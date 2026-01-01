Products & Services

Within Retail & Consumer Services

Platinum Products & Services

Articles, Reviews & Celebrity Interviews

Articles, Reviews & Celebrity Interviews

PR.com

Service

PR.com publishes articles, reviews and celebrity interviews on a variety of topics. Much of the content touches on business, marketing, PR or related domains.

Business Brokerage

Business Brokerage

Manheim Realty

Service

Are you thinking of buying or selling a Business? If so, you have come to the right place. Manheim Business Brokers is one of the largest and most experienced business brokerage firms in the United...

Business Consulting

Business Consulting

Manheim Realty

Service

Manheim Business Consulting is a leading business and technology advisor. Our clients are both large and small businesses and are in both the public and private sectors. Our more than 30 years of...

Business Directory

Business Directory

PR.com

Service

Create your company profile and gain massive exposure in search engines and our unique business directory, covering all industries. Promote everything about your business and take advantage of the...

Commercial Brokerage

Commercial Brokerage

Manheim Realty

Service

With over 30 years experience in real estate services, Manheim Realty, Inc. has developed a superior set of expertise focused on achieving our clients' goals. We represent Buyers and Sellers, and...

Commercial Real Estate Brokerage

Commercial Real Estate Brokerage

The Campins Company

Service

We will promote your property with the entire sales force at The Campins Company throughout Greater Miami and the Beaches. Our corporate advertising budget is one of the best in the real estate...

Denver Nuggets Logo NBA Leather Handbag

Denver Nuggets Logo NBA Leather Handbag

Kgadi LLC

$110.00Product

Kgadi LLC exclusive licensed NBA Basketball Handbags. Denver Nuggets Logo Handbag. Front and back is jersey material and trim, inside lining, drawstring and shoulder strap is leather. Retails...

Girl's Pink Sleeveless Hoodie Outfit

Girl's Pink Sleeveless Hoodie Outfit

Masons Underground

$60.00Product

Girl's 100% cotton pink hoodie outfit is pre-washed for softness and retails for $60-$70. Inquire for wholesale pricing

Healthcare Call Center & Virtual Assistants

Healthcare Call Center & Virtual Assistants

SS Support Network

Service

HIPAA-compliant inbound and outbound call center services for medical clinics, home care agencies, NEMT providers, and healthcare organizations. Our agents handle appointment scheduling, patient...

Hosted Microsoft Exchange

Hosted Microsoft Exchange

Exchange My Mail

$9.99Service

Hosted Microsoft Exchange Outlook Web Access - Corporate e-mail hosting Shared Microsoft Exchange Hosting is an extremely cost effective solution for businesses who want advanced messaging tools...

Jolly Edible: Sour Apple - 15 count Jar

Jolly Edible: Sour Apple - 15 count Jar

Jolly Cannabis

$39.98Product

Jolly Edible: Sour Apple - 15 count Jar - CBD:THC Hemp Gummy under 0.3% THC from hemp. 15 Gummies per jar, available in 6 flavors. Mango Citrus, Strawberry Watermelon, Sour Apple, Pineapple,...

Kobe Bryant - L.A. Lakers Leather and Jersey Material Handbag

Kobe Bryant - L.A. Lakers Leather and Jersey Material Handbag

Kgadi LLC

$110.00Product

Kgadi LLC exclusive licensed NBA Basketball Handbags. Kobe Bryant L.A. Lakers Player Name and Number Handbag. Front and back is jersey material and trim, inside lining, drawstring and shoulder...

Los Angeles Lakers Logo Leather Handbag

Los Angeles Lakers Logo Leather Handbag

Kgadi LLC

$110.00Product

Kgadi LLC exclusive licensed NBA Basketball Handbags. L.A. Lakers Logo Handbag. Front and back is jersey material and trim, inside lining, drawstring and shoulder strap is leather. Retails...

Masons Underground "Angst" design men's T-shirt

Masons Underground "Angst" design men's T-shirt

Masons Underground

$35.00Product

Men's "Angst" Design T-shirt by masons Underground retails for $35.00, inquire for wholesale pricing. This T-shirt is 100% premium cotton, pre-washed for softness and features an abstact...

Masons Underground "Dogfaces" Longsleeve Thermal Shirt

Masons Underground "Dogfaces" Longsleeve Thermal Shirt

Masons Underground

$45.00Product

Bring back the vintage Cool of the Vegas "Rat Pack" with the Masons Underground "Dog Faces" Thermal 100% cotton thermal retails for $45.00, inquire for wholesale pricing

Masons Underground Angst Girls T-shirt

Masons Underground Angst Girls T-shirt

Masons Underground

$30.00Product

Women's "Angst" design T-shirt is 100% premium cotton and pre-washed for softness. Features abstract artistic design and retails for $30.00.

Masons Underground Girls Hooded Sweatshirt

Masons Underground Girls Hooded Sweatshirt

Masons Underground

$60.00Product

Women's Yellow Hoodie Sweatshirt and Sweatpants Hoodie retails for $60-$70 Pants retail for $33-$55.00 Inquire for wholesale pricing

Masons Underground Panter Designed Men's T-shirt

Masons Underground Panter Designed Men's T-shirt

Masons Underground

$40.00Product

Men's "Panther" design t-shirt is 100% premium cottn and pre-washed for softness. Retails for $40.00, inquire for wholesale pricing.

Men's "Weapon of Choice" T-shirt

Men's "Weapon of Choice" T-shirt

Masons Underground

$35.00Product

Men's "Weapon of Choice" design T-shirt features gothic rock-n-roll inpired image. 100% premium cotton and pre-washed for softness. Retails between $35.00 and $45.00. Inquire for wholesale...

Men's Flur Hooded Sweatshirt

Men's Flur Hooded Sweatshirt

Masons Underground

$85.00Product

Masons Underground Flur Hoodie Sweatshirt retails for $85.00, inquire for wholesale pricing. Flur design on sleeve and inside of hood

Mergers & Acquisitions

Mergers & Acquisitions

Manheim Realty

Service

To be successful in mergers and acquisitions, companies must focus on the entire process from inception of the transaction to completion, and beyond. At Manheim Mergers & Acquisitions, we offer a...

Metabolism Booster | Deepure Fermented Ripe Puer Tea Extract

Metabolism Booster | Deepure Fermented Ripe Puer Tea Extract

NatureKue

$49.95Product

Aids in Healthy Weight Management | Scientific Evidence | 120 Vegetarian Capsules | 30-day Supply For: Adults who want everyday support in healthy weight loss and management, the reduction of body...

National Facilities Management Services for Multi-Location Retailers & Institutions

National Facilities Management Services for Multi-Location Retailers & Institutions

Global Facility Management & Construction

Service

Global Facility Management & Construction is a national facilities management company partnering with multi-location retailers and institutions around the country. Some of our many national...

NBA Themed Cleveland Cavaliers Leather Drawstring Handbag

NBA Themed Cleveland Cavaliers Leather Drawstring Handbag

Kgadi LLC

$110.00Product

Kgadi LLC exclusive licensed NBA Basketball Handbags. Cleveland Cavaliers Logo Handbag. Front and back is jersey material and trim, inside lining, drawstring and shoulder strap is leather.

NBA Themed Phoenix Suns Leather Drawstring Handbag

NBA Themed Phoenix Suns Leather Drawstring Handbag

Kgadi LLC

$110.00Product

Kgadi LLC exclusive licensed NBA Basketball Handbags. Kobe Bryant L.A. Lakers Player Name and Number Handbag. Front and back is jersey material and trim, inside lining, drawstring and shoulder...

NEMT Dispatch Services

NEMT Dispatch Services

SS Support Network

Service

24/7 live dispatch infrastructure for non-emergency medical transportation fleets. Our trained dispatchers manage trip assignment, will-call returns, driver coordination, and real-time schedule...

NEMT Medical Billing & Claims Processing.

NEMT Medical Billing & Claims Processing.

SS Support Network

Service

End-to-end medical billing and revenue cycle management for NEMT and healthcare providers. Our billing specialists handle claims submission, denial management, accounts receivable follow-up, payment...

Press Release Distribution

Press Release Distribution

PR.com

Service

Distribute your press releases through PR.com's industry-leading content distribution platform to: thousands of media outlets, journalists, influencers and bloggers; social media; print, TV, radio...

Product & Service Directory

Product & Service Directory

PR.com

Service

Post your products and services with full descriptions, images and specifications in our Product Directory and Service Directory targeted toward both "business to business" and...

Provider Credentialing & Compliance — same drill.

Provider Credentialing & Compliance — same drill.

SS Support Network

Service

Broker-ready credentialing services for NEMT companies, drivers, and healthcare providers. We manage the complete credentialing lifecycle: Medicaid provider enrollment, broker network applications...

Residential Real Estate Brokerage

Residential Real Estate Brokerage

The Campins Company

Service

We will promote your property with the entire sales force at The Campins Company throughout Greater Miami and the Beaches. Our corporate advertising budget is one of the best in the real estate...

Residential Sales & Rentals

Residential Sales & Rentals

Lisa Kraner, Manhattan Living Realty

Service

At Manhattan Living Realty we have worked very hard to bring you professional, knowledgeable and the friendliest of agents. We are more than just brokers and agents, we are your neighbors and your...

Search Engine Optimization

Search Engine Optimization

PR.com

Service

With your PR.com business profile, create a powerful, additional online presence and control what people see when they find your business in searches. Increase your search engine visibility by...

SoloSync

SoloSync

Exchange My Mail

$24.95Service

Solo Sync offers real time synchronization between your Microsoft Exchange Server and our BlackBerry Enterprise Server. It is always on and always connected. Get up to date email, contacts and...

TransportBPO — 24/7 Call Answering & Dispatch for Transportation Fleets

TransportBPO — 24/7 Call Answering & Dispatch for Transportation Fleets

SS Support Network

Service

TransportBPO is our dedicated call answering and dispatch service built exclusively for transportation fleets — taxi, limousine, towing, trucking, courier, shuttle, and NEMT. Every booking,...

Gold Products & Services

Assisted Selling

Assisted Selling

2020 Companies

Service

Providing personalized service and guidance to customers while they shop. This can take place in a physical store or online, and our goal is always to help the customer find what they need and make a...

Bi-Weekly House Cleaning

Bi-Weekly House Cleaning

Castle Keepers House Cleaning

Service

Imagine never having to clean your home again! With routine weekly house cleaning in Charletson, Greenville, or Atlanta, by the time your house needs cleaning, our meticulous technicians are there to...

Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT)

Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT)

Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine

$0.00Service

Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) helps men and women address symptoms associated with hormonal imbalance, including fatigue, weight gain, low libido, mood changes, poor sleep, and...

Branding: Creative social media campaigns from conceptualization

Branding: Creative social media campaigns from conceptualization

Childress Ink

$150.00Service

Media campaigns as low as $150 month, website design with SEO integration available, cost per project.

Cancun All Inclusive Resorts

Cancun All Inclusive Resorts

Cancun All Inclusive

Service

Cancun All Inclusive Resorts represent the classic Caribbean escape: long stretches of powdery white sand, turquoise water that shifts from pale blue to deep sapphire, and resort experiences designed...

Career Fairs

Career Fairs

World Campus Connections

Service

We host a variety of career fairs throughout the year in our local markets. These employers are seeking to fill part and full-time positions, as well as co-ops and internships.

Charity Volunteerism

Charity Volunteerism

World Campus Connections

Service

We provide ample opportunity for our students to volunteer at local charities. We maintain relationships with many charities in the markets we serve to provide our students the ability to connect to...

Consulting

Consulting

Beyond Banyan

Service

The team includes go-to-market leaders, buyers, and strategic advisors who embed with clients — not to theorize, but to close the gaps between message, model, and momentum.

Costa Mujeres All Inclusive Resorts

Costa Mujeres All Inclusive Resorts

Cancun All Inclusive

Service

Costa Mujeres All Inclusive Resorts feel like discovering a hidden stretch of paradise, wide beaches, calm turquoise waters, and space to truly breathe. Located just north of Cancun, this newer...

Cup Holder Cradle Mount for Handheld Scanners

Cup Holder Cradle Mount for Handheld Scanners

AgozTech LLC

Product

The AGOZ Cup Holder Cradle Mount for Handheld Scanners is an essential tool for logistics, warehouse, and security personal, this cradle holder offers a secure and accessible solution for keeping...

Danger Lies Within

Danger Lies Within

Knox Works

$17.57Product

A strange phone call. A charming chauffeur. A dashing viscount. After her husband is killed by the totalitarian government, Courtney Drake takes a job as a nanny to work in a secluded manor. Sparks...

Dangling and Dangerous

Dangling and Dangerous

Knox Works

$15.99Product

Lord Robert Ranfurly is tested beyond his strength when his five year old daughter goes missing. But this time he isn’t alone, with the woman he loves, Courtney Drake, at his side. The serpent...

Durable Pouch with Belt Clip for Barcode Scanners

Durable Pouch with Belt Clip for Barcode Scanners

AgozTech LLC

Product

Your scanner is the one of the most crucial tools, you use it to track packages, items and shipments on the receiving dock. It makes your handheld computer your most valuable item at work and is a...

Editing: All stages, Ages, & Genres

Editing: All stages, Ages, & Genres

Childress Ink

$150.00Service

Quick Read Includes: 1. Hour-read of manuscript, with detailed edits and suggestions 2. Next steps 3. Sample proposal template(s) 4. Comparable titles 5. Suggested publishers 6. $150 credit toward...

Editing: All stages, Ages, & Genres

Editing: All stages, Ages, & Genres

Childress Ink

$150.00Service

$150 Quick Read includes: ~Hour read with detailed suggestions and edits ~Suggest next steps ~Comparable titles and appropriate publisher suggestions ~Sample proposal template(s) ~$150 toward...

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