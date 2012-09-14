PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Media & Entertainment > Arts, Entertainment, & Recreation > Sports
 
Sports
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs
 Sub-industries:
Bowling Centers
Fitness & Recreational Sports Centers
Golf Courses & Country Clubs
Professional Sports Teams & Organizations
Skiing Facilities
  
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Sports
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
The Executive Advocates The Executive Advocates Scottsdale, AZ
The Executive Advocates is founded by four sport and entertainment executives with deeply technical backgrounds empowered through long-standing... 
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
1800Skyride 1800Skyride Kennesaw, GA
1-800-Sky-Ride is the Nation's leading source for adventure sports. When you choose 1-800-Sky-Ride for your adventure, you have the confidence... 
755 Hits, Inc. 755 Hits, Inc. Tampa, Fl
Honesty, Integrity, Truth, Sports. Our Goal: Establish 755 as the recognized symbol for Zero Tolerance against all athletic performance... 
Alabama Skydiving Center Alabama Skydiving Center Pell City, AL
Alabama Skydiving Center, one of the nation’s premier skydiving centers, is located near Birmingham, AL, in Pell City, AL. Alabama... 
American Sport Horse Stables American Sport Horse Stables Littleton, CO
American Sport Horses Sables is a premire equestrian facility to host: Clinics, training seminars, horse auctions, educational seminars,... 
Around Town San Diego Sport & Social Club Around Town San Diego Sport & Social Clu... San Diego, CA
Are you missing out on all that life has to offer? Have more adventure, more fun, more joy! Live a life full of friends, fun, and travel. Around... 
Atlanta Skydiving Center Atlanta Skydiving Center Smyrna, GA
Atlanta Skydiving Center, one of the nation’s premier skydiving centers, is located near Atlanta, GA, in Cedartown, GA. Atlanta Skydiving... 
Bushikai Martial Arts Bushikai Martial Arts Frederick, MD
Since 1989, The Bushikai Bugei Hombu Dojo has been providing instruction in Bujutsu / Classical Japanese Martial Arts in the Frederick,... 
Casino Review Casino Review Austin, TX
CasinoReview.org is the place for online casino reports and betting advice. Our goal is to provide you with in-depth casino and sports betting... 
Coastal Sports and Wellness Medical Center Coastal Sports and Wellness Medical Cent... San Diego, CA
Coastal Sports and Wellness Medical Center of San Diego is a 12,000 square foot sports medicine facility that provides a comprehensive approach... 
Dual Dynamics Training Dual Dynamics Training San Juan Capistrano, CA
Dual Dynamics Training is a Pilates and Strength Training studio focused on personalized fitness programs for beginners to advanced with... 
Easyodds.com Easyodds.com London, United Kingdom
Easyodds.com is a leading sports and entertainment information site. It allows users to: - Compare odds for all events with all leading... 
Epic Tennis Academy Epic Tennis Academy Singapore, Singapore
Epic Tennis Academy (Singapore), formed in 2008 by a team of Professional Tennis Players/Coaches & Passionate Physical Educators. Vision ”Provide... 
Falls Village Golf Falls Village Golf
Falls Village Golf Club was opened in 1999 and its 18-hole championship course is nestled in between scenic Carolina pines. The course stretches... 
FisherGirl FisherGirl
FisherGirl is a new maunfacturer of women's fishing rods, gear, accessories, clothing and more. Located in Milton, ONT, we are expanding... 
Fitness Gear 101 Fitness Gear 101
Fitness Gear 101 has practical advice about health & fitness.  It is an independent resource for finding the best fitness equipment,... 
Fitness Perfection, LLC Fitness Perfection, LLC Capitol Heights, MD
Fitness Perfection is a full service fitness and wellness provider. Our services include personal and group fitness training, on-line fitness... 
Fun In The Sun Shootout Fun In The Sun Shootout Bethany, OK
The best all inclusive basketball event for NCAA universities.. 
Fun Time in Spain Fun Time in Spain Spain
How to improve your Spanish?  As most language teachers recommend once the basics are familiar, nothing beats immersion in order... 
GetJiggywitIt GetJiggywitIt Knoxville, TN
Freedomfly is your fitness depot offering Fitness Articles, Supplement Reviews, Bodybuilding Forums, Bodybuilding Tips, Free Weighttraining... 
Giants Community Fund Giants Community Fund San Mateo, CA
The Giants Community Fund uses baseball as a forum to encourage youngsters and their families to live healthy, productive lives. The Fund... 
Greens Worldwide Incorporated Greens Worldwide Incorporated (GRWW) Hertford, NC
Greens Worldwide Incorporated has recently acquired US Pro Golf Tour and is seeking other sports related companies to build the company. 
Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd Singapore, Singapore
Happy Fish was established by a group of passionate swimming instructors since 2007. The leading swimming school in Singapore providing... 
Haute Yoga Haute Yoga Solana Beach, CA
North County San Diego's newest and largest hot yoga center. Luxury amenities, numerous styles, one purpose. Not affiliated with Bikram... 
I Can Karate I Can Karate Montevallo, AL
Seminars on Self Defense - Protection - Safety. Self-defense seminars for women, families, corporate, schools, businesses. Personal Safety... 
iGolftoo.com iGolftoo.com
iGolftoo.com has been built to provide a service to golfers around the country. You can use the site to meet new golfing partners and play... 
Indian Foundation for Scientific Yoga and Stress Management Indian Foundation for Scientific Yoga an... London, United Kingdom
New Scientific Yoga and Meditation training workshops for managing stress in personal and professional life in London. 
Indianapolis Fitness and Sports Training Indianapolis Fitness and Sports Training Indianapolis, IN
Try Us Free For 14 Days Let’s be honest here: Indianapolis Fitness and Sports Training is NOT your average gym. After all, everyone... 
Inland Empire Adventure Boot Camp Inland Empire Adventure Boot Camp upland, ca
The Inland Empire Adventure Boot Camp is a four-week outdoor program that offers fitness instruction, nutritional counseling & motivational... 
InStadium InStadium
InStadium gives brands the opportunity to create “360˚ Brand Experiences” by combining digital, place-based, promotional... 
Leatt Corp Leatt Corp (LEAT) Las Vegas, NV
The Leatt Corporation is in the business of designing, developing and manufacturing cervical spine (neck) protection equipment for all forms... 
LockerDome LockerDome St. Louis, MO
LockerDome helps you personalize the web. Through lockerdome.com and LockerDome-powered widgets, more than 75 million people per month use... 
Lohmann Golf Designs Lohmann Golf Designs Marengo, IL
Lohmann Golf Designs, Inc. is a leading golf course architect providing golf course designs and architecture throughout the country since... 
Lucky Bowler Bowling Balls Lucky Bowler Bowling Balls Sacramento, CA
Huge selection of bowling balls, bowling shoes, bowling bags and other bowling supplies at discount prices 
National Flex Football National Flex Football Frisco, TX
NFX is a football brand founded by former NFL Players who created Flex Football™, the proprietary 9v9 game style that is stabilizing... 
OK Initiatives, Inc. (Mastermoves Core Training) OK Initiatives, Inc. (Mastermoves Core T... Vancouver., Canada
Since 1996, OK Initiatives, Inc. has delivered information and technology services. With focus on international business, OK Initiatives... 
Peak Physique Fitness Center Peak Physique Fitness Center Sittingbourne, United Kingdom
Bringing their passion online! Already known as a reputable fitness center in Sittingbourne, Peak Physique is now boasting of a website... 
Pendulum Golf of Georgia Pendulum Golf of Georgia Marietta, GA
Pendulum Golf of Georgia LLC is a Georgia based manufacturer of The Pendulum™Putter, golf’s most innovative and technologically... 
SEAT, LLC SEAT, LLC Scottsdale, AZ
Christine Stoffel is the CEO & Founder of SEAT, LLC. SEAT aka Sports & Entertainment Alliance in Technology, is the ONLY peer-driven... 
Seaview Marriott Seaview Marriott Atlantic City, NJ
The Seaview Marriott Resort & Spa is the landmark choice of New Jersey Shore hotels, offering a sanctuary of gentility for all of your... 
Skydive Pennridge Skydive Pennridge Perkasie, PA
Skydive Pennridge, one of the nation’s premier skydiving centers, is an acknowledged leader in the skydiving industry. Offering state-of-the-art... 
Surprise Lake Camp Surprise Lake Camp NY, NY
Since 1902, Surprise Lake Camp has provided a haven for Jewish children in the picturesque mountains of Cold Spring, NY. What makes SLC... 
The Dragon Institute The Dragon Institute Dana Point, CA
The Dragon Institute is an award-winning martial arts school specializing in Wing Chun Kung Fu with two locations in Orange County, California,... 
The Post Game The Post Game
The Post Game is one of the fastest growing, complete sports journals on the Internet.  We cover everything in sports, on and off the... 
TheSportsCritics.com TheSportsCritics.com Orange, CA
TheSportsCritics.com features opinionated, thought-provoking articles from sports enthusiasts and critics. Visit TheSportsCritics.com to... 
theSteeps.net theSteeps.net Canyon Country, CA
We have developed this mountain biking website with hopes of creating and nurturing a global community of people who love to mountain bike. 
Thrill Planet Thrill Planet Smyrna, GA
Thrill Planet is the nation’s leading source of adventure sports. With hundreds of sites constituting its extensive sports network,... 
Ultimate Sports Network Ultimate Sports Network Las Vegas, NV
Ultimate Sports Enterprises is a diversified company that deals in many aspects of the sports industry. Ranging from producing events such... 
VAVi Sport & Social Club VAVi Sport & Social Club San Diego, CA
VAVi Sport & Social brings together professionals in San Diego through a variety of sports leagues, social events, vacations and volunteer... 
Velocomp Velocomp Boca Raton, FL
Velocomp, LLC is a sports technology company based in Boca Raton, FL. The first in this industry to deliver advanced power measurement at... 
Companies 1 - 50 of 50 Page: 1


Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help