PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Retail & Consumer Services > Retail > Health & Personal Care Stores > Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, & Perfume Stores
 
Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, & Perfume Stores
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs

 
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, & Perfume Stores
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
AloeVeritas AloeVeritas Dallas, TX
With AloeVeritas, we want to show how much value we place on honesty. Our mission is to make aloe vera and all its healing powers accessible... 
AlpStories Inc. AlpStories Inc. Atlanta, GA
AlpStories Inc., based in Atlanta, Georgia, is a personalized organic skincare line for women. The company's proprietary robotic technology... 
Face My Makeup app Face My Makeup app Wilton Manors, FL
Face My Makeup app is a personalized, digital experience for customers to remember the exact makeup & skincare products they use and... 
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
A Touch of Honey A Touch of Honey Louisville, KY
All-natural body products.  A Touch of Honey’s products are vegetarian-friendly and are designed to renew the spirit and rejuvenate... 
AcneClearingDevice.com AcneClearingDevice.com Salt Lake City, UT
Your online source for the new FDA approved Zeno Acne Clearing Device.  90% of acne blemishes disappear within 24 hours! You've... 
Alteya Group Alteya Group Elmhurst, IL
Alteya Group LLC is a private Bulgarian company specialized in the production and export of high-quality Bulgarian essential rose oil and... 
AminoGenesis AminoGenesis Irvine, ca
AminoGenesis is the leader in breakthrough anti-aging, Amino Acid technology with ingredients shown to help reverse the signs of aging &... 
Aquage Aquage Chagrin Falls, OH
Aquage...Ultra light salon haircare with healing sea botanicals. Aquage haircare and styling innovations bring you the best of the sea and... 
BestIncense.com BestIncense.com LOS ANGELES, CA
BestIncense.com, a new web site, offers a wide selection of incense, oils and aromatherapy products. 
Blue Water Spa Blue Water Spa Raleigh, NC
Blue Water Spa is a RaleighDay Spa and medical Spa owned and operated by board certified plastic surgeon Michael law and his wife Kile Law. 
Contact Lens King Contact Lens King Carson City, NV
Contact Lens King features the most popular contact lenses at discount prices including Colored, Toric, Silicone Hydrogel, as well as Daily,... 
CScreations CScreations Sterling, VA
The Artist Cynthia Salas, a Talented artist, not only in design but also in color and Inventor of the Bella Hair Stick and Bella Topper,... 
EclipseSpa EclipseSpa Danville, CA
Turn your bath into an Organic Spa. At EclipseSpa we are dedicated to creating organic bath & body essentials for you to create the... 
Elraha Elraha Lebanon
www.elraha.com 
eMale.com.au eMale.com.au Australia
EMale.com.au is Australia's first fully professional online retailer for skin care, shaving and grooming products for men. Our aim is... 
Folica, Inc. Folica, Inc. Cranbury, NJ
Based in NJ, Folica, Inc. is engaged in the wholesale and retail distrubution of hair care, skin caer, and nail care products for men and... 
ghd Hair Straighteners ghd Hair Straighteners London, United Kingdom
ghd hair straighteners are the UK's leading brand of professional hair irons. Compare ghd is a 100% independent ghd price comparison service... 
Hair Direct Hair Direct Bainbridge, PA
Hair Direct features custom hair replacement systems for a fraction of the cost. Hair Direct also offers toupees for both men and women. 
Herbal Serenity Herbal Serenity goonellabah, Australia
Natural skin and body care products, essential oils and herbal products from Herbal Serenity 
Home Herb Home Herb torrance, Ca
Homeherb offers Nutritional Supplements ,Weight Loss ,Vitamins ,Health Care ,Anti aging ,Vision Care ,Herbal Teas ,Natrol ,Twin Lab ,Now... 
I Giardini di Inarime I Giardini di Inarime Naples, Italy
It is Told that Tifeo, sent away from Olympus was imprisoned under Ischia Island... ...from then Ischia is "I Giardini di Inarime",... 
Lauren Hutton Lauren Hutton New York, NY
Cosmetic companies do not create makeup for women who have laughed as much as we've laughed, cried as much as we've cried or seen as much... 
LaVida Given By Nature, LLC LaVida Given By Nature, LLC Schenectady, NY
Handcrafted hair, bath and body products using organic and wildcrafted ingredients. We specialize in cold process soaps, shampoo bars and... 
LIP-INK® International LIP-INK® International El Segundo, CA
LIP-INK® International, founded by Rose Nichols in 1995, is the world's original wax less, waterproof, smear proof, and ultra-durable, natural... 
Livelyskin.com Livelyskin.com Porter Ranch, CA
We have a commitment to our customers to offer exceptional service, ease of ordering, fast delivery, and genuine products at the most competitive... 
Marvelous Products Marvelous Products Waynesboro, VA
Marvelous Products, LLC. is an online retailer of health and wellness products, specializing in dietary supplements such as vitamins, minerals... 
MESS New York Studios MESS New York Studios New York, NY
MESS New York Studios was formed by a convergence of makeup artists and business professionals who sought to unify the East Coast’s... 
NatureBase AD NatureBase AD Stara Zagora, Bulgaria
Naturebase AD is a private Bulgarian manufacturer of fine quality essential oils for perfumery, cosmetics and aromatherapy. All the oils... 
Ohm Spa Ohm Spa New York, NY
Welcome to Ohm Spa: an Urban Center for Healing and Therapy Massage Therapy with Maximum Benefits Ohm Spa is a beautiful new day spa... 
Peak Physique Fitness Center Peak Physique Fitness Center Sittingbourne, United Kingdom
Bringing their passion online! Already known as a reputable fitness center in Sittingbourne, Peak Physique is now boasting of a website... 
Peter Coppola Peter Coppola Boca Raton, FL
Peter Coppola’s Keratin Concept Collection is the newest advancement in hair smoothing and includes products developed from Coppola’s... 
Phenomenal Image Phenomenal Image Houston, TX
Specializing in beauty, health & wellness, and fashion fitness, Phenomenal Image is committed to helping you achieve your best self... 
Remedix Remedix Boston, MA
Remedix Shop has forged its own path away from the industry norm and moved ahead of the coming trend by providing a unique experience for... 
Sam Muslin DDS Sam Muslin DDS Santa Monica, CA
Santa Monica Cosmetic Dentist Sam Muslin, DDS MAGD, offers state-of-the-art mouth reconstruction, ultra-thin porcelain veneers, dental implants... 
SenseOfBeauty.net SenseOfBeauty.net Costa Mesa, CA
Online Beauty Supplies, Hair Care, Skin Care, Make-up, Shampoo, Accessories. Online store includes many hard to find beauty products such... 
ShadesDaddy.com ShadesDaddy.com Aventura, FL
ShadesDaddy.com is one of the largest designer sunglasses boutiques on the web. We carry a huge selection of authentic designer sunglasses,... 
Shepard Jones, Ltd. Shepard Jones, Ltd. New York, NY
Dear Skincare Friend Welcome to Shepard Jones, Ltd.'s premiere P8N8 Skincare website. We are pleased to have you among America's first... 
Shop New Zealand Shop New Zealand Auckland, New Zealand
Shop New Zealand is a leading New Zealand Online Department Store. Over 4,000 New Zealand made products are sold and delivered worldwide. 
SkincareStore Skin Care SkincareStore Skin Care Sydney, Australia
SkincareStore is the single online product source for all your skincare and beauty wishes. From leading anti ageing products to the most... 
Teregen Personal Products Teregen Personal Products Willoughby, OH
Since 1983, Teregen has been serving the Healthcare and Beauty Industry with quality products, and dependable service at... 
The Joy Of Scents The Joy Of Scents Hamlin, PA
The Joy Of Scents - our 24/7 online store for all your bath and body needs. No matter what your requirements and special needs are, The... 
The Nutri Shop The Nutri Shop Jacksonville, NC
Herbalife Distributor with large selection of weight loss products. Diet plans and weight management program, bodybuilding, personal care. 
Vascular Health Specialists Vascular Health Specialists New York, NY
Vascular Health Specialists is a professional firm dedicated to helping sufferers of rosacea and other skin conditions. Comprised of researchers,... 
VLine Cosmetics Inc. VLine Cosmetics Inc. San Diego, CA
VLine Cosmetics is a San Diego based cosmetics company designed to provide the highest level of quality and style to beautiful women... 
Wake Up Beautiful LLC Wake Up Beautiful LLC Laguna Niguel, CA
Wake Up Beautiful Spa provides the very best in Microblading and Permanent Makeup, Hi-Tech Facials, Medical Services, Endermologie, and... 
WigSalon.com WigSalon.com miami beach, fl
Over 3000 quality wigs offered with the deepest discounts & our world-famous easy-to-use web site, makes WigSalon.com fun for the fashion... 
Zilya Salon & Spa Davines Hair Care Comfort Zone Skin Care Zilya Salon & Spa Davines Hair Care Comf... Minneapolis, MN
Davines Hair Care Products and Comfort Zone Skin Care available at our Salon Spa Boutique at zilyaboutique.com 
Zorica of Malibu Zorica of Malibu Malibu, Ca
This is your opportunity to discover the true meaning of beauty and well being, and obtain the radiant skin you always dreamed of having. 
Companies 1 - 48 of 48 Page: 1


Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help