Post Profile for Your Business
Submit Press Release
Join Now
Sign In
Businesses
Articles
Press Releases
Business Directory
Products & Services
Jobs
Recent Press Releases
Press Release Pricing
Submit Press Release
Businesses
Products & Services
Products
Services
Press Releases
Jobs
Directory
>
Retail & Consumer Services
>
Retail
>
Health & Personal Care Stores
> Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, & Perfume Stores
Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, & Perfume Stores
Within this category:
Companies
Press Releases
Products
Services
Jobs
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, & Perfume Stores
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
AloeVeritas
Dallas, TX
With AloeVeritas, we want to show how much value we place on honesty. Our mission is to make aloe vera and all its healing powers accessible...
AlpStories Inc.
Atlanta, GA
AlpStories Inc., based in Atlanta, Georgia, is a personalized organic skincare line for women. The company's proprietary robotic technology...
Face My Makeup app
Wilton Manors, FL
Face My Makeup app is a personalized, digital experience for customers to remember the exact makeup & skincare products they use and...
COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
A Touch of Honey
Louisville, KY
All-natural body products. A Touch of Honey’s products are vegetarian-friendly and are designed to renew the spirit and rejuvenate...
AcneClearingDevice.com
Salt Lake City, UT
Your online source for the new FDA approved Zeno Acne Clearing Device. 90% of acne blemishes disappear within 24 hours! You've...
Alteya Group
Elmhurst, IL
Alteya Group LLC is a private Bulgarian company specialized in the production and export of high-quality Bulgarian essential rose oil and...
AminoGenesis
Irvine, ca
AminoGenesis is the leader in breakthrough anti-aging, Amino Acid technology with ingredients shown to help reverse the signs of aging &...
Aquage
Chagrin Falls, OH
Aquage...Ultra light salon haircare with healing sea botanicals. Aquage haircare and styling innovations bring you the best of the sea and...
BestIncense.com
LOS ANGELES, CA
BestIncense.com, a new web site, offers a wide selection of incense, oils and aromatherapy products.
Blue Water Spa
Raleigh, NC
Blue Water Spa is a RaleighDay Spa and medical Spa owned and operated by board certified plastic surgeon Michael law and his wife Kile Law.
Contact Lens King
Carson City, NV
Contact Lens King features the most popular contact lenses at discount prices including Colored, Toric, Silicone Hydrogel, as well as Daily,...
CScreations
Sterling, VA
The Artist Cynthia Salas, a Talented artist, not only in design but also in color and Inventor of the Bella Hair Stick and Bella Topper,...
EclipseSpa
Danville, CA
Turn your bath into an Organic Spa. At EclipseSpa we are dedicated to creating organic bath & body essentials for you to create the...
Elraha
Lebanon
www.elraha.com
eMale.com.au
Australia
EMale.com.au is Australia's first fully professional online retailer for skin care, shaving and grooming products for men. Our aim is...
Folica, Inc.
Cranbury, NJ
Based in NJ, Folica, Inc. is engaged in the wholesale and retail distrubution of hair care, skin caer, and nail care products for men and...
ghd Hair Straighteners
London, United Kingdom
ghd hair straighteners are the UK's leading brand of professional hair irons. Compare ghd is a 100% independent ghd price comparison service...
Hair Direct
Bainbridge, PA
Hair Direct features custom hair replacement systems for a fraction of the cost. Hair Direct also offers toupees for both men and women.
Herbal Serenity
goonellabah, Australia
Natural skin and body care products, essential oils and herbal products from Herbal Serenity
Home Herb
torrance, Ca
Homeherb offers Nutritional Supplements ,Weight Loss ,Vitamins ,Health Care ,Anti aging ,Vision Care ,Herbal Teas ,Natrol ,Twin Lab ,Now...
I Giardini di Inarime
Naples, Italy
It is Told that Tifeo, sent away from Olympus was imprisoned under Ischia Island... ...from then Ischia is "I Giardini di Inarime",...
Lauren Hutton
New York, NY
Cosmetic companies do not create makeup for women who have laughed as much as we've laughed, cried as much as we've cried or seen as much...
LaVida Given By Nature, LLC
Schenectady, NY
Handcrafted hair, bath and body products using organic and wildcrafted ingredients. We specialize in cold process soaps, shampoo bars and...
LIP-INK® International
El Segundo, CA
LIP-INK® International, founded by Rose Nichols in 1995, is the world's original wax less, waterproof, smear proof, and ultra-durable, natural...
Livelyskin.com
Porter Ranch, CA
We have a commitment to our customers to offer exceptional service, ease of ordering, fast delivery, and genuine products at the most competitive...
Marvelous Products
Waynesboro, VA
Marvelous Products, LLC. is an online retailer of health and wellness products, specializing in dietary supplements such as vitamins, minerals...
MESS New York Studios
New York, NY
MESS New York Studios was formed by a convergence of makeup artists and business professionals who sought to unify the East Coast’s...
NatureBase AD
Stara Zagora, Bulgaria
Naturebase AD is a private Bulgarian manufacturer of fine quality essential oils for perfumery, cosmetics and aromatherapy. All the oils...
Ohm Spa
New York, NY
Welcome to Ohm Spa: an Urban Center for Healing and Therapy Massage Therapy with Maximum Benefits Ohm Spa is a beautiful new day spa...
Peak Physique Fitness Center
Sittingbourne, United Kingdom
Bringing their passion online! Already known as a reputable fitness center in Sittingbourne, Peak Physique is now boasting of a website...
Peter Coppola
Boca Raton, FL
Peter Coppola’s Keratin Concept Collection is the newest advancement in hair smoothing and includes products developed from Coppola’s...
Phenomenal Image
Houston, TX
Specializing in beauty, health & wellness, and fashion fitness, Phenomenal Image is committed to helping you achieve your best self...
Remedix
Boston, MA
Remedix Shop has forged its own path away from the industry norm and moved ahead of the coming trend by providing a unique experience for...
Sam Muslin DDS
Santa Monica, CA
Santa Monica Cosmetic Dentist Sam Muslin, DDS MAGD, offers state-of-the-art mouth reconstruction, ultra-thin porcelain veneers, dental implants...
SenseOfBeauty.net
Costa Mesa, CA
Online Beauty Supplies, Hair Care, Skin Care, Make-up, Shampoo, Accessories. Online store includes many hard to find beauty products such...
ShadesDaddy.com
Aventura, FL
ShadesDaddy.com is one of the largest designer sunglasses boutiques on the web. We carry a huge selection of authentic designer sunglasses,...
Shepard Jones, Ltd.
New York, NY
Dear Skincare Friend Welcome to Shepard Jones, Ltd.'s premiere P8N8 Skincare website. We are pleased to have you among America's first...
Shop New Zealand
Auckland, New Zealand
Shop New Zealand is a leading New Zealand Online Department Store. Over 4,000 New Zealand made products are sold and delivered worldwide.
SkincareStore Skin Care
Sydney, Australia
SkincareStore is the single online product source for all your skincare and beauty wishes. From leading anti ageing products to the most...
Teregen Personal Products
Willoughby, OH
Since 1983, Teregen has been serving the Healthcare and Beauty Industry with quality products, and dependable service at...
The Joy Of Scents
Hamlin, PA
The Joy Of Scents - our 24/7 online store for all your bath and body needs. No matter what your requirements and special needs are, The...
The Nutri Shop
Jacksonville, NC
Herbalife Distributor with large selection of weight loss products. Diet plans and weight management program, bodybuilding, personal care.
Vascular Health Specialists
New York, NY
Vascular Health Specialists is a professional firm dedicated to helping sufferers of rosacea and other skin conditions. Comprised of researchers,...
VLine Cosmetics Inc.
San Diego, CA
VLine Cosmetics is a San Diego based cosmetics company designed to provide the highest level of quality and style to beautiful women...
Wake Up Beautiful LLC
Laguna Niguel, CA
Wake Up Beautiful Spa provides the very best in Microblading and Permanent Makeup, Hi-Tech Facials, Medical Services, Endermologie, and...
WigSalon.com
miami beach, fl
Over 3000 quality wigs offered with the deepest discounts & our world-famous easy-to-use web site, makes WigSalon.com fun for the fashion...
Zilya Salon & Spa Davines Hair Care Comf...
Minneapolis, MN
Davines Hair Care Products and Comfort Zone Skin Care available at our Salon Spa Boutique at zilyaboutique.com
Zorica of Malibu
Malibu, Ca
This is your opportunity to discover the true meaning of beauty and well being, and obtain the radiant skin you always dreamed of having.
Companies 1 - 48 of 48
Page:
1
Promote Your Business
Press Release Pricing
Email this page to a friend
PR.com
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Help