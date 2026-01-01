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Book Publishers

Companies

Gold Company Profiles

Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC

Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC

Intellectual Enlightenment: Company Overview Mission Intellectual Enlightenment is dedicated to publishing bold, interdisciplinary works that illuminate the hidden systems shaping politics,...

Knox Works

Knox Works

Knox Works Books and Music knoxworks.net is a publishing company owned by Kim Krenik, Author and Performing Artist. The publishing company owns and distributes the works of K.M. Krenik., Author of...

RiseHer Network

RiseHer Network

The RiseHer Network is a multi-media empire with the purpose to restore, inspire, stand with and empower others to be the greatest first version of themselves. The RiseHer Network provides small...

Company Profiles

50/110 Publishing

50/110 Publishing

50/110 Publishing is the parent company for howtobuymeat.com. This company is owned by "Meat Professional," Mr. Draik Moor. Mr. Moor has over 50 years in the retail meat industry. He has...

Allegro Press

Allegro Press

Polish music book publishers

Anvil Publishers, Inc.

Anvil Publishers, Inc.

Book and newsletter publisher with public relations and publicity division specializing in book trade and crisis communicaiton.

Bookbaby.com

Bookbaby.com

Bookbaby is a cmoant which publishes ebooks and print books at a reduced prices and offers marketing tools to the author for free or reduced prices.

Brain Kandy Books

Brain Kandy Books

Brain Kandy Books offers puzzle books and more! Sudoku, Masyu, Divide by Squares and Fillimino are just to name a few. Brain Kandy Books also offers great programs such as Puzzle Licensing for...

Buckeye Publishing

Buckeye Publishing

Buckeye Publishing is an independent publisher focusing on a series of millionaire self help books.

Caravan Books Publishing House

Caravan Books Publishing House

Iranian Book Publisher, Official Publisher of Paulo Coelho in Iran, Especialized in Occidental and Middle Eastern Literature and Human Sciences.

Cedar Hill Publishing

Cedar Hill Publishing

Cedar Hill Publishing is a small self-publishing company with a driving desire to be different. In business for only two years, and begun under unusual circumstances, client care and education about...

Coalition for Post Tubal Ligation Women

Coalition for Post Tubal Ligation Women

The Coalition for Post Tubal Ligation Women offering books and information about Tubal Ligation and Post Tubal Ligation Syndrome (PTLS). We are ordinary women who have had a tubal ligation or...

Credo Italia

Credo Italia

A publishing company dedicated to the creation and distribution of fear-eliminating novels to teens and adults worldwide.

Cruising Cuisine for Home Entertaining, Inc.

Cruising Cuisine for Home Entertaining, Inc.

Cruising Cuisine for Home Entertaining, Inc. publishes cookbooks (Cruising Cuisine for Home Entertaining, ISBN 0-9722422-0-1), provides catering, presentations and cooking lessons and maintains a...

Cyber-Books.de

Cyber-Books.de

With a probably unique cyber-book workflow, cyber-book.de is able to offer the first service on the web for making cyber-books available for everybody at lowest costs by highest available performance.

Dragonfly Media Publishing

Dragonfly Media Publishing

Canadian publisher, Dragonfly Media Publishing, offers free membership to writers across Canada and the U.S., with services such as feedback forums, writer/editor hook-ups, e-newsletters on industry...

Dynamic Resource Group

Dynamic Resource Group

Dynamic Resource Group is an 80-year-old family business, headquartered in Berne, IN. It is now in its third generation, and has two major divisions; one in magazine and book publishing and consumer...

Four Girls Publishing

Four Girls Publishing

We are an online traditional publishing company. We publish both fiction and non-fiction stories in both ebook and print formats. Our staff and editors offer writers and readers several years’...

Galaxy Press

Galaxy Press

Established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author, L. Ron Hubbard, Galaxy Press is located in the Author Services, Inc. building on Hollywood Boulevard in Los...

Galiel.Net

Galiel.Net

Galiel.Net is an innovative publishing company with a vision of transformation of the publishing industry in the XXI Century.

Global Authors Publications

Global Authors Publications

Global Authors Publications is a new breed of publisher, mixing new age technology with standard options of yesteryears. A personal one on one way to polish, design, and publish your novel or...

Happy About

Happy About

Happy About(tm) is a book publisher that has the distribution channels of the big guys and the customer service of Nordstrum. We are significantly faster at bringing books to market and providing an...

Hibernian Publishing

Hibernian Publishing

Hibernian Publishing, LLC is an independent boutique publishing house. We specialize in "Turning Writers Into Authors One Book At A Time." At Hibernian, we present all authors with a...

INDIEGO Publishing

INDIEGO Publishing

IndieGo Publishing is the brainchild of Janet Angelo, a longtime freelance editor who has edited solely for indie authors since 2005. She founded IndieGo Publishing in 2011 as a natural outgrowth of...

Infected Books

Infected Books

Bypassing the 'traditional' publishing industry, David Moody's Infected Books delivers high quality novels to the largest possible audience at the lowest possible price.

InMotionInk Electronic Publishing and Consulting

InMotionInk Electronic Publishing and Consulting

InMotionInk.com PDF-format Travel Guides are loaded with hundreds of links to the best attractions, restaurants, lodgings, tours and treks in each area. InMotionInk Electronic Publishing and...

Janis Publications

Janis Publications

Janis Publications Inc. is a California based publisher focusing on topics promoting conflict prevention, conflict management and dispute resolution. We offer our books through Amazon.com, Barnes...

Jon Clarke Publishing Group

Jon Clarke Publishing Group

We are in business to provide growing companies, entrepreneurs, and corporations with solutions to challenges they are facing in their respective markets. We are the choice for ALL of your...

Kendu Films

Kendu Films

The Mission Kendu Films is a unique media company dedicated to producing inspiring, character-based animated stories that engage the hearts and minds of children and families everywhere. The...

Kindliving Publishing, LLC

Kindliving Publishing, LLC

Publishing company located in Milton Wisconsin. We publish authors of self help, novels and childrens books.

Koala Jo Publishing

Koala Jo Publishing

KLASSIC KOALAS: ANCIENT ABORIGINAL TALES IN NEW RETELLINGS contains classic native Australian folk tales, retold by award-winning author Lee Barwood and illustrated by Joanne Ehrich and...

Lifestyle Publications

Lifestyle Publications

Lifestyle Publications is the publisher of Is He Cheating on You? - 829 Telltale Signs, an infidelity reference book which documents practically every known sign of infidelity.  The company's...

Nightengale Press, A Nightengale Media LLC Company

Nightengale Press, A Nightengale Media LLC Company

NIGHTENGALE PRESS CREDO: ABOVE ALL Put The Author's Needs First. Through ease of production, nearly instant availability of worldwide publishing services today, authors receive publishing...

NMA Media Press

NMA Media Press

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny is respected as one of the country's most knowledgeable and outspoken physicians regarding the impact of vaccines on health. As a professional member of the prestigious National...

Nook Publishers

Nook Publishers

Nook Publishers has been in business since 1980.  We have published a wide variety of books but are now concentrating on Christian books.

NWQ Corporation

NWQ Corporation

NWQ Corporation is a privately held gaming products and book publishing company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Off the Page Press

Off the Page Press

Off the Page Press publishes business and inspirational books. Offers print and ebooks

Outskirts Press, Inc.

Outskirts Press, Inc.

Outskirts Press is a publishing company harnessing the latest in technical advancements. By combining digital publishing-on-demand technology with online convenience, Outskirts Press brings the...

Paper Wings Publishing, LLC

Paper Wings Publishing, LLC

Paper Wings Publishing, LLC is a small, progressive yet full-service publishing company with a mission to celebrate and empower unique and exceptionally talented authors in their quest towards...

Prism House Press

Prism House Press

Prism House publishes books for those who feel their purpose on earth is to help evolve the consciousness of humanity during this time of transition and shift.

Publishing Professionals

Publishing Professionals

Offering complete services for authors since 1987 -- Book Design, Typesetting and Page Layout, Cover Design, Editing, Printing and Binding, Consultations, and Shepherding. The Shepherding...

Rexology Press

Rexology Press

Rexology Press is a sole proprietorship. It includes a bookstore and a publishing service. It specializes in the area of personal growth. This includes the development of body, mind, and spirit. The...

Riley Media Group LLC

Riley Media Group LLC

Riley Books publishes biographies as well as You Decide Travel Guides, an imprint featuring travel guides on smaller destinations in Mexico.

RP Books & Audio - Reagent Press

RP Books & Audio - Reagent Press

Big Blue Sky Press - RP Books & Audio was founded in 1994 as Virtual Press. Our products fall into four major categories: * Children's Fiction—encompasses a wide variety of tastes from...

Sagamore Publishing

Sagamore Publishing

Sagamore Publishing L.L.C. has been providing materials for the parks, recreation and leisure service industries since 1974. The 32-year history of Sagamore Publishing commenced in 1974, when Dr.

Schiel & Denver Book Publishers

Schiel & Denver Book Publishers

Schiel & Denver Book Publishers is a leading independent book publisher, providing ISBN book publishing, book editing, professional book marketing and book distribution services to first-time and...

Smink Works Books

Smink Works Books

Smink Works Books has been an independent publisher of philosophical fiction, writer resources, animated children's books and other book projects since 2002. SMINK WORKS LIFE - FICTION Smink Works...

Soma Press

Soma Press

Publishing company

Spotted Dog Press

Spotted Dog Press

Spotted Dog Press was founded in 1994, in Los Angeles, California with the publication of our first book, Favorite Dog HIkes In and Around Los Angeles. We publish non-fiction titles about California...

Sur-Mount Publishers Incorporated

Sur-Mount Publishers Incorporated

We are a publishing company that offers publishing services for authors for the following products: • Autobiographies • Chapbooks • Educationally Based Books •...

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