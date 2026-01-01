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Danger Lies Within

Danger Lies Within

Knox Works

$17.57Product

A strange phone call. A charming chauffeur. A dashing viscount. After her husband is killed by the totalitarian government, Courtney Drake takes a job as a nanny to work in a secluded manor. Sparks...

Dangling and Dangerous

Dangling and Dangerous

Knox Works

$15.99Product

Lord Robert Ranfurly is tested beyond his strength when his five year old daughter goes missing. But this time he isn’t alone, with the woman he loves, Courtney Drake, at his side. The serpent...

Inevitable Danger

Inevitable Danger

Knox Works

$13.99Product

Prequel to The Ranfurly Mysteries. A Novella. Does the past hold the keys to the future? While Courtney Drake awaits her unknown fate, she gets lost in memories of the days when she met her...

Products & Services

A Polish Syphony

A Polish Syphony

Allegro Press

$0.00Product

A Polish Symphony (ISMBN 0 950 561975) An Autobiography By B. M. Maciejewski The brave and luck survivor of the Warsaw Rising in 1944 First Limited Edition Each book signed by the...

Autumn

Autumn

Infected Books

$13.50Product

In less than twenty-four hours a vicious and virulent disease destroys virtually all of the population. Billions are killed. Thousands die every second. There are no symptoms and no warnings.

Autumn: Purification

Autumn: Purification

Infected Books

$15.00Product

The survivors from AUTUMN: THE CITY are imprisoned in an underground base, trapped between the door to the outside world and the sealed entrance to the airtight cocoon where hundreds of soldiers sit...

Autumn: The City

Autumn: The City

Infected Books

$15.00Product

A virulent disease rips across the face of the planet, killing billions of people in less than twenty-four hours. A small group of survivors cower in fear in the desolate remains of a silent city. As...

Autumn: The Human Condition

Autumn: The Human Condition

Infected Books

$15.00Product

The human race is finished. Mankind is all but dead and only a handful of frightened individuals remain. Experience the end of the world from thirty-five different perspectives. These people have...

Book Manuscript Editing

Book Manuscript Editing

INDIEGO Publishing

$0.02Service

Janet Angelo’s Collaborative Editing Process I believe that I am the best book editor for independent authors today. How can I make such a strong claim? I use a proven, unique method that has...

Book Publishing

Book Publishing

INDIEGO Publishing

$1,999.00Service

Book. How To Buy Meat At The Supermarket

Book. How To Buy Meat At The Supermarket

50/110 Publishing

$0.00Product

" How To Buy Meat At The Supermarket" is a book designed and written for the benefit of the American consumer. The information contained in this book is both informative and enlightening.

Complete Book Publishing

Complete Book Publishing

Schiel & Denver Book Publishers

$599.00Service

Schiel & Denver offers complete ISBN book publishing, editing, marketing, book design, distribution and printing from just $599. Authors keep all the rights to their work, and profit with 50%...

Diamond Publishing Package

Diamond Publishing Package

Outskirts Press, Inc.

$999.00Service

Our Diamond package provides you with 15 book formats and 25 cover options to choose from and provides you with a professionally designed interior layout. World-wide distribution of your unique ISBN...

Discover Baltimore Travel Guide

Discover Baltimore Travel Guide

InMotionInk Electronic Publishing and Consulting

$4.95Product

1. DISCOVER BALTIMORE! is 47 pages (8.5 X 11 inches) in length. It contains 210 reviews with 81 live links: 17 references to county and tourist services (5 links), 51 attractions (38...

Discover Day Trips from Philadelphia Travel Guide

Discover Day Trips from Philadelphia Travel Guide

InMotionInk Electronic Publishing and Consulting

$3.95Product

1. DISCOVER DAY TRIPS FROM PHILADELPHIA! is a 38-page (8.5 X 11 inches) PDF-formatted travel guide that contains 99 reviews and 57 live links: 9 references to county and tourist services (3...

Discover Lancaster and Dutch Country Travel Guide

Discover Lancaster and Dutch Country Travel Guide

InMotionInk Electronic Publishing and Consulting

$4.95Product

1. DISCOVER LANCASTER & DUTCH COUNTRY! is a 37 page (8.5 X11 inches) PDF-formatted travel guide that contains 92 reviews with 31 live links: 6 references to county and tourist services (4 links),...

Discover Ocean City and Maryland's Eastern Shore Travel Guide

Discover Ocean City and Maryland's Eastern Shore Travel Guide

InMotionInk Electronic Publishing and Consulting

$6.95Product

1. DISCOVER OCEAN CITY AND MARYLAND’S EASTERN SHORE! is a 61-page (8.5 X 11 inch) PDF-formatted travel guide . It contains 278 reviews and 157 live links: 14 references to county and...

Discover Philadelphia Travel Guide

Discover Philadelphia Travel Guide

InMotionInk Electronic Publishing and Consulting

$6.95Product

1. DISCOVER PHILADELPHIA! is a 59-page (8.5 X 11 inches) PDF-formatted travel guide that contains 219 reviews and 106 live links: 33 references to county and tourist services (11 links), 58...

eBook Publishing - Amazon Kindle, Apple Ipad, Adobe PDF, Palm Reader

eBook Publishing - Amazon Kindle, Apple Ipad, Adobe PDF, Palm Reader

Schiel & Denver Book Publishers

$0.00Service

Get your book out in the latest e-Book format with Schiel & Denver's suite of comprehensive electronic book or eBook publishing. We take care of the whole eBook process including formatting for...

Electronic Format Books

Electronic Format Books

Four Girls Publishing

$0.00Product

We offer electronic books in both fiction and non-fiction. Prices vary by length of book.

Emerald Publishing Package

Emerald Publishing Package

Outskirts Press, Inc.

$199.00Service

Our Emerald package provides you with 1 book format (8.5x5.5) and 2 cover options to choose from and provides you with a professionally designed interior layout. System generated sale sheets and...

Frankfurt International Book Fair

Frankfurt International Book Fair

Schiel & Denver Book Publishers

$350.00Service

Schiel & Denver is proud to offer representation at this year's Frankfurt Book Fair, which is one of the biggest book and media fairs in the world. With around 7,500 exhibitors from over 110...

Hater

Hater

Infected Books

$15.00Product

Society is rocked by a sudden increase in the number of violent assaults on individuals. Christened 'Haters' by the media, the attackers strike without warning. Their attacks are brutal, remorseless...

Hors D'oeuvres and Appetizers, Volume 1 (Cookbook)

Hors D'oeuvres and Appetizers, Volume 1 (Cookbook)

Cruising Cuisine for Home Entertaining, Inc.

$19.95Product

In this cookbook as Elena takes you through contemporary, premium and luxury standarts of cruising, she seamlessly relates each level to help you find the right recipe and mood to make any party a...

Koalas: Moving Portraits of Serenity (Book)

Koalas: Moving Portraits of Serenity (Book)

Koala Jo Publishing

$45.00Product

Reviews: Jenna Morasca, Ethan Zohn, Reality TV Stars Survivor: All Stars: "...wonderful book with an amazing visual display of all things ‘koala!’…great enhancement on any...

Pearl Full-Color Publishing Package

Pearl Full-Color Publishing Package

Outskirts Press, Inc.

$999.00Service

Our Pearl full-color publishing package comes standard with a host of options and services already included, such as professional layout and design of the interior artwork and text, quality laminated...

Print Fiction Books

Print Fiction Books

Four Girls Publishing

$0.00Product

We offer print books in both fiction and non-fiction formats. Prices vary by length of book.

Professional Copy-editing

Professional Copy-editing

Schiel & Denver Book Publishers

$0.02Service

Schiel & Denver's professional editorial department focus on improving the quality of your book for your readership. From just $0.02 per word, we will provide line by line copy-edting analysis...

Publishing Books

Publishing Books

Hibernian Publishing

$0.00Service

Hibernian Publishing, LLC is a unique boutique publishing company. We specialize in developing new and indie writers. Our turning writers into authors one book at a time If you're a writer, you need...

Ruby Publishing Package

Ruby Publishing Package

Outskirts Press, Inc.

$599.00Service

Our Ruby package provides you with 9 book formats and 16 cover options to choose from and provides you with a professionally designed interior layout. World-wide distribution of your unique ISBN...

Sapphire Publishing Package

Sapphire Publishing Package

Outskirts Press, Inc.

$399.00Service

Our Sapphire package provides you with 3 book formats and 9 cover options to choose from and provides you with a professionally designed interior layout. World-wide distribution of your unique ISBN...

Super Suduko 360 Volume #1

Super Suduko 360 Volume #1

Brain Kandy Books

$12.95Product

Super Sudoku 360 Volume #1. 148 Pages, 360 Sudoku, TriDoku and GoDoku puzzles. Over 200 hours of mind-bending fun! ISBN : 1-4116-5630-X.

The Zahir By Paulo Coelho

The Zahir By Paulo Coelho

Caravan Books Publishing House

$10.00Product

Paulo Coelho's Latest Book, the Zahir. Which was first published worldwide in Iran by Caravan Books in April 1st 2005.

Trust

Trust

Infected Books

$12.00Product

The most important event in history takes place in the middle of nowhere. Perceptions are altered. Perspectives are changed. Nothing can ever be the same again. A moment of deliverance for the...

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