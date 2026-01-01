Products & Services

Within Satellite & Broadcast Network Equipment

Products & Services

Air blowing machine for optical fiber cables

Air blowing machine for optical fiber cables

Rertech srl

Product

As an official distributor of Danish Fremco company, a valuable manufacturer of cable air blowing machine, Rertech proudly introduces Miniflow Rapid air blowing machine. This piece of equipment is...

fusion splicing machine

fusion splicing machine

Rertech srl

Product

Since 2012, rertech is an authorized reseller of South Korea's UCL Swift company, formerly known as Ilsintech UCL Swift is a manufacturer of fusion splice machines for optical fiber, i.e. very...

Products & Services 1 - 2 of 2