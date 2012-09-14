Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Business Brokerage , from Manheim Realty

Are you thinking of buying or selling a Business? If so, you have come to the right place. Manheim Business Brokers is one of the largest and most experienced business brokerage firms in the United States.

Business Consulting , from Manheim Realty

Manheim Business Consulting is a leading business and technology advisor. Our clients are both large and small businesses and are in both the public and private sectors. Our more than 30 years of expertise...

Commercial Brokerage , from Manheim Realty

With over 30 years experience in real estate services, Manheim Realty, Inc. has developed a superior set of expertise focused on achieving our clients' goals. We represent Buyers and Sellers, and Landlords...

Mergers & Acquisitions , from Manheim Realty

To be successful in mergers and acquisitions, companies must focus on the entire process from inception of the transaction to completion, and beyond. At Manheim Mergers & Acquisitions, we offer a professional...

Vacation Rental Homes , from New England Vacation Rentals

$1,000.00 - Service

We offer over 150+ Vacation Homes for Rental on Cape Cod. All sizes from simple cottage to large 10+ Bedroom Luxury Homes in all areas of Cape Cod. Full Property Management Services provided too.

Hard Money Loan , from Hard Money NYC

A Hard Money Loan is a loan made by a private individual protected by the underlying asset, the real estate. We lend according to the strength of your property, not your credit score.

Nicaragua Real Estate , from Century 21 Gold Coast Realty

Century 21 Gold Coast Nicaragua Realty has been helping investors realize their dream of owning Nicaragua real estate, namely Pacific Coastline properties, in Central America for over 30...

Real Estate , from ERA Select Real Estate

Interested in buying or selling a home? We can help! No matter your needs or price range, our agents will take you from step one all the way to the closing table and beyond.

The Woodlands of Charlottesville , from The Dovetail Companies

$0.00 - Product

The Woodlands of Charlottesville is a BRAND NEW, luxury community offering 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes and flats. Designed as Charlottesville's premier condominium living, The Woodlands provides an 8,000...

The Woodlands of College Station , from The Dovetail Companies

$0.00 - Product

The Woodlands of College Station* is a BRAND NEW, luxury student community with a masterful mix of 2,3 and 4 bedroom cottages, flats, townhomes and garden styles for both sale and rent. Purchasing opportunities...

The Woodlands of Knoxville , from The Dovetail Companies

$0.00 - Product

The Woodlands of Knoxville is UT's premier student community with a mix of 2, 3 and 4 townhome, flat and garden-style condos. The Woodlands provides an 8,000 sq. ft. clubhouse - open 24 hours and loaded...