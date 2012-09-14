PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Nonresidential Building Construction

Aggregate Aggregate, from US Concrete
Product
U.S. Concrete produces crushed stone aggregates, sand and gravel from seven aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas. The end-markets for aggregates are commercial, industrial and public works...
Apartments, penthouses and villas in North Cyprus Apartments, penthouses and villas in North Cyprus, from Blue C Developments
$0.00 - Product
A unique property investment opportunity in a resort unique among existing property in North Cyprus.
Building Building, from Eton Construction UK Ltd
Service
General Building Work: We offer a range of services across the board which include tiling, brickwork, plastering & rendering, drylining, electrics, plumbing, carpentry, fixtures, furnishings and decorating.
Construction Services Construction Services, from Balfour Beatty Construction
Service
Services provided by Balfour Beatty Construction: Construction Management (At-risk) Construction Management (Agency) General Contracting Cost Consulting Design-Build Preconstruction Services Public-Private...
Extensions Extensions, from Eton Construction UK Ltd
Service
Extensions: Working to client instructions we build house extensions of all sizes carrying out groundwork, brickwork, plastering, plumbing electrics and decorating. We use appropriate building materials...
Loft Conversion Loft Conversion, from Eton Construction UK Ltd
Service
Loft Conversion: We carry out loft conversions using steel or timber frames. We replace or reinforce existing roof members and make good existing felt or tile materials. Loft conversions are carried out...
Precast concrete Precast concrete, from US Concrete
Product
U.S. Concrete produces a wide variety of precast products, including a variety of architectural applications, such as free-standing walls used for landscaping, soundproofing and security walls, signage,...
Ready-Mixed Concrete Ready-Mixed Concrete, from US Concrete
Product
U.S. Concrete uses advanced mixing technologies to supply proper mixes and formulation tailored to the customer’s end-application. Additionally, US Concrete's EF Technology initiative utilizes alternative...
Smart P - advanced parking solution - a automatic park garage Smart P - advanced parking solution - a automatic park garage, from Skyline Innovations
Product
SMART P advanced car parking --------------------------------------  Just imagine drawing up outside your office, home, hotel, or the shop and having your car automatically and instantly parked...
Smart P - Parking Tower - automatic car park garage Smart P - Parking Tower - automatic car park garage, from Skyline Innovations
Product
SMART P advanced car parking Just imagine drawing up outside your office, home, hotel, or the shop and having your car automatically and instantly parked for you and at a lower cost than in any conventional...
Value added servcies Value added servcies, from US Concrete
Service
We provide a variety of services in connection with our sale of ready-mixed concrete that can help reduce our customers’ in-place cost of concrete. These services include: - Production of formulations...
Zip-UP Ceiling System Zip-UP Ceiling System, from IG Creative Solutions, Inc.
Product
The Zip-UP Ceiling System is comprised of 5 basic parts. Each part is designed to to connect with each other to form the system. The 5 parts are; the Wall Trim, the Main Rail, the Panel, the Seam Rail,...
