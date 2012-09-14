A Polish Syphony , from Allegro Press

A Polish Symphony (ISMBN 0 950 561975) An Autobiography By B. M. Maciejewski The brave and luck survivor of the Warsaw Rising in 1944 First Limited Edition Each book signed by the author Price...

Autumn , from Infected Books

In less than twenty-four hours a vicious and virulent disease destroys virtually all of the population. Billions are killed. Thousands die every second. There are no symptoms and no warnings. Within...

Autumn: Purification , from Infected Books

The survivors from AUTUMN: THE CITY are imprisoned in an underground base, trapped between the door to the outside world and the sealed entrance to the airtight cocoon where hundreds of soldiers sit and...

Autumn: The City , from Infected Books

A virulent disease rips across the face of the planet, killing billions of people in less than twenty-four hours. A small group of survivors cower in fear in the desolate remains of a silent city. As the...

Autumn: The Human Condition , from Infected Books

The human race is finished. Mankind is all but dead and only a handful of frightened individuals remain. Experience the end of the world from thirty-five different perspectives. These people have survived...

Book Manuscript Editing , from INDIEGO Publishing

Janet Angelo’s Collaborative Editing Process I believe that I am the best book editor for independent authors today. How can I make such a strong claim? I use a proven, unique method that has never...

Book Publishing , from INDIEGO Publishing

Book. How To Buy Meat At The Supermarket , from 50/110 Publishing

" How To Buy Meat At The Supermarket" is a book designed and written for the benefit of the American consumer. The information contained in this book is both informative and enlightening. Everyone...

Complete Book Publishing , from Schiel & Denver Book Publishers

Schiel & Denver offers complete ISBN book publishing, editing, marketing, book design, distribution and printing from just $599. Authors keep all the rights to their work, and profit with 50% royalties...

Diamond Publishing Package , from Outskirts Press, Inc.

Our Diamond package provides you with 15 book formats and 25 cover options to choose from and provides you with a professionally designed interior layout. World-wide distribution of your unique ISBN through...

Discover Baltimore Travel Guide , from InMotionInk Electronic Publishing and Consulting

1. DISCOVER BALTIMORE! is 47 pages (8.5 X 11 inches) in length. It contains 210 reviews with 81 live links: 17 references to county and tourist services (5 links), 51 attractions (38 links),...

Discover Day Trips from Philadelphia Travel Guide , from InMotionInk Electronic Publishing and Consulting

1. DISCOVER DAY TRIPS FROM PHILADELPHIA! is a 38-page (8.5 X 11 inches) PDF-formatted travel guide that contains 99 reviews and 57 live links: 9 references to county and tourist services (3 links),...

Discover Lancaster and Dutch Country Travel Guide , from InMotionInk Electronic Publishing and Consulting

1. DISCOVER LANCASTER & DUTCH COUNTRY! is a 37 page (8.5 X11 inches) PDF-formatted travel guide that contains 92 reviews with 31 live links: 6 references to county and tourist services (4 links), 45...

Discover Ocean City and Maryland's Eastern Shore Travel Guide , from InMotionInk Electronic Publishing and Consulting

1. DISCOVER OCEAN CITY AND MARYLAND’S EASTERN SHORE! is a 61-page (8.5 X 11 inch) PDF-formatted travel guide . It contains 278 reviews and 157 live links: 14 references to county and tourist...

Discover Philadelphia Travel Guide , from InMotionInk Electronic Publishing and Consulting

1. DISCOVER PHILADELPHIA! is a 59-page (8.5 X 11 inches) PDF-formatted travel guide that contains 219 reviews and 106 live links: 33 references to county and tourist services (11 links), 58 attractions...

eBook Publishing - Amazon Kindle, Apple Ipad, Adobe PDF, Palm Reader , from Schiel & Denver Book Publishers

Get your book out in the latest e-Book format with Schiel & Denver's suite of comprehensive electronic book or eBook publishing. We take care of the whole eBook process including formatting for the...

Electronic Format Books , from Four Girls Publishing

We offer electronic books in both fiction and non-fiction. Prices vary by length of book.

Emerald Publishing Package , from Outskirts Press, Inc.

Our Emerald package provides you with 1 book format (8.5x5.5) and 2 cover options to choose from and provides you with a professionally designed interior layout. System generated sale sheets and press...

Frankfurt International Book Fair , from Schiel & Denver Book Publishers

Schiel & Denver is proud to offer representation at this year's Frankfurt Book Fair, which is one of the biggest book and media fairs in the world. With around 7,500 exhibitors from over 110 countries.

Hater , from Infected Books

Society is rocked by a sudden increase in the number of violent assaults on individuals. Christened 'Haters' by the media, the attackers strike without warning. Their attacks are brutal, remorseless and...

Hors D'oeuvres and Appetizers, Volume 1 (Cookbook) , from Cruising Cuisine for Home Entertaining, Inc.

In this cookbook as Elena takes you through contemporary, premium and luxury standarts of cruising, she seamlessly relates each level to help you find the right recipe and mood to make any party a special...

Koalas: Moving Portraits of Serenity (Book) , from Koala Jo Publishing

Reviews: Jenna Morasca, Ethan Zohn, Reality TV Stars Survivor: All Stars: "...wonderful book with an amazing visual display of all things ‘koala!’…great enhancement on any coffee...

Pearl Full-Color Publishing Package , from Outskirts Press, Inc.

Our Pearl full-color publishing package comes standard with a host of options and services already included, such as professional layout and design of the interior artwork and text, quality laminated covers...

Print Fiction Books , from Four Girls Publishing

We offer print books in both fiction and non-fiction formats. Prices vary by length of book.

Professional Copy-editing , from Schiel & Denver Book Publishers

Schiel & Denver's professional editorial department focus on improving the quality of your book for your readership. From just $0.02 per word, we will provide line by line copy-edting analysis with...

Publishing Books , from Hibernian Publishing

Hibernian Publishing, LLC is a unique boutique publishing company. We specialize in developing new and indie writers. Our turning writers into authors one book at a time If you're a writer, you need to...

Ruby Publishing Package , from Outskirts Press, Inc.

Our Ruby package provides you with 9 book formats and 16 cover options to choose from and provides you with a professionally designed interior layout. World-wide distribution of your unique ISBN through...

Sapphire Publishing Package , from Outskirts Press, Inc.

Our Sapphire package provides you with 3 book formats and 9 cover options to choose from and provides you with a professionally designed interior layout. World-wide distribution of your unique ISBN through...

Super Suduko 360 Volume #1 , from Brain Kandy Books

Super Sudoku 360 Volume #1. 148 Pages, 360 Sudoku, TriDoku and GoDoku puzzles. Over 200 hours of mind-bending fun! ISBN : 1-4116-5630-X.

The Zahir By Paulo Coelho , from Caravan Books Publishing House

Paulo Coelho's Latest Book, the Zahir. Which was first published worldwide in Iran by Caravan Books in April 1st 2005.