Cedar Hill Publishing is a small self-publishing company with a driving desire to be different. In business for only two years, and begun under unusual circumstances, client care and education about...
Canadian publisher, Dragonfly Media Publishing, offers free membership to writers across Canada and the U.S., with services such as feedback forums, writer/editor hook-ups, e-newsletters on industry...
Dynamic Resource Group is an 80-year-old family business, headquartered in Berne, IN. It is now in its third generation, and has two major divisions; one in magazine and book publishing and consumer...
Established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author, L. Ron Hubbard, Galaxy Press is located in the Author Services, Inc. building on Hollywood Boulevard in Los...
Happy About(tm) is a book publisher that has the distribution channels of the big guys and the customer service of Nordstrum. We are significantly faster at bringing books to market and providing an...
IndieGo Publishing is the brainchild of Janet Angelo, a longtime freelance editor who has edited solely for indie authors since 2005. She founded IndieGo Publishing in 2011 as a natural outgrowth of...
Rexology Press is a sole proprietorship. It includes a bookstore and a publishing service. It specializes in the area of personal growth. This includes the development of body, mind, and spirit. The...
Spotted Dog Press was founded in 1994, in Los Angeles, California with the publication of our first book, Favorite Dog HIkes In and Around Los Angeles. We publish non-fiction titles about California...