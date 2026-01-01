Products & Services

Within Lawn & Garden Equipment & Supplies Stores

Products & Services

12' Round Aquarium Tile Overlap Liner

12' Round Aquarium Tile Overlap Liner

PcPools

$169.99Product

Aquarium Tile Overlap Pool Liners ALL SIZES AVAILABLE Round Sizes from 12' to 33' Oval Sizes from 8'x12' to 21'x42' THE EXCLUSIVE LAMICLEAR™ PROCESS MEANS LONGER POOL LINER DURABILITY! Our...

12' Round Pool: Winter Pool Cover 16' (navy) (Above Ground Winter Pool Cover)

12' Round Pool: Winter Pool Cover 16' (navy) (Above Ground Winter Pool Cover)

PcPools

$19.99Product

Winter Pool Cover 8 Yr Warranty GIANT 4-FOOT OVERLAP FOR LONGER WEAR! Our competitors only use 3-ft. overlaps - We don't skimp on fabric! Arctic Armor above-ground winter pool covers use an extra...

18” Sta-Rite Sand Pool Filter w/ 1-hp Pump

18” Sta-Rite Sand Pool Filter w/ 1-hp Pump

PcPools

$389.99Product

STA-RITE® PUTS QUALITY IN THIS HIGH PERFORMANCE, LOW-MAINTENANCE POOL PUMP & FILTER SYSTEM These rugged high-performance pool pump and sand filter systems will deliver years of trouble-free...

300 Sq. Ft. Sta-Rite Mod Media™ w/ 1-1/2 hp Pump

300 Sq. Ft. Sta-Rite Mod Media™ w/ 1-1/2 hp Pump

PcPools

$1,129.99Product

Sta-Rite In Ground Mod Media Pump & Filter Systems ENJOY THE CLARITY OF A CARTRIDGE FILTER WITH THE EASY OPERATION OF SAND This system features specially designed Mod Media™ cartridges...

5’ x 13’ Pool Deck System w/Ladders

5’ x 13’ Pool Deck System w/Ladders

PcPools

$2,039.99Product

5’ x 13’ Pool Deck System w/Ladders Out of stock until July 14th RUGGED RESIN 5’ X 13’ END DECK BIG NEW DECKING SYSTEM IS MODULAR FOR EASY INSTALLATION BY ANYONE This new...

Alta 12' Round 48" Steel Pool with 6" Toprail with 20-GA. Blue Overlap Liner (NL201-20)

Alta 12' Round 48" Steel Pool with 6" Toprail with 20-GA. Blue Overlap Liner (NL201-20)

PcPools

$879.99Product

On Sale Alta™ Above Ground Pools THE QUALITY OF OUR ECONOMICAL 6” TOPRAIL ABOVE GROUND POOL SURPASSES THAT OF POOLS COSTING HUNDREDS OF DOLLARS MORE! You can rest assured that our...

Aqua-Rite® Chlorine Generator

Aqua-Rite® Chlorine Generator

PcPools

$994.99Product

Aqua-Rite® Chlorine Generator AUTOMATICALLY PRODUCES CHLORINE TO KEEP YOUR POOL CRYSTAL CLEAR Aqua Rite® makes sanitizing your pool automatic with its premium chlorine generator. The Aqua...

Aquabot™ In ground Automatic Pool Cleaner

Aquabot™ In ground Automatic Pool Cleaner

PcPools

$789.99Product

Aquabot™ Automatic Pool Cleaner AQUABOT #1 SELLING ROBOTIC POOL CLEANER! This computer-controlled dynamo is fully automatic to scrub, vacuum and even filter your pools water! Just plug in the...

Aquabot™ Turbo T In ground Automatic Pool Cleaner

Aquabot™ Turbo T In ground Automatic Pool Cleaner

PcPools

$1,299.99Product

Aquabot™ Turbo T Automatic Pool Cleaners CLEANS YOUR POOL IN HALF THE TIME! The Turbo T is the fastest cleaning, most technically advanced robotic automatic pool cleaner in its class. Now, with...

Backflow Preventer

Backflow Preventer

PexUniverse.Com

$169.95Product

Wilkins 975XL series are RPP Assemblies otherwise known as Wilkins backflow device and are designed to protect potable water lines from cross-contamination due to backpressure and...

Barbados 12' Round 48" Steel Pool with 6" Toprail with 20-GA. Blue Overlap Liner (NL201-20)

Barbados 12' Round 48" Steel Pool with 6" Toprail with 20-GA. Blue Overlap Liner (NL201-20)

PcPools

$699.99Product

Barbados™ Above Ground Pool HIGH QUALITY ABOVE GROUND POOL AT THIS GREAT PRICE! The Barbados™ steel constructed above ground pool will give you and your family many years of fun in the...

Barracuda Zoom™ Above Ground Cleaner

Barracuda Zoom™ Above Ground Cleaner

PcPools

$194.99Product

Barracuda® Zoom™Above Ground Automatic Pool Cleaner The Ultimate Automatic Above Ground Automatic Pool Cleaner! This powerful new automatic pool cleaner features the same technology as...

Bella 12'x24' Oval 52" Steel Pool with 8" Toprail with 20-ga. Swirl Bottom Overlap Liner (NL297-20)

Bella 12'x24' Oval 52" Steel Pool with 8" Toprail with 20-ga. Swirl Bottom Overlap Liner (NL297-20)

PcPools

$2,149.99Product

Bella™ 52" Oval Above Ground Pools OUR HEAVY DUTY 8" TOPRAIL ABOVE GROUND POOL COMBINES HIGH QUALITY WITH AN ATTRACTIVE EXTERIOR Our deluxe Bella™ steel above ground pool will...

Bermuda 24’ Round 54” Aluminum Above Ground Pool with 25-Ga. Rolling Rock Uni-Bead Liner (NL933825)

Bermuda 24’ Round 54” Aluminum Above Ground Pool with 25-Ga. Rolling Rock Uni-Bead Liner (NL933825)

PcPools

$3,899.99Product

Pre Season Sale Bermuda Above Ground Pools TOP OF THE LINE ABOVE GROUND ALUMINUM SWIMMING POOL IS SUPER STRONG, DURABLE AND BEAUTIFUL This top of the line above ground ALL aluminum swimming pool...

Cabriolet Pool Lounger

Cabriolet Pool Lounger

PcPools

$89.99Product

Cabriolet This rugged lounge has everything you need for relaxing around the pool this summer. Our Cabriolet lounge features a super heavy duty PVC bladder on the inside with a tough nylon covering...

Capri 15' Round 54" Resin Pool with 8" Toprail with 25-ga. Rolling Rock Uni-bead Liner (NL930225)

Capri 15' Round 54" Resin Pool with 8" Toprail with 25-ga. Rolling Rock Uni-bead Liner (NL930225)

PcPools

$1,679.99Product

On Sale Capri Above Ground Pools OUR PREMIUM ABOVE-GROUND POOL FEATURING A HI- TECH RESIN STRUCTURE THAT IS 100% CORROSION-PROOF! Beautiful and contemporary style combined with high-tech materials...

Copper Fitting 90&#730; Elbow (Copper x Copper)

Copper Fitting 90˚ Elbow (Copper x Copper)

PexUniverse.Com

$0.67Product

PexUniverse.Com copper elbows are used to connect two copper pipes at a 90-degree angle. Manufactured to ASTM and ANSI standards from commercial grade C12200 alloy used by leading copper fitting...

Decorative Concrete installation

Decorative Concrete installation

Robersion's

Service

We can install decorative concrete walkways, driveways, patio. Give it that stone look without the stone price. Choose from a variety of color and patterns to create a natural or unique look.

DGA

DGA

Atak Trucking

Product

Atak Trucking offers wholesale pricing and delivery of bulk Dense Graded Aggregate “DGA”, Quarry Process. 20 Ton minimum on all deliveries to New Jersey and New York including Staten...

Dirt

Dirt

Atak Trucking

Product

Dirt, Fill Dirt, and Screened Dirt for sale at wholesale prices including delivery to New Jersey and New York metro area including Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, & NYC since 1986. Call...

Dirt Devil® Above Ground Automatic Cleaner

Dirt Devil® Above Ground Automatic Cleaner

PcPools

$149.99Product

Dirt Devil® Above Ground Automatic Pool Cleaner QUICKLY CLEANS ALL TYPES OF ABOVE GROUND POOLS This top-of-the-line automatic pool cleaner will scrub your above ground pool spotlessly clean.

Electric Radiant Floor Heating Kit

Electric Radiant Floor Heating Kit

PexUniverse.Com

$542.95Product

Electric Radiant Underfloor Heating Kit w\ 90 sqft 120V Mat & Thermostat with Free shipping. The electric radiant underfloor heating kit contains all of the components that are needed to set up a...

FloForce FJP-100 Shallow Well Jet Pump w/ Pressure Switch, 1 HP

FloForce FJP-100 Shallow Well Jet Pump w/ Pressure Switch, 1 HP

PexUniverse.Com

$159.00Product

FloForce FJP-100 is a Shallow Well Jet Pump with a powerful 1 HP motor and Dual Voltage 115/230V capability. Most commonly used to supply fresh well water to residential homes, farms, cabins as well...

G-Force Pool Slide

G-Force Pool Slide

PcPools

$3,034.99Product

G-Force Pool Slide ROCKET DOWN THIS 360° MONSTER FOR ACTION-PACKED POOL FUN! This big pool slide puts water park entertainment in your backyard. Measuring a full 6 feet at the seating area, this...

Giant Swan Rideable

Giant Swan Rideable

PcPools

$39.99Product

Giant Swan Rideable Kids will love riding this graceful giant swan! Made of heavy duty vinyl this swan is super sized at 75” long.

GrasseDeck

GrasseDeck

Sunny Aspects Limited

Product

Take off your shoes & dig your toes into our comfy new decking idea. Doesn¹t get hot - doesn¹t get slippery - it¹s soft on your feet and it¹s very child-friendly. Elegant and natural looking,...

Gravel

Gravel

Atak Trucking

Product

Gravel, Crushed Gravel, & Rocks available at wholesale prices including delivery to New Jersey & New York metro including Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx & NYC. Call 917-912-2900...

HeatStar Double Tank Top Propane Heater

HeatStar Double Tank Top Propane Heater

PexUniverse.Com

$77.95Product

Tank top HeatStar Propane heaters are portable, which makes them very popular among contractors as well as residents in areas prone to power outages. Propane Tank top heaters are popular among...

HeatStar Propane Garage Unit Heater

HeatStar Propane Garage Unit Heater

PexUniverse.Com

$568.95Product

HeatStar HSU80LP is a 80kBTU Propane Garage Unit Heater for residential and commercial use. 3-Year Warranty On Propane Garage Unit Heater Parts And Burner. 10-Year Warranty On Heat Exchanger.

Lanscape Installation

Lanscape Installation

Robersion's

Service

We install sod, trees, plants and shrubs. Tree removal is not a problem. We carry topsoil and fill dirt. Grading is not a problem. We also can install drain pipe for erosions control. Another good...

LX250 (Natural Gas) 250,000 BTU In Ground Pool Heater

LX250 (Natural Gas) 250,000 BTU In Ground Pool Heater

PcPools

$1,974.99Product

Laars LX Pool Heaters FEATURING FAN ASSISTED COMBUSTION AND ADVANCED BUT EASY-TO-USE DIGITAL CONTROLS – THE POOL HEATER OF THE FUTURE! The LAARS LX’s fan- assisted combustion provides...

Materials Calculator

Materials Calculator

Atak Trucking

$0.00Service

Atak Trucking introduces their new construction materials calculator, which calculates the Cubic Yards of Topsoil, Dirt, Gravel, Stone, Sand, and Aggregate materials needed for your next construction...

MiniMax® – Millivolt (Natural Gas) Size: 100,000 BTU Above Ground Pool Heater

MiniMax® – Millivolt (Natural Gas) Size: 100,000 BTU Above Ground Pool Heater

PcPools

$809.99Product

MiniMax® Above Ground Pool Heaters FOR ABOVE-GROUND POOLS AND HOT TUBS Our high performance Mini Max 100 above ground pool heater is a compact lightweight pool and spa heater that delivers...

Oasis In Ground Step with Stainless Steel Handrails

Oasis In Ground Step with Stainless Steel Handrails

PcPools

$589.99Product

Oasis Pool Step OASIS IN GROUND POOL STEP THIS POPULAR STEP HAS BEEN REDESIGNED FOR 2005! This popular step has been redesigned in 2005! Our new deluxe in ground step is the perfect addition for...

Pool Jam™ In Ground Pool VolleyBall/Basketball Game

Pool Jam™ In Ground Pool VolleyBall/Basketball Game

PcPools

$104.99Product

Pool Jam™ In Ground Pool VolleyBall/Basketball Game This great game combo combines your two favorite pool games - volleyball and basketball. Both games feature Hardbody™ stands that will...

Pool size: 12' x 20': Winter Pool Cover 17' x 25' (In Ground Winter Pool Cover)

Pool size: 12' x 20': Winter Pool Cover 17' x 25' (In Ground Winter Pool Cover)

PcPools

$49.99Product

Winter Pool Cover 15 Yr Warranty STRONG, LONG-LASTING WINTER POOL COVERS Arctic Armor winter pool covers are woven strong with long-lasting polyethylene strands to produce a winter pool cover that...

Pool Size: 12' X 24' Mesh Safety Pool Cover -Green

Pool Size: 12' X 24' Mesh Safety Pool Cover -Green

PcPools

$559.99Product

Mesh Safety Pool Cover 15 Yr Warranty ARCTIC ARMOR SAFETY POOL COVERS PROTECT YOUR POOL AND OUTPERFORM ALL OTHER MESH SAFETY POOL COVERS! Features Superior Shading, Strength, and a Tighter...

Pool Size: 12' x 24' Solid 15 Year Safety Pool Cover- Green

Pool Size: 12' x 24' Solid 15 Year Safety Pool Cover- Green

PcPools

$629.99Product

Solid Safety Pool Cover 15 Yr Warranty SUPERIOR PROTECTION FROM A REMARKABLY LIGHTWEIGHT FABRIC! Solid safety pool covers that seal out all dirt, debris, and algae have long been hampered by their...

Pool Size: 12' x 24' Solid Safety Pool Cover-Blue

Pool Size: 12' x 24' Solid Safety Pool Cover-Blue

PcPools

$529.99Product

Solid Safety Pool Cover 12 Yr Warranty SAFETY POOL COVERS GUARD YOUR CHILDREN & PETS AND PROTECT YOUR POOL! Durable, long-lasting Arctic Armor safety pool covers are strong enough to support...

Pool Size: 12' x 24': Safety Pool Cover-Blue

Pool Size: 12' x 24': Safety Pool Cover-Blue

PcPools

$329.99Product

Mesh Safety Pool Cover 12 Yr Warranty SAFETY POOL COVERS GUARD YOUR CHILDREN & PETS AND PROTECT YOUR POOL! Durable, long-lasting Arctic Armor safety pool covers are strong enough to support...

Recycled Stone

Recycled Stone

Atak Trucking

Product

ATAK supplies & delivers Recycled Construction Materials including Recycled Stone, RCA, Recrushed Concrete, and Recrushed Asphalt. Wholesale pricing and delivery on Recycled Building &...

Rock Salt

Rock Salt

Atak Trucking

Product

ATAK offers wholesale pricing and delivery of Rock Salt in Bulk delivered to NJ & NY. Rock Salt is used to melt or de-ice Highways, Roads, and Parking lots. 20 ton minimum on all Rock Salt...

Rock Wall Installation

Rock Wall Installation

Robersion's

Service

We install all types of rock walls. We use stack stone, river rock, and flagstone veneer. Use this service to give your flower beds a professional look. Liven up your Fireplace.

San Marino 15’ Round 54” Steel Wall Pool with Resin Toprail and S.S. Panel with 25-Ga. Rolling Rock

San Marino 15’ Round 54” Steel Wall Pool with Resin Toprail and S.S. Panel with 25-Ga. Rolling Rock

PcPools

$1,729.99Product

Pre-Season Sale San Marino™ Above Ground Pools AN ELEGANT ROUND 9” RESIN TOP SEAT GIVES THE SAN MARINO ABOVE GROUND POOL BEAUTY AND DURABILITY OF RESIN WITH THE STRENGTH OF STEEL OUR...

Sanibel In Ground Pool Liner

Sanibel In Ground Pool Liner

PcPools

$0.00Product

TO ORDER A LINER: After receiving your measurements we will quote you a price for your pool's liner. When you place your order our expert craftsmen will build a liner to your exact specifications, so...

Solar Bear Economy A/G Solar Heating System (includes 1 - 4'x20' panel & system kit)

Solar Bear Economy A/G Solar Heating System (includes 1 - 4'x20' panel & system kit)

PcPools

$269.99Product

TOP-OF-THE-LINE SOLAR POOL HEATER IS FREE TO OPERATE! Manufactured by the premier company in the solar pool heating business (they have installed over 125,000 solar pool heating systems), these...

Sta-Rite Mod Media System 100 sq. ft. w/ 1-hp Pump

Sta-Rite Mod Media System 100 sq. ft. w/ 1-hp Pump

PcPools

$579.99Product

Sta-Rite® Mod Media™ Above Ground Cartridge Filter & Pump Systems ADVANCED MOD MEDIA™ CARTRIDGES FILTER PARTICLES 3 TIMES FINER THAN SAND FOR CRYSTAL CLEAR WATER! Sta-Rite®...

Standard Chemical Season's Supply

Standard Chemical Season's Supply

PcPools

$159.99Product

Standard Chemical Season's Supply: (For A/G Pools 18' - 24' Round) 25 lb. 3" Tablets, 1 qt. Halt 50 Algaecide, 1 qt. Super Rust & Scale, 12 x 1 lb. bags Chlor-Burst Shock, 5 lb. pH...

Stone

Stone

Atak Trucking

Product

ATAK supplies & delivers Crushed Stone & Rocks including 3/8″ crushed stone, 5/8″ crushed stone, 3/4″ crushed stone, 1 1/2″ crushed stone, 2 1/2″ crushed stone,...

Stone Dust

Stone Dust

Atak Trucking

Product

Stone Dust or Stone Screenings at wholesale prices including delivery of to New Jersey and New York metro area including Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx and NYC. Stone dust could be used as a...

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