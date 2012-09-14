PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Biotechnology Research Services
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Biotechnology Research Services
African Biosciences Inc. African Biosciences Inc. Wilmington, DE
African Biosciences Inc through its subsidiaries aims to be the premier bioscience research service provider in Nigeria and across the African... 
Blue Sky Biotech Blue Sky Biotech Worcester, MA
Blue Sky Biotech, Inc. is a Contract Research Organization (CRO) in the pharmaceutical R&D market. As a trusted partner to nine of Fortune’s... 
Burnham Institute Burnham Institute San Diego, CA
Our mission is to conduct world-class, collaborative medical research to cure human disease,... 
DNAvision DNAvision Charleroi, Belgium
DNAVision is a leading provider of applied pharmacogenetic & pharmacogenomic services. DNAVision offers the powerful combination of... 
La Merie Business Intelligence La Merie Business Intelligence Barcelona, Spain
La Merie S.L. is a business intelligence enterprise which provides R&D information to the biopharmaceutical industry. Our deliverables... 
MoBiTec GmbH MoBiTec GmbH Goettingen, Germany
MoBiTec GmbH, Goettingen, Germany, is a privately held company, founded in 1987, that offers research tools for molecular and cell biology. 
New Life Scientific, Inc. New Life Scientific, Inc. (NWLS) 
New Life Scientific, Inc. (NWLF) is a developmental biotech company whose core focus is to commercialize the vast amount of scientific research... 
PPDI PPDI (PPDI) Wilmington, NC
PPD is a leading international contract research organization providing product development, including clinical testing, laboratory services,... 
TimTec Corporation TimTec Corporation Newark, DE
TimTec is a leading provider of synthetic organic and natural ... 
