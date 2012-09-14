Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Roof Repairs , from Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters

Service

Free Estimates Inspections performed with thermal camera Professional and detailed quotes Repairs by appointment Picture documentation Fast and reliable

Roofing Replacement , from Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters

Service

Lifetime warranty on all architectural shingle roofs – Fully transferable We only use dump trailers – Not roll off dumpsters “Pay at closing” services for real estate sale 100%...

Aggregate , from US Concrete

Product

U.S. Concrete produces crushed stone aggregates, sand and gravel from seven aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas. The end-markets for aggregates are commercial, industrial and public works...

Apartments, penthouses and villas in North Cyprus , from Blue C Developments

$0.00 - Product

A unique property investment opportunity in a resort unique among existing property in North Cyprus.

Archilads Series 1 , from Archilads Pty. Ltd.

$3,500.00 - Product

43 Concepts plans to impress your clients! Architecturally Designed and artistically drawn. These concepts are sure to amaze your clients. What you receive: (43) - A3 Colour Prints, in a presentation...

Archilads Series 2 , from Archilads Pty. Ltd.

$2,000.00 - Product

14 New Concepts to BLOW your clients away! Architecturally Designed and artistically drawn. These concepts are sure to amaze your clients. What you receive: (14) - A3 Colour Prints, in a presentation...

Arizona New Home Builders , from New Homes Section

Service

New Homes Section features ads from Arizona new home builders, new housing developments, and lots of great home buying resources and articles to help you in purchasing a new home in Arizona. Our Arizona...

Arizona New Home Co-broke information , from New Homes Section

Service

At NewHomesSection.com you'll find new home builder ads, directed towards Real Estate Professionals, with co-broke information. Several Arizona home builders submit their new home ads with co-broke information...

Arizona Resale Listings , from New Homes Section

$9.95 - Service

NewHomesSection.com features resale real estate listings. Real Estate Agents and home owners can list their homes on NewHomesSection.com in our Resale Listings Section.

Building , from Eton Construction UK Ltd

Service

General Building Work: We offer a range of services across the board which include tiling, brickwork, plastering & rendering, drylining, electrics, plumbing, carpentry, fixtures, furnishings and decorating.

Construction Services , from Balfour Beatty Construction

Service

Services provided by Balfour Beatty Construction: Construction Management (At-risk) Construction Management (Agency) General Contracting Cost Consulting Design-Build Preconstruction Services Public-Private...

Extensions , from Eton Construction UK Ltd

Service

Extensions: Working to client instructions we build house extensions of all sizes carrying out groundwork, brickwork, plastering, plumbing electrics and decorating. We use appropriate building materials...

Greenbriar - Single Family Home , from Groves Park Commons

$349,999.00 - Product

1,827 Sq. ft. House with 697 sq. ft. optional add-on. http://www.grovesparkcommons.com/home_greenbriar.html

Loft Conversion , from Eton Construction UK Ltd

Service

Loft Conversion: We carry out loft conversions using steel or timber frames. We replace or reinforce existing roof members and make good existing felt or tile materials. Loft conversions are carried out...

New Home Building Custom home Building build new homes on your lot, real estate , from Fortress Builders

Service

Building new homes in Columbia SC, Elgin, Chapin, Lexington and Custom homes on your lot or our lot www.fortressbuilders.net

New Homes Arizona , from New Homes Section

Service

NewHomesSection.com is a unique website that allows Arizona Home builders to place weekly new home ads online. Your new home ads will appear in our "New Home Builder Ads" section and are linked...

Precast concrete , from US Concrete

Product

U.S. Concrete produces a wide variety of precast products, including a variety of architectural applications, such as free-standing walls used for landscaping, soundproofing and security walls, signage,...

Ready-Mixed Concrete , from US Concrete

Product

U.S. Concrete uses advanced mixing technologies to supply proper mixes and formulation tailored to the customer’s end-application. Additionally, US Concrete's EF Technology initiative utilizes alternative...

ROOFING , from CAT Contracting

$4,000.00 - Service

CAT Contracting, & Matt Spanton, specializes in both residential and commercial forms of roof replacement. Not only are we versed in traditional roofing techniques we are a foremost leader in green...

SIDING , from CAT Contracting

$2,500.00 - Service

From vinyl siding to cement board CAT Contracting has the knowledge and industry knowledge to handle all of your re-side needs.

Twin Set Double Hung Replacement Windows , from Just Triple Pane Windows, Inc

Product

Our Twin Set Double Hung Windows are factory mulled. They save installation time as well as money while creating a more stream-line looked then field mulled units.

Value added servcies , from US Concrete

Service

We provide a variety of services in connection with our sale of ready-mixed concrete that can help reduce our customers’ in-place cost of concrete. These services include: - Production of formulations...