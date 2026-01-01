Products & Services Corporate Videos Goldfarb Weber Creative Media Product Visit Glazen.com and click on our Work tab for our portfolio. Fundraising for a non-profit? Our non-profit work is best defined by the emotional images and messaging in our Children's Rights video. Corporate Web Spots Goldfarb Weber Creative Media Product Corporate Web Spots are short, creative videos that persuade, inspire and educate your audience quickly and effectively. Placed on your web site landing pages to reach target audiences, Corporate Web...