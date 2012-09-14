|
Aggregate, from US Concrete
U.S. Concrete produces crushed stone aggregates, sand and gravel from seven aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas. The end-markets for aggregates are commercial, industrial and public works...
Archilads Series 1, from Archilads Pty. Ltd.
$3,500.00
43 Concepts plans to impress your clients!
Architecturally Designed and artistically drawn. These concepts are sure to amaze your clients.
What you receive:
(43) - A3 Colour Prints, in a presentation...
Archilads Series 2, from Archilads Pty. Ltd.
$2,000.00
14 New Concepts to BLOW your clients away!
Architecturally Designed and artistically drawn. These concepts are sure to amaze your clients.
What you receive:
(14) - A3 Colour Prints, in a presentation...
Greenbriar - Single Family Home, from Groves Park Commons
$349,999.00
1,827 Sq. ft. House with 697 sq. ft. optional add-on.
http://www.grovesparkcommons.com/home_greenbriar.html
Precast concrete, from US Concrete
U.S. Concrete produces a wide variety of precast products, including a variety of architectural applications, such as free-standing walls used for landscaping, soundproofing and security walls, signage,...
Ready-Mixed Concrete, from US Concrete
U.S. Concrete uses advanced mixing technologies to supply proper mixes and formulation tailored to the customer’s end-application. Additionally, US Concrete's EF Technology initiative utilizes alternative...
Twin Set Double Hung Replacement Windows, from Just Triple Pane Windows, Inc
Our Twin Set Double Hung Windows are factory mulled. They save installation time as well as money while creating a more stream-line looked then field mulled units.
Zip-UP Ceiling System, from IG Creative Solutions, Inc.
The Zip-UP Ceiling System is comprised of 5 basic parts. Each part is designed to to connect with each other to form the system. The 5 parts are; the Wall Trim, the Main Rail, the Panel, the Seam Rail,...