Products & Services Air blowing machine for optical fiber cables Rertech srl Product As an official distributor of Danish Fremco company, a valuable manufacturer of cable air blowing machine, Rertech proudly introduces Miniflow Rapid air blowing machine. This piece of equipment is... fusion splicing machine Rertech srl Product Since 2012, rertech is an authorized reseller of South Korea's UCL Swift company, formerly known as Ilsintech UCL Swift is a manufacturer of fusion splice machines for optical fiber, i.e. very...