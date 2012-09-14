|
A growing community of Mountain Bikers, from theSteeps.net
Service
theSteeps.net is a website for Mountain Bikers. We offer informative, yet entertaining articles, a calendar of events, and a section where users can find or add trails to our very own SingletrackWiki.
Adult Professional Tennis Lessons, from Epic Tennis Academy
Service
Adult Professional Tennis Lessons; 3 Levels; Beginner - Intermediate – Advanced
Training on your own might not keep you on the right track, our Experience Professional Tennis Coaches will guide your...
Adult Swimming Lessons, from Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd
Service
An adult’s body build is different than children. With full grown muscles and bones, adults tend to pick up swimming skills faster and easier. Hence, our adult swimming lessons are designed to help...
Baby Swimming Lessons, from Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd
Service
Every new born baby has the potential to become a water baby, and the sooner a child discovers the freedom of buoyancy and underwater swimming, the more relaxed and independent he or she will become.
Group / Corporate Tennis Lessons, from Epic Tennis Academy
Service
Group / Corporate Tennis Lessons; 3 Levels; Beginner - Intermediate – Advanced
Get into groups and be Motivated, Blow Away Stress, Enjoy Tennis More and Broaden Your Circle by meeting others with...
Hang Gliding Adventures, from 1800Skyride
Service
With no prior experience, you can soar the skies with a professional USHGA certified tandem pilot. Our expert pilots are prepared to introduce you to this dazzling panoramic view and make it a safe and...
Hot Air Balloon Ride Adventure, from 1800Skyride
Service
Want to make a marriage proposal romantic and unique? Or, is there a special event you want to make memorable? Try a fun and exciting Hot Air Balloon Ride! You'll be the envy of everyone on the ground...
iBike Newton power meter, from Velocomp
Product
The most user-friendly, value-driven, technologically-forward cycling power meter available. Simply, Genius.
iBike NEWTON is more than just “the next generation of technology”. It’s a...
iBike Newton PowerStroke+ cycling power meter, from Velocomp
Product
The First Time Cyclists Can Measure Their Pedaling Style and Improve It. Simply, Genius.
iBike Newton PowerStroke technology is the latest in a long line of incredible advancements by iBike.
The iBike...
Kids Tennis Lessons, from Epic Tennis Academy
Service
Kids Tennis Lessons offers 3 Levels Beginner - Intermediate - Advanced
The objectives of Kids lessons are to generate strong interest in children so they will continue to excel in the sports of tennis...
Ladies Tennis Lessons, from Epic Tennis Academy
Service
Ladies Tennis Lessons; 3 Levels; Beginner - Intermediate – Advanced
The lessons are taught by passionate and patient tennis coaches who has years of coaching experiences.
With clear and precise...
Race Car Driving Adventures, from 1800Skyride
Service
Racing Schools Nationwide!
What could be more exciting than driving at speeds well over 100 miles per hour? Nothing gets your heart pumping faster than being behind the wheel of a real race car...
Self Defense Training, from I Can Karate
$0.00 - Service
Self Protection
A good solid Martial Arts training can reduce attacks, experience shows that most of the people with solid martial arts training desire to AVOID violence and fights. They feel comfortable...
Skydiving Adventures, from 1800Skyride
Service
Take a flying leap and discover the thrill of freefalling. Skydiving is the most thrilling and breathtaking ride offered in the world today. If the regular theme park rides are too boring for your daring...
Stadium-based restroom advertising, from InStadium
Service
InStadium partners with over 25 Major League Baseball (MLB) and National Football League (NFL) stadiums to provide advertising solutions to national and local advertisers. InStadium’s unique sports marketing...
Swimming Lessons For Kids, from Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd
Service
Swimming lessons for kids focus on both water survival skills and swimming skills. They are designed according to Singapore Sports Council’s SwimSafer programme. This programme consists of 6 stages.
Swimming Lessons For Ladies, from Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd
Service
There is the ability for a female instructor to work with a woman's body in mind. The body of the average woman is radically different from the body of an average man. In fact the body fat that a woman...
The Pendulum Putter, from Pendulum Golf of Georgia
$199.99 - Product
Improving golf's putting game by expanding the putter's sweetspot to reduce torque and twist and improve your score
- Revolutionary "V" Wing Putter Design
- Putter face Forgiveness Features...
Toddler Swimming Lessons, from Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd
Service
Young children have no fear of water. This is an advantage for them as they can master the swimming skills extremely quickly. However, there is also a disadvantage as they could be drown easily if they...
VAVi Event Planning, from VAVi Sport & Social Club
Service
VAVI Event Planning specialized in sports related events and will work with you to create your next corporate event.
VAVi Sports Leagues, from VAVi Sport & Social Club
Service
We offer different sports league like Dodgeball, Beach & Indoor Volleyball, Soccer, Softball, Flag Football, Tennis, Surfing, Golf, Kickball, Basketball, Kickboxing, Team VAVi Running Club (TVRC), and...
VAVi Vacations, from VAVi Sport & Social Club
Service
VAVI Vacations brings together young professionals to enjoy quality vacations.
VAVi VIP, from VAVi Sport & Social Club
Service
VAVI VIP is dedicated to bringing our members top notch bar nights, club nights, and special parties in San Diego.
VAVi Volunteer, from VAVi Sport & Social Club
Service
VAVI Sport & Social Club offers volunteer opportunities throughout San Diego with local organizations.