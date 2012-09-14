PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Products & Services

Within Biotechnology Research Services

PRODUCTS & SERVICES

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
ActiMol Compound Collections for Screening ActiMol Compound Collections for Screening, from TimTec Corporation
Product
A new line of screening products based on rigorous structural fragment filtration and diversity selection that promise to improve the quality and efficiency of hit/lead identification and optimization.
Compound Libraries for Screening Compound Libraries for Screening, from TimTec Corporation
Product
TimTec's present collection of Stock Structures exceeds 160,000 of readily available synthetic organic compounds. All compounds are available on a cherry-pick basis in vials and/or microplates in custom...
Molecular Diversity and Similarity Analysis Molecular Diversity and Similarity Analysis, from TimTec Corporation
Service
Molecular Diversity Analysis, Comparing and sorting databases by diversity, Heterocycles diversity analysis and database generation.
Products & Services 1 - 3 of 3 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help