PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Products & Services

Within Residential Building Construction

PRODUCTS & SERVICES

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Roof Repairs Roof Repairs, from Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters
Service
Free Estimates Inspections performed with thermal camera Professional and detailed quotes Repairs by appointment Picture documentation Fast and reliable
Roofing Replacement Roofing Replacement, from Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters
Service
Lifetime warranty on all architectural shingle roofs – Fully transferable We only use dump trailers – Not roll off dumpsters “Pay at closing” services for real estate sale 100%...
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Aggregate Aggregate, from US Concrete
Product
U.S. Concrete produces crushed stone aggregates, sand and gravel from seven aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas. The end-markets for aggregates are commercial, industrial and public works...
Apartments, penthouses and villas in North Cyprus Apartments, penthouses and villas in North Cyprus, from Blue C Developments
$0.00 - Product
A unique property investment opportunity in a resort unique among existing property in North Cyprus.
Archilads Series 1 Archilads Series 1, from Archilads Pty. Ltd.
$3,500.00 - Product
43 Concepts plans to impress your clients! Architecturally Designed and artistically drawn. These concepts are sure to amaze your clients. What you receive: (43) - A3 Colour Prints, in a presentation...
Archilads Series 2 Archilads Series 2, from Archilads Pty. Ltd.
$2,000.00 - Product
14 New Concepts to BLOW your clients away! Architecturally Designed and artistically drawn. These concepts are sure to amaze your clients. What you receive: (14) - A3 Colour Prints, in a presentation...
Arizona New Home Builders Arizona New Home Builders, from New Homes Section
Service
New Homes Section features ads from Arizona new home builders, new housing developments, and lots of great home buying resources and articles to help you in purchasing a new home in Arizona. Our Arizona...
Arizona New Home Co-broke information Arizona New Home Co-broke information, from New Homes Section
Service
At NewHomesSection.com you'll find new home builder ads, directed towards Real Estate Professionals, with co-broke information. Several Arizona home builders submit their new home ads with co-broke information...
Arizona Resale Listings Arizona Resale Listings, from New Homes Section
$9.95 - Service
NewHomesSection.com features resale real estate listings. Real Estate Agents and home owners can list their homes on NewHomesSection.com in our Resale Listings Section.
Building Building, from Eton Construction UK Ltd
Service
General Building Work: We offer a range of services across the board which include tiling, brickwork, plastering & rendering, drylining, electrics, plumbing, carpentry, fixtures, furnishings and decorating.
Construction Services Construction Services, from Balfour Beatty Construction
Service
Services provided by Balfour Beatty Construction: Construction Management (At-risk) Construction Management (Agency) General Contracting Cost Consulting Design-Build Preconstruction Services Public-Private...
Extensions Extensions, from Eton Construction UK Ltd
Service
Extensions: Working to client instructions we build house extensions of all sizes carrying out groundwork, brickwork, plastering, plumbing electrics and decorating. We use appropriate building materials...
Greenbriar - Single Family Home Greenbriar - Single Family Home, from Groves Park Commons
$349,999.00 - Product
1,827 Sq. ft. House with 697 sq. ft. optional add-on. http://www.grovesparkcommons.com/home_greenbriar.html
Loft Conversion Loft Conversion, from Eton Construction UK Ltd
Service
Loft Conversion: We carry out loft conversions using steel or timber frames. We replace or reinforce existing roof members and make good existing felt or tile materials. Loft conversions are carried out...
New Home Building Custom home Building build new homes on your lot, real estate New Home Building Custom home Building build new homes on your lot, real estate, from Fortress Builders
Service
Building new homes in Columbia SC, Elgin, Chapin, Lexington and Custom homes on your lot or our lot www.fortressbuilders.net
New Homes Arizona New Homes Arizona, from New Homes Section
Service
NewHomesSection.com is a unique website that allows Arizona Home builders to place weekly new home ads online. Your new home ads will appear in our "New Home Builder Ads" section and are linked...
Precast concrete Precast concrete, from US Concrete
Product
U.S. Concrete produces a wide variety of precast products, including a variety of architectural applications, such as free-standing walls used for landscaping, soundproofing and security walls, signage,...
Ready-Mixed Concrete Ready-Mixed Concrete, from US Concrete
Product
U.S. Concrete uses advanced mixing technologies to supply proper mixes and formulation tailored to the customer’s end-application. Additionally, US Concrete's EF Technology initiative utilizes alternative...
ROOFING ROOFING, from CAT Contracting
$4,000.00 - Service
CAT Contracting, & Matt Spanton, specializes in both residential and commercial forms of roof replacement. Not only are we versed in traditional roofing techniques we are a foremost leader in green...
SIDING SIDING, from CAT Contracting
$2,500.00 - Service
From vinyl siding to cement board CAT Contracting has the knowledge and industry knowledge to handle all of your re-side needs.
Twin Set Double Hung Replacement Windows Twin Set Double Hung Replacement Windows, from Just Triple Pane Windows, Inc
Product
Our Twin Set Double Hung Windows are factory mulled. They save installation time as well as money while creating a more stream-line looked then field mulled units.
Value added servcies Value added servcies, from US Concrete
Service
We provide a variety of services in connection with our sale of ready-mixed concrete that can help reduce our customers’ in-place cost of concrete. These services include: - Production of formulations...
Zip-UP Ceiling System Zip-UP Ceiling System, from IG Creative Solutions, Inc.
Product
The Zip-UP Ceiling System is comprised of 5 basic parts. Each part is designed to to connect with each other to form the system. The 5 parts are; the Wall Trim, the Main Rail, the Panel, the Seam Rail,...
Products & Services 1 - 23 of 23 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help