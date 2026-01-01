Products & Services

Within Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, & Perfume Stores

Products & Services

1" Personal Pumi Bar: 10 Pack

1" Personal Pumi Bar: 10 Pack

Teregen Personal Products

$0.00Product

1" Personal Pumi Bar; Ideal for use on hands and small areas of feet to gently remove dry skin, calluses and corns.  Use with soap and water and massage onto problem areas of skin two to...

100% Pure and Natural Bulgarian Rose Water

100% Pure and Natural Bulgarian Rose Water

Alteya Group

Product

100% pure and natural Bulgarian Rose Water from the 2006 rose harvest. This product is certified by the Government-appointed laboratory at the Bulgarian Research Institute for Roses, Aromatic and...

100% Pure Steam-Distilled Bulgarian Rose Otto

100% Pure Steam-Distilled Bulgarian Rose Otto

Alteya Group

Product

100% pure unadulturated natural Bulgarian Rose Otto (Bulgarian Rose Essential Oil from Rosa Damascena) from the 2006 rose harvest. The product is certified by the government-appointed laboratory...

100% Pure, Natural Bulgarian Rose Water

100% Pure, Natural Bulgarian Rose Water

NatureBase AD

$0.00Product

NatureBase AD is a Bulgarian manufacturer of pure, natural rose water obtain by water-steam distillation of fresh Roza Damascena petals. So, in the above process there are no additives or solvents...

3 Pack of the 5" Full Size Personal Pumi Bar

3 Pack of the 5" Full Size Personal Pumi Bar

Teregen Personal Products

$0.00Product

The 5" Full Size Personal Pumi Bar is used with soap and water, most commonly in a shower or bath, to gently remove rough, thick dry skin and painful and unattractive corns and calluses from...

5-HTP

5-HTP

Home Herb

$18.00Product

5-HTP by Jarrow Formulas Jarrow Formulas 5-HTP (5-Hydroxytryptophan) is an extract of Griffonia simplicifolia seeds from coas... Our Price: $18.00...

Bath and Body

Bath and Body

SkincareStore Skin Care

Product

For soft, supple skin all over your body, SkincareStore offers a variety of luxurious bath and body products for your skin's pleasure. Choose from a wide selection of indulgent shower gels, bath...

Bulgarian Lavender Oil

Bulgarian Lavender Oil

Alteya Group

Product

Highest Quality 100% pure and natural Bulgarian Lavender Oil from the 2006 harvest. The product is certified by the government-appointed laboratory at the Bulgarian Research Institute for Roses,...

Bulgarian Lavender Water

Bulgarian Lavender Water

Alteya Group

Product

100% pure and natural state-certified Bulgarian Lavender Water. We offer the finest quality lavender water at the industry lowest direct prices.

Bulgarian Rose Absolute

Bulgarian Rose Absolute

Alteya Group

Product

Highest Quality 100% pure Bulgarian Rose Absolute from the 2006 rose harvest. The product is certified by the government-appointed laboratory at the Bulgarian Research Institute for Roses,...

Cosmetics

Cosmetics

SkincareStore Skin Care

Product

Make-up lovers will be spoilt for choice by SkincareStore's extensive range of cosmetics for eyes, lips, face, body and nails. Whatever your skin tone or skin texture, SkincareStore can cater for...

Foot Shaped Personal Pumi Bar

Foot Shaped Personal Pumi Bar

Teregen Personal Products

$0.00Product

-3 Pack of the Foot Shaped Personal Pumi Bar:  On Sale Now: $29.95 *9mon-1yr. supply* -Combo Pack featuring the Foot Shaped Personal Pumi Bar & Soft Step Foot Creme:  On Sale Now:...

ghd IV Styler

ghd IV Styler

ghd Hair Straighteners

$0.00Product

GHD has revolutionised the world of hair care and their hair straighteners have become an must-have accessory for women. Therefore, it comes as no great shock that the new GHD IV Styler (the ghd hair...

Gift Certificates for EclipseSpa Products

Gift Certificates for EclipseSpa Products

EclipseSpa

$0.00Product

Give the gift of a wonderful shopping experience with EclipseSpa.com! Perfect for the last minute shopper, our gift certificates can be printed and hand delivered or emailed to that special...

Haircare

Haircare

LaVida Given By Nature, LLC

$3.00Product

Our handcrafted items are produced w/ organic and wildcrafted ingredients. Virgin Coconut Oil, Monoi de Tahiti, Brocolli Seed Oil and Rice Bran Oil are a few of our staples. Animal by-products are...

horny goat weed

horny goat weed

Home Herb

$6.99Product

Epimedium is one of the most valued tonics of Chinese herbalism. In China it is especially used for supporting healthy sexual activity-thus its name, Horny Goat Weed. Planetary Formulas Full Spectrum...

Image Consulting

Image Consulting

Phenomenal Image

Service

Phenomenal Image is in the business of promoting a holistic approach to providing image consulting services. This is achieved by a combination of integrating biblical principles (feeding the spirit),...

Keratin And Ceramide Formaldehyde-Free Treatment

Keratin And Ceramide Formaldehyde-Free Treatment

Peter Coppola

Product

Keratin and Ceramide Formaldehyde-Free Treatment Peter Coppola’s Keratin Concept Keratin and Ceramide Formaldehyde-Free Treatment is the most versatile treatment you can experience. It...

Natural Handmade Soap

Natural Handmade Soap

EclipseSpa

$6.95Product

Try our custom handmade olive oil soaps. They are scented with pure essential oils that will make you smell good. We use cold pressed olive oil, wild and organic herbs, and other natural ingredients...

Organic Shower Gels in White Tea & Ginger or Lavender

Organic Shower Gels in White Tea & Ginger or Lavender

EclipseSpa

$19.95Product

A natural botanical bath & shower gel created just for you. It is not only wonderful for the entire body, but safe to use on your face. There are no synthetics, preservatives, or harmful...

Soft Step Foot Creme: Dompanion Dreme to the Personal Pumi Bar

Soft Step Foot Creme: Dompanion Dreme to the Personal Pumi Bar

Teregen Personal Products

$0.00Product

Companion creme to the Personal Pumi Bar.  Formulated with 20% Urea, a skin softening ingrediant to provide extra care to soften and soothe calluses, corns and rough, thick dry skin on feet and...

Thermal Mud Purifying Mask

Thermal Mud Purifying Mask

I Giardini di Inarime

Product

Clay mask with very good dermopurifying and sebum regulating properties, it performs an astringent and clearing action. If It is used at least once a week, it helps keep your skin cleaner.

Three simple steps to beautiful skin - skin care products

Three simple steps to beautiful skin - skin care products

Zorica of Malibu

$79.95Product

Zorica of Malibu offers a pure, natural regimen that promises and delivers. This is your first line of defense against premature aging. Each product is designed for total ease and total appeal, using...

Zeno Acne Clearing Device

Zeno Acne Clearing Device

AcneClearingDevice.com

$185.00Product

Zeno Acne Clearing Device. 90% of acne blemishes disappear within 24 hours! FDA approved acne clearing device. Zeno Acne Clearing DeviceClinically proven portable, hand-held rechargeable medical...

ZENO Acne Clearing Device Replacement Tip Cartridge (90 Treatments)

ZENO Acne Clearing Device Replacement Tip Cartridge (90 Treatments)

AcneClearingDevice.com

$35.00Product

Zeno Acne Clearing Device Replacement Tips are used for the Zeno Clearing Device after the initial 90 treatment usage. Zeno Replacement tips are easy to take off and install. Simply pull the Zeno...

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