Products & Services

Within Nonresidential Building Construction

Products & Services

Aggregate

Aggregate

US Concrete

Product

U.S. Concrete produces crushed stone aggregates, sand and gravel from seven aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas. The end-markets for aggregates are commercial, industrial and public...

Apartments, penthouses and villas in North Cyprus

Apartments, penthouses and villas in North Cyprus

Blue C Developments

$0.00Product

A unique property investment opportunity in a resort unique among existing property in North Cyprus.

Building

Building

Eton Construction UK Ltd

Service

General Building Work: We offer a range of services across the board which include tiling, brickwork, plastering & rendering, drylining, electrics, plumbing, carpentry, fixtures, furnishings and...

Construction Services

Construction Services

Balfour Beatty Construction

Service

Services provided by Balfour Beatty Construction: Construction Management (At-risk) Construction Management (Agency) General Contracting Cost Consulting Design-Build Preconstruction...

Extensions

Extensions

Eton Construction UK Ltd

Service

Extensions: Working to client instructions we build house extensions of all sizes carrying out groundwork, brickwork, plastering, plumbing electrics and decorating. We use appropriate building...

Loft Conversion

Loft Conversion

Eton Construction UK Ltd

Service

Loft Conversion: We carry out loft conversions using steel or timber frames. We replace or reinforce existing roof members and make good existing felt or tile materials. Loft conversions are carried...

Precast concrete

Precast concrete

US Concrete

Product

U.S. Concrete produces a wide variety of precast products, including a variety of architectural applications, such as free-standing walls used for landscaping, soundproofing and security walls,...

Ready-Mixed Concrete

Ready-Mixed Concrete

US Concrete

Product

U.S. Concrete uses advanced mixing technologies to supply proper mixes and formulation tailored to the customer’s end-application. Additionally, US Concrete's EF Technology initiative utilizes...

Smart P - advanced parking solution - a automatic park garage

Smart P - advanced parking solution - a automatic park garage

Skyline Innovations

Product

SMART P advanced car parking --------------------------------------  Just imagine drawing up outside your office, home, hotel, or the shop and having your car automatically and instantly...

Smart P - Parking Tower - automatic car park garage

Smart P - Parking Tower - automatic car park garage

Skyline Innovations

Product

SMART P advanced car parking Just imagine drawing up outside your office, home, hotel, or the shop and having your car automatically and instantly parked for you and at a lower cost than in any...

Value added servcies

Value added servcies

US Concrete

Service

We provide a variety of services in connection with our sale of ready-mixed concrete that can help reduce our customers’ in-place cost of concrete. These services include: - Production of...

Zip-UP Ceiling System

Zip-UP Ceiling System

IG Creative Solutions, Inc.

Product

The Zip-UP Ceiling System is comprised of 5 basic parts. Each part is designed to to connect with each other to form the system. The 5 parts are; the Wall Trim, the Main Rail, the Panel, the Seam...

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