Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services: A Global Strategic Business Report , from Electronics.ca Publications

$3,950.00 - Product

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services in US$ Billion. The major product segments analyzed are Consumer Electronics, Computers & Peripherals, Telecommunications,...

Grammar Book 1 , from Connect

Product



Mobile App , from rathe

$0.00 - Service

rĀthe™ will take books and short stories, uploaded by Authors through its website portal (rĀthe.app) process that content into bite-sized pieces (350 words) referred to as Episodes, monetize...

A Polish Syphony , from Allegro Press

$0.00 - Product

A Polish Symphony (ISMBN 0 950 561975) An Autobiography By B. M. Maciejewski The brave and luck survivor of the Warsaw Rising in 1944 First Limited Edition Each book signed by the author Price...

Advanced , from Star CPWebHosting Pvt. Ltd.

$15.00 - Service

Agents ( 5+) Advanced Customization Transfer Chat Multiple Website Support (5) Departmental Chat (5+) IP Restrictions SSL Encryptions Customizable Audio Tune Agent Avatar Offline messages delivery on mail Show/Hide...

Article Directory , from Commando Press

$0.00 - Service

Submit your articles to Commando Press. At CommandoPress.com, you're not only provided with a central location for submitting and promoting all of your articles, you also have the key to a powerful...

Autumn , from Infected Books

$13.50 - Product

In less than twenty-four hours a vicious and virulent disease destroys virtually all of the population. Billions are killed. Thousands die every second. There are no symptoms and no warnings. Within...

Autumn: Purification , from Infected Books

$15.00 - Product

The survivors from AUTUMN: THE CITY are imprisoned in an underground base, trapped between the door to the outside world and the sealed entrance to the airtight cocoon where hundreds of soldiers sit and...

Autumn: The City , from Infected Books

$15.00 - Product

A virulent disease rips across the face of the planet, killing billions of people in less than twenty-four hours. A small group of survivors cower in fear in the desolate remains of a silent city. As the...

Autumn: The Human Condition , from Infected Books

$15.00 - Product

The human race is finished. Mankind is all but dead and only a handful of frightened individuals remain. Experience the end of the world from thirty-five different perspectives. These people have survived...

Book Manuscript Editing , from INDIEGO Publishing

$0.02 - Service

Janet Angelo’s Collaborative Editing Process I believe that I am the best book editor for independent authors today. How can I make such a strong claim? I use a proven, unique method that has never...

Book Publishing , from INDIEGO Publishing

$1,999.00 - Service



Book. How To Buy Meat At The Supermarket , from 50/110 Publishing

$0.00 - Product

" How To Buy Meat At The Supermarket" is a book designed and written for the benefit of the American consumer. The information contained in this book is both informative and enlightening. Everyone...

Build A Buzz Sponsor-A-Link Sponsor Tile , from DryerBuzz.com

$90.00 - Product

DryerBuzz.com invites you to advertise with Atlanta’s #1 online media source spreading the buzz behind the buzz of major award shows; red carpet events and “A” list celebrity interviews.

Canadian Geographic Magazine , from Canadian Geographic

$32.66 - Product

Canadian Geographic magazine is dedicated to uncovering and telling the tales of this country's people, places and issues - past and present. Discover our country through spectacular images, insightful...

Colorado Springs Comic Con , from Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC

Product

Get ready, Colorado Springs for the biggest and best pop culture convention in the Springs. This 3-day event will feature celebrities from all genres of TV, movies and cartoons, some of the best names...

Complete Book Publishing , from Schiel & Denver Book Publishers

$599.00 - Service

Schiel & Denver offers complete ISBN book publishing, editing, marketing, book design, distribution and printing from just $599. Authors keep all the rights to their work, and profit with 50% royalties...

Dental Software Programs , from DentalBillingSoftware.com

$499.00 - Product

DentiMax Single User Dental Software Program - for dental billing and front desk operations. Options include electronic claims submission and back office dental charting and dental imaging.

Design for Living , from Diablo Publications

Product

Diablo Publications' newest magazine, Design for Living is gorgeously photographed and features expert-driven editorial about home design and architecture for luxury homeowners.

Diamond Publishing Package , from Outskirts Press, Inc.

$999.00 - Service

Our Diamond package provides you with 15 book formats and 25 cover options to choose from and provides you with a professionally designed interior layout. World-wide distribution of your unique ISBN through...

Digital Hype Magazine , from Digital Hype Magazine

Product

Digital Hype is a unique interactive magazine which focuses on Generation Y viewers covering subscribers and distributed free to college campuses nationwide. Digital Hype is the special interest youth...

Digital Magazine , from Infoswell Media

Product

Digital magazine publishing is now within reach for small and mid-tier publishers. Using iDigital Edition (http://www.iDigitalEdition.com), publishers can completely replicate their print magazine publication...

Digital Magazine Editions , from Infoswell Media

Service

Digital magazines provide magazine publishers new opportunities for revenue enhancement and brand extension. A digital magazine edition is an electronic version online magazine replica of the print publication.

Discover Baltimore Travel Guide , from InMotionInk Electronic Publishing and Consulting

$4.95 - Product

1. DISCOVER BALTIMORE! is 47 pages (8.5 X 11 inches) in length. It contains 210 reviews with 81 live links: 17 references to county and tourist services (5 links), 51 attractions (38 links),...

Discover Day Trips from Philadelphia Travel Guide , from InMotionInk Electronic Publishing and Consulting

$3.95 - Product

1. DISCOVER DAY TRIPS FROM PHILADELPHIA! is a 38-page (8.5 X 11 inches) PDF-formatted travel guide that contains 99 reviews and 57 live links: 9 references to county and tourist services (3 links),...

Discover Lancaster and Dutch Country Travel Guide , from InMotionInk Electronic Publishing and Consulting

$4.95 - Product

1. DISCOVER LANCASTER & DUTCH COUNTRY! is a 37 page (8.5 X11 inches) PDF-formatted travel guide that contains 92 reviews with 31 live links: 6 references to county and tourist services (4 links), 45...

Discover Ocean City and Maryland's Eastern Shore Travel Guide , from InMotionInk Electronic Publishing and Consulting

$6.95 - Product

1. DISCOVER OCEAN CITY AND MARYLAND’S EASTERN SHORE! is a 61-page (8.5 X 11 inch) PDF-formatted travel guide . It contains 278 reviews and 157 live links: 14 references to county and tourist...

Discover Philadelphia Travel Guide , from InMotionInk Electronic Publishing and Consulting

$6.95 - Product

1. DISCOVER PHILADELPHIA! is a 59-page (8.5 X 11 inches) PDF-formatted travel guide that contains 219 reviews and 106 live links: 33 references to county and tourist services (11 links), 58 attractions...

Downloadable iPod Videos , from Word.Net Communications

$1.99 - Product

Welcome to 4Flix.Net™, the premier site for feature-length movies, classic television shows, independent films and FREE cartoons, all available for download in high-quality...

eBook Publishing - Amazon Kindle, Apple Ipad, Adobe PDF, Palm Reader , from Schiel & Denver Book Publishers

$0.00 - Service

Get your book out in the latest e-Book format with Schiel & Denver's suite of comprehensive electronic book or eBook publishing. We take care of the whole eBook process including formatting for the...

Electronic Format Books , from Four Girls Publishing

$0.00 - Product

We offer electronic books in both fiction and non-fiction. Prices vary by length of book.

Emerald Publishing Package , from Outskirts Press, Inc.

$199.00 - Service

Our Emerald package provides you with 1 book format (8.5x5.5) and 2 cover options to choose from and provides you with a professionally designed interior layout. System generated sale sheets and press...

Food & Wine Magazine and Website , from American Express Publishing

Product



Frankfurt International Book Fair , from Schiel & Denver Book Publishers

$350.00 - Service

Schiel & Denver is proud to offer representation at this year's Frankfurt Book Fair, which is one of the biggest book and media fairs in the world. With around 7,500 exhibitors from over 110 countries.

Free , from Star CPWebHosting Pvt. Ltd.

Service

Unlimited Chats Basic customization Chat Reports & Rating Chat History(1 Month) Offline Form Visitor Profile Widget Position Language Localization

Hartford ComiConn , from Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC

Product

ATTENTION comic book, pop culture, cosplay, and convention fans. Connecticut ComiCONN has joined forces with Altered Reality Entertainment & Hartford Comic Con to form the NEW and IMPROVED Hartford...

Hater , from Infected Books

$15.00 - Product

Society is rocked by a sudden increase in the number of violent assaults on individuals. Christened 'Haters' by the media, the attackers strike without warning. Their attacks are brutal, remorseless and...

Hors D'oeuvres and Appetizers, Volume 1 (Cookbook) , from Cruising Cuisine for Home Entertaining, Inc.

$19.95 - Product

In this cookbook as Elena takes you through contemporary, premium and luxury standarts of cruising, she seamlessly relates each level to help you find the right recipe and mood to make any party a special...

International forest industry consulting services , from Wood Resources International LLC

Service

Wood Resources International LLC (WRI), established in 1987, is an internationally recognized forest industry consulting firm that specializes in providing forest products market analysis and wood price...

Internet news links for Georgia , from The Georgia Voice

Service



Jump Start Your Bookings With Ad Listing Review , from Booked Solid Rentals

$197.00 - Service

Is your ad listing working for you? Maximize your property advertising dollars by using the right keywords and creating an experience for your renter. We review your current ad listing for content and...

Jump Start Your Bookings With Keywords , from Booked Solid Rentals

$97.00 - Service

Maximize your property advertising effectiveness by identifying the right keywords into all of your advertising. Reaching renters is not about advertising more, it's about advertising more effectively.

Koalas: Moving Portraits of Serenity (Book) , from Koala Jo Publishing

$45.00 - Product

Reviews: Jenna Morasca, Ethan Zohn, Reality TV Stars Survivor: All Stars: "...wonderful book with an amazing visual display of all things ‘koala!’…great enhancement on any coffee...