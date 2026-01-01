Products & Services

Within Data Processing, Hosting, & Related Services

Gold Products & Services

AcuMatch-RS400

AcuMatch-RS400

eMatchopolis

Service

AcuMatch-RS400 Semantics is leading-edge matchmaking technology. Derived from Artificial Intelligence, AcuMatch-RS400 goes beyond simple matches and intelligently matches people on levels never even...

DateGuard

DateGuard

eMatchopolis

Service

How well do you know the person who you are chatting online with? It is better to be safe than sorry. DateGuard™ allows subscribers on your dating website to conduct background checks and ID...

MatchMaster

MatchMaster

eMatchopolis

Service

Society has conditioned us to believe that finding love should come easily and romance is either there or it is not. We all know that is not necessarily the case. Some- times we just need a little...

Products & Services

.com Domain Name Registration

.com Domain Name Registration

Gossimer

$9.95Product

Single domain name registration for a term of one year. Registering a domain name allows the registering person to obtain the ownership of the specified domain for the term agreed upon.

$1 Hosting

$1 Hosting

CPWebHosting

$1.00Service

Order $1 Hosting 1 GB Web Hosting Storage 5 GB Monthly Bandwidth 1 Domain 1 Email Accounts No Setup Fee, Yearly Payment Free Fantastico Free RV Site Builder

11 Colors of Liquid Tight Conduit

11 Colors of Liquid Tight Conduit

PDU Cables

Service

Most data centers have adopted the use of redundant power sources and a good way to organize those dual power feeds is to match liquid tight conduit by color for each power source. For added...

Acrobat PDF Conversion Services

Acrobat PDF Conversion Services

Mascon Computer Services Pvt Ltd

Service

This is one of our main strengths. We have been working on PDF conversion projects for over 8 years now. We use most of the Adobe suite of products for PDF creation, selecting tools depending upon...

Air-Guard Extreme

Air-Guard Extreme

PDU Cables

Product

The Air-Guard Extreme is a heavy duty double layer gasket system, incorporating a flexible EDPM synthetic “rubber” gasket material along with Air-Guard brush technology to deliver...

Air-Guard Flush Mount

Air-Guard Flush Mount

PDU Cables

Product

The award winning Air-Guard Flush Mount is the ideal cable seal when making new installations in your data center to maximize energy efficiency. The overlapping brushes in Air-Guard cable seal...

Air-Guard Surface Mount

Air-Guard Surface Mount

PDU Cables

Product

Looking for a quick fix to cover existing cable cutouts? The Air-Guard Surface Mount is designed to retro-fit around existing cables without the need to disconnect cables. Simply remove adhesive tape...

Business Hosting

Business Hosting

CPWebHosting

$1.45Service

Order Business Hosting: 1 GB Web Hosting Storage, 5 GB Monthly Bandwidth, 10 Email Accounts, 10 Domains, Free Fantastico and Free RV SiteBuilder

Cable Configuration Tool

Cable Configuration Tool

PDU Cables

Service

Document your cable floor plans. Simplify and create custom power cable and equipment lists from your data center plan take-offs. Downloading the Power Cable & Equipment Configurator will save...

Colored Faceplates and Receptacle Boxes

Colored Faceplates and Receptacle Boxes

PDU Cables

Service

Color coding in a mission critical facility makes tracing and managing primary and redundant power sources and key infrastructural systems and components easier. In the complex world of data center...

Custom Labeling

Custom Labeling

PDU Cables

Service

Labeling cables, be it a power or data cable, can prove to be critical if a problem arises. Labeling of power cables allow for easier installation when on site and for quicker isolation of cables if...

Data Entry / Conversion Services

Data Entry / Conversion Services

Mascon Computer Services Pvt Ltd

Service

Mascon processes large volumes of data entry into databases with rapid turnaround time. We use our own software in conjunction with multi-version comparison methodologies for effective processing and...

E-book Publishing: Cost effective and environment friendly content delivery

E-book Publishing: Cost effective and environment friendly content delivery

Mascon Computer Services Pvt Ltd

Service

E-book publishing is a cost effective method of digital content delivery. Mascon has wide experience in publishing e-books in a number of formats, and targeted towards various delivery platforms.

Format Conversion Services

Format Conversion Services

Mascon Computer Services Pvt Ltd

Service

Input–Output Formats The following is a list of the formats that we can convert, and the accuracy that Mascon delivers during the process. No .Input Format ...........Output Format .............

Forms Processing Services

Forms Processing Services

Mascon Computer Services Pvt Ltd

Service

Mascon offers high volume forms processing solutions. Mascon employs a combination of the world’s best ICR / OMR applications with internally developed Image View applications to offer you...

High Volume DjVu Scanning & Conversion Services

High Volume DjVu Scanning & Conversion Services

Mascon Computer Services Pvt Ltd

Service

Mascon has converted huge volumes of data from paper to digital format including DjVu. Over 90 percent of the information in the world is still on paper. Many of those paper documents include...

High Volume Document Scanning Services

High Volume Document Scanning Services

Mascon Computer Services Pvt Ltd

Service

There are two types of scanning – bitonal or grey scale. It is fairly important for any publication to use one of these methods for consistency, although it is possible to scan a book that has the...

Monthly Hosting

Monthly Hosting

CPWebHosting

$3.50Service

Order Monthly Hosting: 5 GB Web Hosting Storage, 10 GB Monthly Bandwidth, 10 Email Accounts, 10 Domains, Free Fantastico, Free RV Site Builder

MyB2B

MyB2B

CovalentWorks

Service

MyB2B is a Web-based EDI platform for small and mid-sized businesses. CovalentWorks provides an outsourced service for exchanging EDI with retail, industrial and distribution partners. Only Internet...

Structured Tagging and Markup Services - Net Friendly Documents

Structured Tagging and Markup Services - Net Friendly Documents

Mascon Computer Services Pvt Ltd

Service

These services are required where highly complicated unstructured data in various disoriented formats need to be structured in a cohesive manner for immediate access at any given point of time...

UL Listed Power Whips

UL Listed Power Whips

PDU Cables

Service

Underwriters Laboratory (UL) is the standard for safety and compliance. Underwriters Laboratory identifies a product that is certified for conformity and tested for quality. All cables are...

Web design

Web design

Charming Web Hosting and Design

$0.00Service

Professional web design by our friendly courteous team of highly motivated professionals. Web site evaluation service. Search engine optimization (SEO).

Web Hosting Basico

Web Hosting Basico

Hostname Hosting Chile

$15,990.00Product

Web Hosting Basico: 1500MB, 60GB Transferencia mensual, Bases de datos MySQL, Cuentas de E-mail, Cuentas FTP Ilimitadas.

Web Hosting Blogger

Web Hosting Blogger

Hostname Hosting Chile

$10,990.00Product

Hostname Web Hosting Blogger Chile: 200MB de espacio, 12GB transferencia mensual, 5 cuentas de e-mail, Base de datos MySQL.

Web Hosting Medio

Web Hosting Medio

Hostname Hosting Chile

$24,990.00Product

Web Hosting Medio: 2500MB de espacio, 120GB transferencia mensual, Cuentas de E-mail, Bases de datos, Antivirus, Anti-Spam. http://www.hostname.cl/web-hosting

Web site hosting

Web site hosting

Charming Web Hosting and Design

$7.99Service

Linux Artist 2, 500MB space 2GB transfer. HSPHERE control panel. Unlimited pop 3 emails, mailing lists, email forwarding & email aliases. PHP, FTP, SSh. phpBB forum software, form mail, domain...

Word Processing / Text Conversion Services

Word Processing / Text Conversion Services

Mascon Computer Services Pvt Ltd

Service

Scope and Objective Many industries today generate documents in various proprietary formats that cannot be distributed widely due to the requirement of the application, or even a specific version of...

Products & Services 1 - 30 of 30