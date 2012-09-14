PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
AcuMatch-RS400 AcuMatch-RS400, from eMatchopolis
Service
AcuMatch-RS400 Semantics is leading-edge matchmaking technology. Derived from Artificial Intelligence, AcuMatch-RS400 goes beyond simple matches and intelligently matches people on levels never even imagined...
DateGuard DateGuard, from eMatchopolis
Service
How well do you know the person who you are chatting online with? It is better to be safe than sorry. DateGuard™ allows subscribers on your dating website to conduct background checks and ID verification...
MatchMaster MatchMaster, from eMatchopolis
Service
Society has conditioned us to believe that finding love should come easily and romance is either there or it is not. We all know that is not necessarily the case. Some- times we just need a little bit...
$1 Hosting $1 Hosting, from CPWebHosting
$1.00 - Service
Order $1 Hosting 1 GB Web Hosting Storage 5 GB Monthly Bandwidth 1 Domain 1 Email Accounts No Setup Fee, Yearly Payment Free Fantastico Free RV Site Builder
.com Domain Name Registration .com Domain Name Registration, from Gossimer
$9.95 - Product
Single domain name registration for a term of one year. Registering a domain name allows the registering person to obtain the ownership of the specified domain for the term agreed upon.
11 Colors of Liquid Tight Conduit 11 Colors of Liquid Tight Conduit, from PDU Cables
Service
Most data centers have adopted the use of redundant power sources and a good way to organize those dual power feeds is to match liquid tight conduit by color for each power source. For added convenience...
Acrobat PDF Conversion Services Acrobat PDF Conversion Services, from Mascon Computer Services Pvt Ltd
Service
This is one of our main strengths. We have been working on PDF conversion projects for over 8 years now. We use most of the Adobe suite of products for PDF creation, selecting tools depending upon output...
Air-Guard Extreme Air-Guard Extreme, from PDU Cables
Product
The Air-Guard Extreme is a heavy duty double layer gasket system, incorporating a flexible EDPM synthetic “rubber” gasket material along with Air-Guard brush technology to deliver airtight...
Air-Guard Flush Mount Air-Guard Flush Mount, from PDU Cables
Product
The award winning Air-Guard Flush Mount is the ideal cable seal when making new installations in your data center to maximize energy efficiency. The overlapping brushes in Air-Guard cable seal provides...
Air-Guard Surface Mount Air-Guard Surface Mount, from PDU Cables
Product
Looking for a quick fix to cover existing cable cutouts? The Air-Guard Surface Mount is designed to retro-fit around existing cables without the need to disconnect cables. Simply remove adhesive tape from...
Business Hosting Business Hosting, from CPWebHosting
$1.45 - Service
Order Business Hosting: 1 GB Web Hosting Storage, 5 GB Monthly Bandwidth, 10 Email Accounts, 10 Domains, Free Fantastico and Free RV SiteBuilder
Cable Configuration Tool Cable Configuration Tool, from PDU Cables
Service
Document your cable floor plans. Simplify and create custom power cable and equipment lists from your data center plan take-offs. Downloading the Power Cable & Equipment Configurator will save you...
Colored Faceplates and Receptacle Boxes Colored Faceplates and Receptacle Boxes, from PDU Cables
Service
Color coding in a mission critical facility makes tracing and managing primary and redundant power sources and key infrastructural systems and components easier. In the complex world of data center management...
Custom Labeling Custom Labeling, from PDU Cables
Service
Labeling cables, be it a power or data cable, can prove to be critical if a problem arises. Labeling of power cables allow for easier installation when on site and for quicker isolation of cables if you...
Data Entry / Conversion Services Data Entry / Conversion Services, from Mascon Computer Services Pvt Ltd
Service
Mascon processes large volumes of data entry into databases with rapid turnaround time. We use our own software in conjunction with multi-version comparison methodologies for effective processing and efficient...
E-book Publishing: Cost effective and environment friendly content delivery E-book Publishing: Cost effective and environment friendly content delivery, from Mascon Computer Services Pvt Ltd
Service
E-book publishing is a cost effective method of digital content delivery. Mascon has wide experience in publishing e-books in a number of formats, and targeted towards various delivery platforms. We...
Format Conversion Services Format Conversion Services, from Mascon Computer Services Pvt Ltd
Service
Input–Output Formats The following is a list of the formats that we can convert, and the accuracy that Mascon delivers during the process. No .Input Format ...........Output Format .................Accuracy ------------------------------------------------------------------- 1...
Forms Processing Services Forms Processing Services, from Mascon Computer Services Pvt Ltd
Service
Mascon offers high volume forms processing solutions. Mascon employs a combination of the world’s best ICR / OMR applications with internally developed Image View applications to offer you competitive...
High Volume DjVu Scanning & Conversion Services High Volume DjVu Scanning & Conversion Services, from Mascon Computer Services Pvt Ltd
Service
Mascon has converted huge volumes of data from paper to digital format including DjVu. Over 90 percent of the information in the world is still on paper. Many of those paper documents include color...
High Volume Document Scanning Services High Volume Document Scanning Services, from Mascon Computer Services Pvt Ltd
Service
There are two types of scanning – bitonal or grey scale. It is fairly important for any publication to use one of these methods for consistency, although it is possible to scan a book that has the occasional...
Monthly Hosting Monthly Hosting, from CPWebHosting
$3.50 - Service
Order Monthly Hosting: 5 GB Web Hosting Storage, 10 GB Monthly Bandwidth, 10 Email Accounts, 10 Domains, Free Fantastico, Free RV Site Builder
MyB2B MyB2B, from CovalentWorks
Service
MyB2B is a Web-based EDI platform for small and mid-sized businesses. CovalentWorks provides an outsourced service for exchanging EDI with retail, industrial and distribution partners. Only Internet access...
Structured Tagging and Markup Services - Net Friendly Documents Structured Tagging and Markup Services - Net Friendly Documents, from Mascon Computer Services Pvt Ltd
Service
These services are required where highly complicated unstructured data in various disoriented formats need to be structured in a cohesive manner for immediate access at any given point of time through...
UL Listed Power Whips UL Listed Power Whips, from PDU Cables
Service
Underwriters Laboratory (UL) is the standard for safety and compliance. Underwriters Laboratory identifies a product that is certified for conformity and tested for quality. All cables are manufactured...
Web design Web design, from Charming Web Hosting and Design
$0.00 - Service
Professional web design by our friendly courteous team of highly motivated professionals. Web site evaluation service. Search engine optimization (SEO).
Web Hosting Basico Web Hosting Basico, from Hostname Hosting Chile
$15,990.00 - Product
Web Hosting Basico: 1500MB, 60GB Transferencia mensual, Bases de datos MySQL, Cuentas de E-mail, Cuentas FTP Ilimitadas.
Web Hosting Blogger Web Hosting Blogger, from Hostname Hosting Chile
$10,990.00 - Product
Hostname Web Hosting Blogger Chile: 200MB de espacio, 12GB transferencia mensual, 5 cuentas de e-mail, Base de datos MySQL.
Web Hosting Medio Web Hosting Medio, from Hostname Hosting Chile
$24,990.00 - Product
Web Hosting Medio: 2500MB de espacio, 120GB transferencia mensual, Cuentas de E-mail, Bases de datos, Antivirus, Anti-Spam. http://www.hostname.cl/web-hosting
Web site hosting Web site hosting, from Charming Web Hosting and Design
$7.99 - Service
Linux Artist 2, 500MB space 2GB transfer. HSPHERE control panel. Unlimited pop 3 emails, mailing lists, email forwarding & email aliases. PHP, FTP, SSh. phpBB forum software, form mail, domain parking,...
Word Processing / Text Conversion Services Word Processing / Text Conversion Services, from Mascon Computer Services Pvt Ltd
Service
Scope and Objective Many industries today generate documents in various proprietary formats that cannot be distributed widely due to the requirement of the application, or even a specific version of the...
