12' Round Aquarium Tile Overlap Liner, from PcPools
$169.99 - Product
Aquarium Tile Overlap Pool Liners
ALL SIZES AVAILABLE
Round Sizes from 12' to 33'
Oval Sizes from 8'x12' to 21'x42'
THE EXCLUSIVE LAMICLEAR™ PROCESS MEANS LONGER POOL LINER DURABILITY!
Our premium...
18” Sta-Rite Sand Pool Filter w/ 1-hp Pump, from PcPools
$389.99 - Product
STA-RITE® PUTS QUALITY IN THIS HIGH PERFORMANCE, LOW-MAINTENANCE POOL PUMP & FILTER SYSTEM
These rugged high-performance pool pump and sand filter systems will deliver years of trouble-free operation.
300 Sq. Ft. Sta-Rite Mod Media™ w/ 1-1/2 hp Pump, from PcPools
$1,129.99 - Product
Sta-Rite In Ground Mod Media Pump & Filter Systems
ENJOY THE CLARITY OF A CARTRIDGE FILTER WITH THE EASY OPERATION OF SAND
This system features specially designed Mod Media™ cartridges which...
5’ x 13’ Pool Deck System w/Ladders, from PcPools
$2,039.99 - Product
5’ x 13’ Pool Deck System w/Ladders Out of stock until July 14th
RUGGED RESIN 5’ X 13’ END DECK
BIG NEW DECKING SYSTEM IS MODULAR FOR EASY INSTALLATION BY ANYONE
This new deck...
Aqua-Rite® Chlorine Generator, from PcPools
$994.99 - Product
Aqua-Rite® Chlorine Generator
AUTOMATICALLY PRODUCES CHLORINE TO KEEP YOUR POOL CRYSTAL CLEAR
Aqua Rite® makes sanitizing your pool automatic with its premium chlorine generator. The Aqua Rite®...
Aquabot™ In ground Automatic Pool Cleaner, from PcPools
$789.99 - Product
Aquabot™
Automatic Pool Cleaner
AQUABOT #1 SELLING ROBOTIC POOL CLEANER!
This computer-controlled dynamo is fully automatic to scrub, vacuum and even filter your pools water! Just plug in the Aquabot...
Aquabot™ Turbo T In ground Automatic Pool Cleaner, from PcPools
$1,299.99 - Product
Aquabot™ Turbo T
Automatic Pool Cleaners
CLEANS YOUR POOL IN HALF THE TIME!
The Turbo T is the fastest cleaning, most technically advanced robotic automatic pool cleaner in its class. Now, with the...
Backflow Preventer, from PexUniverse.Com
$169.95 - Product
Wilkins 975XL series are RPP Assemblies otherwise known as Wilkins backflow device and are designed to protect potable water lines from cross-contamination due to backpressure and backsiphonage.
http://www.pexuniverse.com/store/category/backflow-preventers
Barracuda Zoom™ Above Ground Cleaner, from PcPools
$194.99 - Product
Barracuda® Zoom™Above Ground
Automatic Pool Cleaner
The Ultimate Automatic Above Ground Automatic Pool Cleaner!
This powerful new automatic pool cleaner features the same technology as its...
Cabriolet Pool Lounger, from PcPools
$89.99 - Product
Cabriolet
This rugged lounge has everything you need for relaxing around the pool this summer. Our Cabriolet lounge features a super heavy duty PVC bladder on the inside with a tough nylon covering on...
Copper Fitting 90˚ Elbow (Copper x Copper), from PexUniverse.Com
$0.67 - Product
PexUniverse.Com copper elbows are used to connect two copper pipes at a 90-degree angle. Manufactured to ASTM and ANSI standards from commercial grade C12200 alloy used by leading copper fitting manufacturers...
Decorative Concrete installation, from Robersion's
Service
We can install decorative concrete walkways, driveways, patio.
Give it that stone look without the stone price.
Choose from a variety of color and patterns to create a natural or unique look.
DGA, from Atak Trucking
Product
Atak Trucking offers wholesale pricing and delivery of bulk Dense Graded Aggregate “DGA”, Quarry Process. 20 Ton minimum on all deliveries to New Jersey and New York including Staten Island,...
Dirt, from Atak Trucking
Product
Dirt, Fill Dirt, and Screened Dirt for sale at wholesale prices including delivery to New Jersey and New York metro area including Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, & NYC since 1986. Call 917-912-2900...
Dirt Devil® Above Ground Automatic Cleaner, from PcPools
$149.99 - Product
Dirt Devil® Above Ground
Automatic Pool Cleaner
QUICKLY CLEANS ALL TYPES OF ABOVE GROUND POOLS
This top-of-the-line automatic pool cleaner will scrub your above ground pool spotlessly clean. Dirt...
Electric Radiant Floor Heating Kit, from PexUniverse.Com
$542.95 - Product
Electric Radiant Underfloor Heating Kit w\ 90 sqft 120V Mat & Thermostat with Free shipping. The electric radiant underfloor heating kit contains all of the components that are needed to set up a heating...
G-Force Pool Slide, from PcPools
$3,034.99 - Product
G-Force Pool Slide
ROCKET DOWN THIS 360° MONSTER FOR ACTION-PACKED POOL FUN!
This big pool slide puts water park entertainment in your backyard. Measuring a full 6 feet at the seating area, this innovative...
Giant Swan Rideable, from PcPools
$39.99 - Product
Giant Swan Rideable
Kids will love riding this graceful giant swan! Made of heavy duty vinyl this swan is super sized at 75” long.
GrasseDeck, from Sunny Aspects Limited
Product
Take off your shoes & dig your toes into our comfy new decking idea. Doesn¹t get hot - doesn¹t get slippery - it¹s soft on your feet and it¹s very child-friendly. Elegant and natural looking, it¹s made...
Gravel, from Atak Trucking
Product
Gravel, Crushed Gravel, & Rocks available at wholesale prices including delivery to New Jersey & New York metro including Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx & NYC. Call 917-912-2900 for...
HeatStar Double Tank Top Propane Heater, from PexUniverse.Com
$77.95 - Product
Tank top HeatStar Propane heaters are portable, which makes them very popular among contractors as well as residents in areas prone to power outages. Propane Tank top heaters are popular among conservationists...
HeatStar Propane Garage Unit Heater, from PexUniverse.Com
$568.95 - Product
HeatStar HSU80LP is a 80kBTU Propane Garage Unit Heater for residential and commercial use. 3-Year Warranty On Propane Garage Unit Heater Parts And Burner. 10-Year Warranty On Heat Exchanger.
Lanscape Installation, from Robersion's
Service
We install sod, trees, plants and shrubs. Tree removal is not a problem.
We carry topsoil and fill dirt. Grading is not a problem.
We also can install drain pipe for erosions control.
Another good erosion...
LX250 (Natural Gas) 250,000 BTU In Ground Pool Heater, from PcPools
$1,974.99 - Product
Laars LX
Pool Heaters
FEATURING FAN ASSISTED COMBUSTION AND ADVANCED BUT EASY-TO-USE DIGITAL CONTROLS – THE POOL HEATER OF THE FUTURE!
The LAARS LX’s fan- assisted combustion provides consistent...
Materials Calculator, from Atak Trucking
$0.00 - Service
Atak Trucking introduces their new construction materials calculator, which calculates the Cubic Yards of Topsoil, Dirt, Gravel, Stone, Sand, and Aggregate materials needed for your next construction or...
Oasis In Ground Step with Stainless Steel Handrails, from PcPools
$589.99 - Product
Oasis Pool Step
OASIS IN GROUND POOL STEP
THIS POPULAR STEP HAS BEEN REDESIGNED FOR 2005!
This popular step has been redesigned in 2005! Our new deluxe in ground step is the perfect addition for any...
Pool Jam™ In Ground Pool VolleyBall/Basketball Game, from PcPools
$104.99 - Product
Pool Jam™ In Ground Pool VolleyBall/Basketball Game
This great game combo combines your two favorite pool games - volleyball and basketball. Both games feature Hardbody™ stands that will withstand...
Pool Size: 12' X 24' Mesh Safety Pool Cover -Green, from PcPools
$559.99 - Product
Mesh Safety Pool Cover
15 Yr Warranty
ARCTIC ARMOR SAFETY POOL COVERS PROTECT YOUR POOL AND OUTPERFORM ALL OTHER MESH SAFETY POOL COVERS!
Features Superior Shading, Strength, and a Tighter Mesh!
Arctic...
Pool Size: 12' x 24' Solid 15 Year Safety Pool Cover- Green, from PcPools
$629.99 - Product
Solid Safety Pool Cover
15 Yr Warranty
SUPERIOR PROTECTION FROM A REMARKABLY LIGHTWEIGHT FABRIC!
Solid safety pool covers that seal out all dirt, debris, and algae have long been hampered by their heavy...
Pool Size: 12' x 24' Solid Safety Pool Cover-Blue, from PcPools
$529.99 - Product
Solid Safety Pool Cover
12 Yr Warranty
SAFETY POOL COVERS GUARD YOUR CHILDREN & PETS AND PROTECT YOUR POOL!
Durable, long-lasting Arctic Armor safety pool covers are strong enough to support your...
Pool Size: 12' x 24': Safety Pool Cover-Blue, from PcPools
$329.99 - Product
Mesh Safety Pool Cover
12 Yr Warranty
SAFETY POOL COVERS GUARD YOUR CHILDREN & PETS AND PROTECT YOUR POOL!
Durable, long-lasting Arctic Armor safety pool covers are strong enough to support your...
Recycled Stone, from Atak Trucking
Product
ATAK supplies & delivers Recycled Construction Materials including Recycled Stone, RCA, Recrushed Concrete, and Recrushed Asphalt. Wholesale pricing and delivery on Recycled Building & Construction...
Rock Salt, from Atak Trucking
Product
ATAK offers wholesale pricing and delivery of Rock Salt in Bulk delivered to NJ & NY. Rock Salt is used to melt or de-ice Highways, Roads, and Parking lots. 20 ton minimum on all Rock Salt deliveries...
Rock Wall Installation, from Robersion's
Service
We install all types of rock walls. We use stack stone, river rock, and flagstone veneer.
Use this service to give your flower beds a professional look.
Liven up your Fireplace.
Sanibel In Ground Pool Liner, from PcPools
$0.00 - Product
TO ORDER A LINER: After receiving your measurements we will quote you a price for your pool's liner. When you place your order our expert craftsmen will build a liner to your exact specifications, so it...
Sta-Rite Mod Media System 100 sq. ft. w/ 1-hp Pump, from PcPools
$579.99 - Product
Sta-Rite® Mod Media™ Above Ground Cartridge Filter & Pump Systems
ADVANCED MOD MEDIA™ CARTRIDGES FILTER PARTICLES 3 TIMES FINER THAN SAND FOR CRYSTAL CLEAR WATER!
Sta-Rite® has...
Standard Chemical Season's Supply, from PcPools
$159.99 - Product
Standard Chemical Season's Supply: (For A/G Pools 18' - 24' Round) 25 lb. 3" Tablets, 1 qt. Halt 50 Algaecide, 1 qt. Super Rust & Scale, 12 x 1 lb. bags Chlor-Burst Shock, 5 lb. pH Increaser,...
Stone, from Atak Trucking
Product
ATAK supplies & delivers Crushed Stone & Rocks including 3/8″ crushed stone, 5/8″ crushed stone, 3/4″ crushed stone, 1 1/2″ crushed stone, 2 1/2″ crushed stone, stone...
Stone Dust, from Atak Trucking
Product
Stone Dust or Stone Screenings at wholesale prices including delivery of to New Jersey and New York metro area including Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx and NYC. Stone dust could be used as a base...