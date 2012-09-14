PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Beer, Wine, & Liquor Stores
Beer, Wine, & Liquor Stores
Craveyon CloudWines® Craveyon CloudWines® Temecula, CA
Craveyon CloudWines is an online wine subscription company that allows members to choose which wines are bottled. Custom designed frequency... 
Candid Wines Candid Wines
Candid Wines specializes in hosting unique wine and food experiences.  We pair hand selected wines from all over the world with the... 
Clementines Kitchen Clementines Kitchen Del Rey Oaks, CA
Finally – a shop for food enthusiasts featuring top kitchen cookware and kitchen accessories plus cooking classes taught by Le Cordon... 
Devils Backbone Brewing Company Devils Backbone Brewing Company Lexington, VA
Brewing award winning craft beers in the Virginia Heartland at our two locations: 50 Northwind Lane, Lexington. VA & 200 Mosby's Run,... 
Serenata Commerce Ltd Serenata Commerce Ltd London, United Kingdom
Serenata Wines are purveyors of top-quality wine with its fine distribution system all over the UK. Its luxury gift-giving service occurs... 
