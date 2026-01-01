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Publishing

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

PR.com

PR.com

Businesses and public figures distribute their news via PR.com's industry-leading press release distribution platform to improve brand recognition, increase visibility online and via traditional...

Gold Company Profiles

Aber Stoat Publishing

Aber Stoat Publishing

Indie Author Publisher, Mandy Parrey of Aber Stoat Publishing, LLC. https://aberstoatpublishing.com/

Allan Mestel Photography

Allan Mestel Photography

Allan Mestel is a portrait photographer, photojournalist and filmmaker based in Sarasota, Florida. Originally from Canada, Allan spent many years working in the advertising industry in Toronto where...

Contentus Sales & Consulting LTD

Contentus Sales & Consulting LTD

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/5521596

Electronics.ca Publications

Electronics.ca Publications

Electronics.ca Publications ( www.electronics.ca ) is a world-class market research and publishing company whose focus is technology and market research for the electronics industry. It provides...

Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC

Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC

Intellectual Enlightenment: Company Overview Mission Intellectual Enlightenment is dedicated to publishing bold, interdisciplinary works that illuminate the hidden systems shaping politics,...

Knox Works

Knox Works

Knox Works Books and Music knoxworks.net is a publishing company owned by Kim Krenik, Author and Performing Artist. The publishing company owns and distributes the works of K.M. Krenik., Author of...

Loud Matter Studios

Loud Matter Studios

At Loud Matter a are developing and producing a growing slate of unscripted formats designed for today’s audiences. From docu-follow and competition to trend-driven and culturally relevant...

Northern Notes

Northern Notes

www.homerbythebay.comNorthern Notes LLC, based in Homer, Alaska, is a Digital Publishing Company that publishes information about Things to Do in Homer, the Kenai Peninsula, and Alaska. Northern...

PeachWiz, Inc.

PeachWiz, Inc.

PeachWiz, Inc. is a dynamic AI-powered business incubator committed to fostering innovation and intellectual enhancement across various industries. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies, PeachWiz...

Readers' Favorite

Readers' Favorite

Readers' Favorite has become the fastest growing book review and award contest site on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and...

RiseHer Network

RiseHer Network

The RiseHer Network is a multi-media empire with the purpose to restore, inspire, stand with and empower others to be the greatest first version of themselves. The RiseHer Network provides small...

Un-X Media

Un-X Media

Un-X Media publishes books and periodicals about unexplained phenomena such as UFOs, cryptids, aliens, ghosts, haunted sites, time anomalies, conspiracies, mind control, and more by multiple authors.

Company Profiles

50/110 Publishing

50/110 Publishing

50/110 Publishing is the parent company for howtobuymeat.com. This company is owned by "Meat Professional," Mr. Draik Moor. Mr. Moor has over 50 years in the retail meat industry. He has...

Accidental Millionaire, LLC

Accidental Millionaire, LLC

Publisher of business building tools and resources for independent professionals and entrepreneurs. Look through the eyes of The Accidental Millionaire, Stephanie Frank, as she takes you on a...

Achieve Radio

Achieve Radio

Achieve Radio is an internet radio station, web radio station or streaming radio station (call it whatever you like) that broadcasts talk shows. As such, we are in the entertainment business: part...

All Talk Radio Network

All Talk Radio Network

All Talk Radio Network is a LIVE radio network that can be heard nationwide via cell phones, Ipods, linksys, ISDN line and of course the internet.All Talk Radio Network also has services &...

Allegro Press

Allegro Press

Polish music book publishers

Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC

Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC

Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC is an event entertainment company based in New England. It currently produces multimedia, multi-genre events in the New England area including Rhode Island Comic...

American Express Publishing

American Express Publishing

The American Express Publishing Corporation is an authoritative content company primed to deliver lifestyle expertise that informs choices, enriches perspective and empowers affluent and accomplished...

Amiglia

Amiglia

Amiglia.com gives families a powerful central place for exchanging, storing and spreading their family photos. It is a unique site -- social software targetted at families. Family members create...

Andnetwork

Andnetwork

The launch of African News Dimension's (AND) Andnetwork on September 1, 2005 will see a ground-breaking, fresh approach to news on the African continent– the first ever comprehensive multi-media...

Anvil Publishers, Inc.

Anvil Publishers, Inc.

Book and newsletter publisher with public relations and publicity division specializing in book trade and crisis communicaiton.

ArticlesAndAuthors.com

ArticlesAndAuthors.com

ArticlesandAuthors.com - A new online directory addresses both the increasing need for viable outlets for authors to freely post their written material online and for website owners seeking free,...

Associated Content

Associated Content

As the People’s Media Company, Associated Content enables digital Content Producers to generate the most money and recognition for the content they create across all digital venues.

Backstretch Motorsports

Backstretch Motorsports

Backstretch Motorsports is a leading electronic news source for motorsports news, original content and information.  Reaching a wide spectrum of readers from around the globe, Backstretch...

BandFreaks: The Band Finder

BandFreaks: The Band Finder

The HitClick Independent Music Network updates daily with fresh new independent MP3 track reviews, and indie music news. HitClick also features an Innovative new "Band Finder" to locate unknown...

Better Homes and Gardens

Better Homes and Gardens

Developed by the experts at Better Homes and Gardens, BHG.com is the premiere home and family site on the Web, and the interactive companion to Better Homes and Gardens magazine. BHG.com is for...

BlogHer LLC

BlogHer LLC

BlogHer, LLC exists to create opportunities for women to pursue greater exposure, education and community. Online, the BlogHer Network, found at www.blogher.org, provides the Web's only easily...

Bookbaby.com

Bookbaby.com

Bookbaby is a cmoant which publishes ebooks and print books at a reduced prices and offers marketing tools to the author for free or reduced prices.

Booked Solid Rentals

Booked Solid Rentals

Jayne Brodie is the author of “The Booked Solid Blueprint” and is the founder of “Booked Solid Rentals.” Jayne delivers high-impact, low-cost strategies to help vacation...

BookPitch.com

BookPitch.com

BookPitch.com is a publishing portal, a membership-based, content-rich site where publishers, agents, writers, authors and associated talent and vendors will meet, do business, learn new things and...

Bookpleasures

Bookpleasures

Bookpleasures.com is a book reviewing and author interviewing site. We are a team of over 30 international reviewers who come from all walks of life and who review all genre.

Boom! Magazine

Boom! Magazine

Boom! Magazine is a lifestyle resource serving Orange, Durham, and Wake County. 30,000 copies are distributed free of charge at over 300 sites throughout the Triangle. Published by the former...

Brain Kandy Books

Brain Kandy Books

Brain Kandy Books offers puzzle books and more! Sudoku, Masyu, Divide by Squares and Fillimino are just to name a few. Brain Kandy Books also offers great programs such as Puzzle Licensing for...

Brian Joseph Studios

Brian Joseph Studios

We are an experienced web design, identity design and creative marketing firm based in Fort Myers and Naples Florida, USA. We enjoy working with clients from around the world, and are leaders in our...

BrightTALK

BrightTALK

BrightTALK provides online events for professionals and their communities. Every day thousands of thought leaders are actively sharing their insights, their ideas and their most up-to-date knowledge...

Buckeye Publishing

Buckeye Publishing

Buckeye Publishing is an independent publisher focusing on a series of millionaire self help books.

Business Leader Magazine

Business Leader Magazine

Business Leader is a monthly business magazine, founded in 1989 with the mission of helping and promoting businesses in Raleigh-Durham, NC. The publication gives business in the Triangle the...

Canadian Geographic

Canadian Geographic

Canadian Geographic is unapologetic about celebrating Canada. We're dedicated to uncovering and communicating the stories about people, places, frontiers and issues (past and present) that Canadians...

Caravan Books Publishing House

Caravan Books Publishing House

Iranian Book Publisher, Official Publisher of Paulo Coelho in Iran, Especialized in Occidental and Middle Eastern Literature and Human Sciences.

Cashak Magazine

Cashak Magazine

Fashion and nightlife magazine. Cashak Magazine features a broad mix of talent from local, national and international designers. We show you the biggest national trends plus amazing new ideas...

Catch FZ-LLC

Catch FZ-LLC

Catch, Dubai’s fastest growing e-marketing agency, offers relationship-marketing services that include strategy, online media planning and buying, creative and web development and customized...

Cedar Hill Publishing

Cedar Hill Publishing

Cedar Hill Publishing is a small self-publishing company with a driving desire to be different. In business for only two years, and begun under unusual circumstances, client care and education about...

Celebrity Scene News

Celebrity Scene News

Complete advertising and public relations agency. C.S.N. produces television commercials and half hour entertainment programs. They also handle celebrity endorsments, press conferences, and provide...

CESLIE-The Women's Network

CESLIE-The Women's Network

"Our Generation: Stylish, Healthy & Informed" Original Digital Programming including Radio, Web, TV. Fashion, Beauty, Health & Lifestyle Network for women age 40+ You will find...

Circuit Cellar

Circuit Cellar

Circuit Cellar is the only publication that provides intensive, exploratory articles about hardware and software methods for embedded-control systems. The sophisticated professionals in this...

Clickcaster

Clickcaster

Clickcaster is based in Boulder, Colorado with personnel in California, Florida and New Hampshire working to build the most powerful, affordable and easy to use podcasting solution in existence.

Coalition for Post Tubal Ligation Women

Coalition for Post Tubal Ligation Women

The Coalition for Post Tubal Ligation Women offering books and information about Tubal Ligation and Post Tubal Ligation Syndrome (PTLS). We are ordinary women who have had a tubal ligation or...

ColumbusBlack.com

ColumbusBlack.com

Columbus Black was established on May 5, 2005 and is the primary on-line source of news and event information primarily targeted to the African-American community in Columbus, Ohio. The site was...

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