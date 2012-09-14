Post Profile for Your Business
Book Publishers
Book Publishers
50/110 Publishing
Soldotna, AK
50/110 Publishing is the parent company for howtobuymeat.com. This company is owned by "Meat Professional," Mr. Draik Moor. Mr.
Allegro Press
Croydon, United Kingdom
Polish music book publishers
Anvil Publishers, Inc.
Tucker, GA
Book and newsletter publisher with public relations and publicity division specializing in book trade and crisis communicaiton.
Bookbaby.com
Taipei, Taiwan
Bookbaby is a cmoant which publishes ebooks and print books at a reduced prices and offers marketing tools to the author for free or reduced...
Brain Kandy Books
Fort Drum, NY
Brain Kandy Books offers puzzle books and more! Sudoku, Masyu, Divide by Squares and Fillimino are just to name a few. Brain Kandy Books...
Buckeye Publishing
Oregon, OH
Buckeye Publishing is an independent publisher focusing on a series of millionaire self help books.
Caravan Books Publishing House
Tehran, Iran
Iranian Book Publisher, Official Publisher of Paulo Coelho in Iran, Especialized in Occidental and Middle Eastern Literature and Human Sciences.
Cedar Hill Publishing
Snowflake, AZ
Cedar Hill Publishing is a small self-publishing company with a driving desire to be different. In business for only two years, and begun...
Coalition for Post Tubal Ligation Women
Chicago, IL
The Coalition for Post Tubal Ligation Women offering books and information about Tubal Ligation and Post Tubal Ligation Syndrome (PTLS). We...
Credo Italia
VIAREGGIO, Italy
A publishing company dedicated to the creation and distribution of fear-eliminating novels to teens and adults worldwide.
Cruising Cuisine for Home Entertaining, ...
Boston, MA
Cruising Cuisine for Home Entertaining, Inc. publishes cookbooks (Cruising Cuisine for Home Entertaining, ISBN 0-9722422-0-1), provides...
Cyber-Books.de
Germany
With a probably unique cyber-book workflow, cyber-book.de is able to offer the first service on the web for making cyber-books available...
Dragonfly Media Publishing
Canada
Canadian publisher, Dragonfly Media Publishing, offers free membership to writers across Canada and the U.S., with services such as feedback...
Dynamic Resource Group
Berne, IN
Dynamic Resource Group is an 80-year-old family business, headquartered in Berne, IN. It is now in its third generation, and has two major...
Four Girls Publishing
Port Orchard, WA
We are an online traditional publishing company. We publish both fiction and non-fiction stories in both ebook and print formats. Our staff...
Galaxy Press
Hollywood, CA
Established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author, L. Ron Hubbard, Galaxy Press is located in the...
Galiel.Net
Sammamish, WA
Galiel.Net is an innovative publishing company with a vision of transformation of the publishing industry in the XXI Century.
Global Authors Publications
Crescent City, FL
Global Authors Publications is a new breed of publisher, mixing new age technology with standard options of yesteryears. A personal one...
Happy About
CA
Happy About(tm) is a book publisher that has the distribution channels of the big guys and the customer service of Nordstrum. We are significantly...
Hibernian Publishing
Brick, NJ
Hibernian Publishing, LLC is an independent boutique publishing house. We specialize in "Turning Writers Into Authors One Book At A...
INDIEGO Publishing
FL
IndieGo Publishing is the brainchild of Janet Angelo, a longtime freelance editor who has edited solely for indie authors since 2005. She...
Infected Books
United Kingdom
Bypassing the 'traditional' publishing industry, David Moody's Infected Books delivers high quality novels to the largest possible audience...
InMotionInk Electronic Publishing and Co...
Kentfield, CA
InMotionInk.com PDF-format Travel Guides are loaded with hundreds of links to the best attractions, restaurants, lodgings, tours and treks...
Janis Publications
Santa Ana, CA
Janis Publications Inc. is a California based publisher focusing on topics promoting conflict prevention, conflict management and dispute...
Jon Clarke Publishing Group
Arlington, TX
We are in business to provide growing companies, entrepreneurs, and corporations with solutions to challenges they are facing in their...
Kendu Films
Aliso Viejo, CA
The Mission Kendu Films is a unique media company dedicated to producing inspiring, character-based animated stories that engage the hearts...
Kindliving Publishing, LLC
Janesville, WI
Publishing company located in Milton Wisconsin. We publish authors of self help, novels and childrens books.
Koala Jo Publishing
KLASSIC KOALAS: ANCIENT ABORIGINAL TALES IN NEW RETELLINGS contains classic native Australian folk tales, retold by award-winning...
Lifestyle Publications
Elmhurst, NY
Lifestyle Publications is the publisher of Is He Cheating on You? - 829 Telltale Signs, an infidelity reference book which documents practically...
Nightengale Press, A Nightengale Media L...
Mequon, WI
NIGHTENGALE PRESS CREDO: ABOVE ALL Put The Author's Needs First. Through ease of production, nearly instant availability of worldwide publishing...
NMA Media Press
Middleburg Heights, OH
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny is respected as one of the country's most knowledgeable and outspoken physicians regarding the impact of vaccines on...
Nook Publishers
Blanchard, LA
Nook Publishers has been in business since 1980. We have published a wide variety of books but are now concentrating on Christian...
NWQ Corporation
Las Vegas, NV
NWQ Corporation is a privately held gaming products and book publishing company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Off the Page Press
Buena Vista, CO
Off the Page Press publishes business and inspirational books. Offers print and ebooks
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Denver, CO
Outskirts Press is a publishing company harnessing the latest in technical advancements. By combining digital publishing-on-demand technology...
Paper Wings Publishing, LLC
AZ
Paper Wings Publishing, LLC is a small, progressive yet full-service publishing company with a mission to celebrate and empower unique and...
Prism House Press
Rancho Mirage, CA
Prism House publishes books for those who feel their purpose on earth is to help evolve the consciousness of humanity during this time of...
Publishing Professionals
Port Richey, FL
Offering complete services for authors since 1987 -- Book Design, Typesetting and Page Layout, Cover Design, Editing, Printing and...
Rexology Press
Birmingham, AL
Rexology Press is a sole proprietorship. It includes a bookstore and a publishing service. It specializes in the area of personal growth.
Riley Media Group LLC
Spokane, WA
Riley Books publishes biographies as well as You Decide Travel Guides, an imprint featuring travel guides on smaller destinations in Mexico.
RP Books & Audio - Reagent Press
East Olympia, WA
RP Books & Audio was founded in 1994 as Virtual Press. Our products fall into four major categories: * Children's Fiction—encompasses...
Sagamore Publishing
Champaign, IL
Sagamore Publishing L.L.C. has been providing materials for the parks, recreation and leisure service industries since 1974. The 32-year...
Schiel & Denver Book Publishers
Houston, TX
Schiel & Denver Book Publishers is a leading independent book publisher, providing ISBN book publishing, book editing, professional...
Smink Works Books
Melbourne, Australia
Smink Works Books has been an independent publisher of philosophical fiction, writer resources, animated children's books and other book...
Soma Press
Fairfield, IA
Publishing company
Spotted Dog Press
Bishop, CA
Spotted Dog Press was founded in 1994, in Los Angeles, California with the publication of our first book, Favorite Dog HIkes In and Around...
Sur-Mount Publishers Incorporated
CA
We are a publishing company that offers publishing services for authors for the following products: • Autobiographies •...
Tate Publishing & Enterprises, LLC
Mustang, OK
Welcome to Tate Publishing! Have you written a book? Are you looking for a publisher? Have you searched out and submitted your manuscript...
Think-Outside-The-Book Publishing, Inc.
Beverly Hills, CA
Book Publishing, Record Label and Music Publishing Company
Thornock International Productions, Inc.
South Weber, UT
EAT & Be Lean is a family owned company that has been successfully teaching natural weight loss to thousands of people over the past...
