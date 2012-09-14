|
|
|
|African Biosciences Inc. Wilmington, DE
African Biosciences Inc through its subsidiaries aims to be the premier bioscience research service provider in Nigeria and across the African...
|
|Blue Sky Biotech Worcester, MA
Blue Sky Biotech, Inc. is a Contract Research Organization (CRO) in the pharmaceutical R&D market. As a trusted partner to nine of Fortune’s...
|
|Burnham Institute San Diego, CA
Our mission is to conduct world-class, collaborative medical research to cure human disease,...
|
|DNAvision Charleroi, Belgium
DNAVision is a leading provider of applied pharmacogenetic & pharmacogenomic services.
DNAVision offers the powerful combination of...
|
|La Merie Business Intelligence Barcelona, Spain
La Merie S.L. is a business intelligence enterprise which provides R&D information to the biopharmaceutical industry. Our deliverables...
|
|MoBiTec GmbH Goettingen, Germany
MoBiTec GmbH, Goettingen, Germany, is a privately held company, founded in 1987, that offers research tools for molecular and cell biology.
|
|New Life Scientific, Inc. (NWLS)
New Life Scientific, Inc. (NWLF) is a developmental biotech company whose core focus is to commercialize the vast amount of scientific research...
|
|PPDI (PPDI) Wilmington, NC
PPD is a leading international contract research organization providing product development, including clinical testing, laboratory services,...
|
|TimTec Corporation Newark, DE
TimTec is a leading provider of synthetic organic and natural ...
