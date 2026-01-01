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Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, & Similar Events without Facilities

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Boston Motion Picture Awards

Boston Motion Picture Awards

The Boston Motion Picture Awards is the growing international film competition that provides money, goods, services, and exposure to up-and-coming independent filmmakers.

Creative BackStage

Creative BackStage

Creative production services: Lighting, Sound, Video, Staging. From small events to large special events. Promotions, concerts, corporate events, sporting events, production managment, consulting,...

FEDUJAZZ

FEDUJAZZ

drjazzfestival.com About the Dominican Republic Jazz Festival The Dominican Republic Jazz festival is one of the biggest cultural events in the Caribbean, with eighteen years of history. Annually...

Fun In The Sun Shootout

Fun In The Sun Shootout

The best all inclusive basketball event for NCAA universities..

Goldfarb Weber Creative Media

Goldfarb Weber Creative Media

Lullo Entertainment

Lullo Entertainment

Stand-Up Comedy promotions.  Charity shows, showcases, competitions, open mics.

SecretAgentProductions

SecretAgentProductions

Event management, production management, tour management, lighting, sound, and just about everything that is needed for your live event.

Undercurrents Film Festival

Undercurrents Film Festival

The Undercurrents Film Festival strives to bring a voice to traditionally ignored filmmakers and subjects. We aim to reward movies that challenge the status quo, take chances, experiment, or point to...

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