Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

AcuMatch-RS400 , from eMatchopolis

Service

AcuMatch-RS400 Semantics is leading-edge matchmaking technology. Derived from Artificial Intelligence, AcuMatch-RS400 goes beyond simple matches and intelligently matches people on levels never even imagined...

DateGuard , from eMatchopolis

Service

How well do you know the person who you are chatting online with? It is better to be safe than sorry. DateGuard™ allows subscribers on your dating website to conduct background checks and ID verification...

MatchMaster , from eMatchopolis

Service

Society has conditioned us to believe that finding love should come easily and romance is either there or it is not. We all know that is not necessarily the case. Some- times we just need a little bit...

$1 Hosting , from CPWebHosting

$1.00 - Service

Order $1 Hosting 1 GB Web Hosting Storage 5 GB Monthly Bandwidth 1 Domain 1 Email Accounts No Setup Fee, Yearly Payment Free Fantastico Free RV Site Builder

.com Domain Name Registration , from Gossimer

$9.95 - Product

Single domain name registration for a term of one year. Registering a domain name allows the registering person to obtain the ownership of the specified domain for the term agreed upon.

11 Colors of Liquid Tight Conduit , from PDU Cables

Service

Most data centers have adopted the use of redundant power sources and a good way to organize those dual power feeds is to match liquid tight conduit by color for each power source. For added convenience...

Acrobat PDF Conversion Services , from Mascon Computer Services Pvt Ltd

Service

This is one of our main strengths. We have been working on PDF conversion projects for over 8 years now. We use most of the Adobe suite of products for PDF creation, selecting tools depending upon output...

Air-Guard Extreme , from PDU Cables

Product

The Air-Guard Extreme is a heavy duty double layer gasket system, incorporating a flexible EDPM synthetic “rubber” gasket material along with Air-Guard brush technology to deliver airtight...

Air-Guard Flush Mount , from PDU Cables

Product

The award winning Air-Guard Flush Mount is the ideal cable seal when making new installations in your data center to maximize energy efficiency. The overlapping brushes in Air-Guard cable seal provides...

Air-Guard Surface Mount , from PDU Cables

Product

Looking for a quick fix to cover existing cable cutouts? The Air-Guard Surface Mount is designed to retro-fit around existing cables without the need to disconnect cables. Simply remove adhesive tape from...

Business Hosting , from CPWebHosting

$1.45 - Service

Order Business Hosting: 1 GB Web Hosting Storage, 5 GB Monthly Bandwidth, 10 Email Accounts, 10 Domains, Free Fantastico and Free RV SiteBuilder

Cable Configuration Tool , from PDU Cables

Service

Document your cable floor plans. Simplify and create custom power cable and equipment lists from your data center plan take-offs. Downloading the Power Cable & Equipment Configurator will save you...

Colored Faceplates and Receptacle Boxes , from PDU Cables

Service

Color coding in a mission critical facility makes tracing and managing primary and redundant power sources and key infrastructural systems and components easier. In the complex world of data center management...

Custom Labeling , from PDU Cables

Service

Labeling cables, be it a power or data cable, can prove to be critical if a problem arises. Labeling of power cables allow for easier installation when on site and for quicker isolation of cables if you...

Data Entry / Conversion Services , from Mascon Computer Services Pvt Ltd

Service

Mascon processes large volumes of data entry into databases with rapid turnaround time. We use our own software in conjunction with multi-version comparison methodologies for effective processing and efficient...

E-book Publishing: Cost effective and environment friendly content delivery , from Mascon Computer Services Pvt Ltd

Service

E-book publishing is a cost effective method of digital content delivery. Mascon has wide experience in publishing e-books in a number of formats, and targeted towards various delivery platforms. We...

Format Conversion Services , from Mascon Computer Services Pvt Ltd

Service

Input–Output Formats The following is a list of the formats that we can convert, and the accuracy that Mascon delivers during the process. No .Input Format ...........Output Format .................Accuracy ------------------------------------------------------------------- 1...

Forms Processing Services , from Mascon Computer Services Pvt Ltd

Service

Mascon offers high volume forms processing solutions. Mascon employs a combination of the world’s best ICR / OMR applications with internally developed Image View applications to offer you competitive...

High Volume DjVu Scanning & Conversion Services , from Mascon Computer Services Pvt Ltd

Service

Mascon has converted huge volumes of data from paper to digital format including DjVu. Over 90 percent of the information in the world is still on paper. Many of those paper documents include color...

High Volume Document Scanning Services , from Mascon Computer Services Pvt Ltd

Service

There are two types of scanning – bitonal or grey scale. It is fairly important for any publication to use one of these methods for consistency, although it is possible to scan a book that has the occasional...

Monthly Hosting , from CPWebHosting

$3.50 - Service

Order Monthly Hosting: 5 GB Web Hosting Storage, 10 GB Monthly Bandwidth, 10 Email Accounts, 10 Domains, Free Fantastico, Free RV Site Builder

MyB2B , from CovalentWorks

Service

MyB2B is a Web-based EDI platform for small and mid-sized businesses. CovalentWorks provides an outsourced service for exchanging EDI with retail, industrial and distribution partners. Only Internet access...

Structured Tagging and Markup Services - Net Friendly Documents , from Mascon Computer Services Pvt Ltd

Service

These services are required where highly complicated unstructured data in various disoriented formats need to be structured in a cohesive manner for immediate access at any given point of time through...

UL Listed Power Whips , from PDU Cables

Service

Underwriters Laboratory (UL) is the standard for safety and compliance. Underwriters Laboratory identifies a product that is certified for conformity and tested for quality. All cables are manufactured...

Web design , from Charming Web Hosting and Design

$0.00 - Service

Professional web design by our friendly courteous team of highly motivated professionals. Web site evaluation service. Search engine optimization (SEO).

Web Hosting Basico , from Hostname Hosting Chile

$15,990.00 - Product

Web Hosting Basico: 1500MB, 60GB Transferencia mensual, Bases de datos MySQL, Cuentas de E-mail, Cuentas FTP Ilimitadas.

Web Hosting Blogger , from Hostname Hosting Chile

$10,990.00 - Product

Hostname Web Hosting Blogger Chile: 200MB de espacio, 12GB transferencia mensual, 5 cuentas de e-mail, Base de datos MySQL.

Web Hosting Medio , from Hostname Hosting Chile

$24,990.00 - Product

Web Hosting Medio: 2500MB de espacio, 120GB transferencia mensual, Cuentas de E-mail, Bases de datos, Antivirus, Anti-Spam. http://www.hostname.cl/web-hosting

Web site hosting , from Charming Web Hosting and Design

$7.99 - Service

Linux Artist 2, 500MB space 2GB transfer. HSPHERE control panel. Unlimited pop 3 emails, mailing lists, email forwarding & email aliases. PHP, FTP, SSh. phpBB forum software, form mail, domain parking,...