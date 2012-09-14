Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Craveyon Barbera no. 4 2015 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$27.99 - Product

Craveyon Barbera no.4a 2015 Lingering on the dark side of the wine hue spectrum, Craveyon's Barbera no.4a is the juicy plum bomb of your dreams. Forget your love affair with Nebbiolo and come to Barbera...

Craveyon Black Muscat no. 6 2014 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$27.99 - Product

Craveyon Black Muscat no.6 Lovingly grown and harvested in the sweet sunshine of the Golden State, this Black Muscat mesmerizes the lucky like an alluring sunset. When you are ready to go poolside with...

Craveyon Cabernet Sauvignon no.3 2014 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$27.99 - Product

Craveyon Cabernet Sauvignon no.4 2015 Ocean breezes kiss the sandy soils of this Californian treasure land of Lodi. Experience this silky velvet-soft, burgundy-hued Cabernet as it pops with blackberry,...

Craveyon Chardonnay no. 3 2015 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$27.99 - Product

Craveyon's Chardonnay no. 3 I’m the girl everyone loves to hate. And yet, I have my followers. Fans. Ok, maybe even fanatics. You know, the ones that only drink Chard. And those ABCers (Anything...

Craveyon Malbec no. 6 2013 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$27.99 - Product

Craveyon Malbec no.6 2013 Craveyon's Malbec was grown and vinted in Paso Robles, California where the slightly cooler climate nurtured aromas of leather, cocoa, and black cherry. The classic Malbec tell...

Craveyon Orange Muscat no. 5 2015 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$27.99 - Product

Craveyon's Orange Muscat Don’t ask, just pour this Orange Muscat for your guests. Fantastic with grilled peaches drizzled with honey or complementing a slice of rich New York cheesecake. Nestled...

Craveyon Peche Demi-Sec , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$31.98 - Product

Sparkling History Champagne has a long and romantic history as the elixir of the wealthy and royal. The light, tiny bubbles made famous long ago by the French Benedictine monk, Dom Perignon, has come a...

Craveyon Wine Subscription , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$13.99 - Product

Choose the number of bottles you want, as often as you want; daily, weekly or monthly. Delivered to your home or work! Craver Benefits: If you are a member 50% off on all wine at Craveyon CloudWines It...

Corporate Food and Wine Pairing Classes , from Candid Wines

$0.00 - Service

Candid Wines offers food and wine pairing classes to corporations looking for unique ways to connect with clients and potential clients. The theme, length and structure of each class is...

Corporate Wine Education Events , from Candid Wines

$0.00 - Service

Candid Wines hosts unique and memorable food and wine experiences across Chicagoland. We construct each event individually in order to maximize its impact on your clients and prospects. From...