rodeo Schools Nationwide

Bull Riding Lessons, Bull Fighting, and Rodeo Schools Nationwide

1800Skyride

Service

Face and conquer the ultimate challenge! If you’ve ever been to a rodeo or dreamed of sitting on top of (or standing in front of) one of the most intimidating rodeo beasts faced by man, this is...

Group / Corporate Tennis Lessons

Group / Corporate Tennis Lessons

Epic Tennis Academy

Service

Group / Corporate Tennis Lessons; 3 Levels; Beginner - Intermediate – Advanced Get into groups and be Motivated, Blow Away Stress, Enjoy Tennis More and Broaden Your Circle by meeting others...

Hang Gliding Adventures

Hang Gliding Adventures

1800Skyride

Service

With no prior experience, you can soar the skies with a professional USHGA certified tandem pilot. Our expert pilots are prepared to introduce you to this dazzling panoramic view and make it a safe...

Hot Air Balloon Ride Adventure

Hot Air Balloon Ride Adventure

1800Skyride

Service

Want to make a marriage proposal romantic and unique? Or, is there a special event you want to make memorable? Try a fun and exciting Hot Air Balloon Ride! You'll be the envy of everyone on the...

iBike Newton power meter

iBike Newton power meter

Velocomp

Product

The most user-friendly, value-driven, technologically-forward cycling power meter available. Simply, Genius. iBike NEWTON is more than just “the next generation of technology”. It’s...

iBike Newton PowerStroke+ cycling power meter

iBike Newton PowerStroke+ cycling power meter

Velocomp

Product

The First Time Cyclists Can Measure Their Pedaling Style and Improve It. Simply, Genius. iBike Newton PowerStroke technology is the latest in a long line of incredible advancements by iBike. The...

Kids Tennis Lessons

Kids Tennis Lessons

Epic Tennis Academy

Service

Kids Tennis Lessons offers 3 Levels Beginner - Intermediate - Advanced The objectives of Kids lessons are to generate strong interest in children so they will continue to excel in the sports of...

Ladies Tennis Lessons

Ladies Tennis Lessons

Epic Tennis Academy

Service

Ladies Tennis Lessons; 3 Levels; Beginner - Intermediate – Advanced The lessons are taught by passionate and patient tennis coaches who has years of coaching experiences. With clear and...

Race Car Driving Adventures

Race Car Driving Adventures

1800Skyride

Service

Racing Schools Nationwide!  What could be more exciting than driving at speeds well over 100 miles per hour? Nothing gets your heart pumping faster than being behind the wheel of a real race...

Self Defense Training

Self Defense Training

I Can Karate

$0.00Service

Self Protection A good solid Martial Arts training can reduce attacks, experience shows that most of the people with solid martial arts training desire to AVOID violence and fights. They feel...

Skydiving Adventures

Skydiving Adventures

1800Skyride

Service

Take a flying leap and discover the thrill of freefalling. Skydiving is the most thrilling and breathtaking ride offered in the world today. If the regular theme park rides are too boring for your...

Stadium-based restroom advertising

Stadium-based restroom advertising

InStadium

Service

InStadium partners with over 25 Major League Baseball (MLB) and National Football League (NFL) stadiums to provide advertising solutions to national and local advertisers. InStadium’s unique sports...

Swimming Lessons For Kids

Swimming Lessons For Kids

Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd

Service

Swimming lessons for kids focus on both water survival skills and swimming skills. They are designed according to Singapore Sports Council’s SwimSafer programme. This programme consists of 6...

Swimming Lessons For Ladies

Swimming Lessons For Ladies

Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd

Service

There is the ability for a female instructor to work with a woman's body in mind. The body of the average woman is radically different from the body of an average man. In fact the body fat that a...

The Pendulum Putter

The Pendulum Putter

Pendulum Golf of Georgia

$199.99Product

Improving golf's putting game by expanding the putter's sweetspot to reduce torque and twist and improve your score - Revolutionary "V" Wing Putter Design - Putter face Forgiveness...

Toddler Swimming Lessons

Toddler Swimming Lessons

Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd

Service

Young children have no fear of water. This is an advantage for them as they can master the swimming skills extremely quickly. However, there is also a disadvantage as they could be drown easily if...

VAVi Event Planning

VAVi Event Planning

VAVi Sport & Social Club

Service

VAVI Event Planning specialized in sports related events and will work with you to create your next corporate event.

VAVi Sports Leagues

VAVi Sports Leagues

VAVi Sport & Social Club

Service

We offer different sports league like Dodgeball, Beach & Indoor Volleyball, Soccer, Softball, Flag Football, Tennis, Surfing, Golf, Kickball, Basketball, Kickboxing, Team VAVi Running Club (TVRC),...

VAVi Vacations

VAVi Vacations

VAVi Sport & Social Club

Service

VAVI Vacations brings together young professionals to enjoy quality vacations.

VAVi VIP

VAVi VIP

VAVi Sport & Social Club

Service

VAVI VIP is dedicated to bringing our members top notch bar nights, club nights, and special parties in San Diego.

VAVi Volunteer

VAVi Volunteer

VAVi Sport & Social Club

Service

VAVI Sport & Social Club offers volunteer opportunities throughout San Diego with local organizations.

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