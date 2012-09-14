Albums , from Windmill Photography

Product

Windmill offers beautiful albums in wide varieties of styles and materials. Contact us for more information. (631) 424-7797

Business Cards , from Clear Advertising

$200.00 - Product

Full color, glossy, and double sided. 2 x 3.5 standard business card size. 5,000 cards for only $200!!!!

Custom Calendar Design , from CalendarXpressions

$16.99 - Service

CalendarXpressions gives its clients the ability to create wall calendars and pocket calendars using their pictures and picking their own settings, text, etc.

Custom Framing , from Windmill Photography

Service

Windmill can mat and frame your portraits in archival quality frames, so they last forever. Contact us for more information! (631) 424-7797

Discover America Volume I, CD Image Collection , from Call Of The Wild

$25.00 - Product

Featuring scenic photos from the portfolio of GR Weir Photography, celebrate the breathtaking beauty of the Western United States with this CD of stock images for personal use. There are 100 images on...

DiscProtectors™, DiscShields™ and DiscPreservers™ , from Remember When

Product

These new products (Patent Pending) are special cloths that fit between the readable side of the disc and the case. When in place, the special material helps keep the disc from being fogged by “off gas...

EM Profile CARCLUB , from EndlessMotions

$500.00 - Service

The EM Car Club Profile is a fully personalized, custom-designed multimedia presentation on a CD the size of a business card. It contains information each car club member including club history, pictures...

EM Profile CORPORATE , from EndlessMotions

$600.00 - Service

The Corporate EM Profile is a fully personalized, custom-designed multimedia presentation on a CD the size of a business card. It is very versatile and can be modified to fit the specific needs for your...

EM Profile INDIVIDUAL , from EndlessMotions

$300.00 - Service

The Individual EM Profile is a fully personalized, custom-designed multimedia presentation on a CD the size of a business card. It contains detailed information about your car and includes photos,...

EM Profile MODEL , from EndlessMotions

$300.00 - Service

The Individual EM Profile is a fully personalized, custom-designed multimedia presentation on a CD the size of a business card. It is different from the other EM Profiles because it is tailored specifically...

Event Photography , from S.D. Mack Pictures

$200.00 - Service

Event Photography features picture perfect high end digital photos for $200 per hour, unlimited in number and includes online viewing and ordering of photographic prints.

Half Page Flyers , from Clear Advertising

$450.00 - Product

Full color, glossy, and double sided. These are a great idea for mailers. 5.5 x 8.5 in size. 5,000 cards for only $450.

Logos , from Clear Advertising

$150.00 - Service

Just email us your company name, PMS colors, and idea. We will send you a proof and after payment we will send a vector file.

Message On Hold , from aspMEDIA

$0.00 - Service

Are your customers falling asleep while waiting for you to answer? Any size company can benefit from using Message On Hold programs to promote their products and services and to make the most of...

Photography , from Alexis Evanoff Productions

$500.00 - Service

Alexis Evanoff Productions creates custom-made packages to fit your needs. For an estimate, please email Alexis directly at alexisevanoff [at] gmail [dot] com or lex [at] alexisevanoff [dot] dk

Quarter Page Flyers , from Clear Advertising

$350.00 - Product

Full color, glossy and double sided. These are a great idea for promotiong your event. 5 day turnaround from proof approval. 5,000 cards for only $350!!!!

Tall Bearded Iris Images , from Call Of The Wild

Product

Images are available in four sizes to meet your needs, from web design to printed brochures. Images are sold individually and priced according to size. See Size/Price chart below.

Web Design , from Bulkley Photography

$0.00 - Service

We offer a complete web design service including domain name registration and hosting. We offer complete e-commerce solutions for your business needs.

Website Design , from Clear Advertising

$150.00 - Service

$150 per page. Customer is responsible for paying 3.00 per month hosting fee and $80 name registration (www.yourname.com). We will upload the site upon receiving payment. All proofs will be emailed.

Yosemite Advanced Photography Session , from Y explore Yosemite Adventures

$275.00 - Service

Premium services are available for more experienced photo enthusiasts who wish to apply finer points of photography in a natural setting. These tours will focus on advanced techniques for photographing...

Yosemite Explorer Master Photography Workshop , from Y explore Yosemite Adventures

$300.00 - Service

Take control of your camera under the direct tutelage of a master photographer. These sessions are suitable for a wide range of photography skills and will be developed and led by National Geographic Photographer,...

Yosemite Family Hiking Tour , from Y explore Yosemite Adventures

$50.00 - Service

Spend quality time with your family while learning the natural history of Yosemite. These interpretations combine short easy hikes with educational sessions that will benefit children and parents alike.

Yosemite Gentle Adventure Hike , from Y explore Yosemite Adventures

$140.00 - Service

Enjoy a pleasant half-day hike away from the masses on a gentle trail in the Valley or High Country that will allow for opportunities to picnic alongside a meadow or take a dip in a lake. These tours will...

Yosemite Moderate Hiking Tour , from Y explore Yosemite Adventures

$155.00 - Service

A chance to spend a day on some of Yosemite's most scenic trails. Gain a different perspective of some of the distinct character of the Valley and high country on over 1600 miles of trails. Many hikes...

Yosemite Nature Hikes , from Y explore Yosemite Adventures

$100.00 - Service

Choose from the following offerings: Half & Full Day Nature Hikes or Transect Half & Full Day Wildflower Tours Half & Full Day Birding Tours Enroll in our Nature Excursion Series as David...

Yosemite Snowshoe Hikes , from Y explore Yosemite Adventures

$80.00 - Service

Explore the quiet trails of Yosemite on a pair of snowshoes for a truly memorable experience. The winter months offer exclusive opportunities to enjoy some of Yosemite's less frequently visited attractions...

Yosemite Speicalty Photography Session , from Y explore Yosemite Adventures

$250.00 - Service

Master the functionality of your camera while capturing images of landscapes and a diverse array of wildlife. These general sessions are suitable for all levels of photographers with various types of cameras...

Yosemite Strenuous Hiking Tour , from Y explore Yosemite Adventures

$225.00 - Service

Challenge yourself on some of the most demanding terrain in Yosemite. Typical Strenuous Hikes would include trails to Upper Yosemite Falls, 4 Mile Trail-John Muir Trail Loop, and Mount Dana & Half...