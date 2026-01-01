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Cosmetics, Beauty Supplies, & Perfume Stores

Companies

Gold Company Profiles

Lick

Lick

Lick is a Texas-based personal care brand specializing in premium flavored massage oils, scented body oils, aromatic bath oils, and fragrance-forward body products designed to elevate modern...

Manchester Private Hospital

Manchester Private Hospital

Welcome To Manchester Private Hospital At Manchester Private Hospital, we provide exceptional medical and aesthetic surgeries in a state-of-the-art facility. Located close to the centre of...

Mountcastle Medical Spa & Laser Center

Mountcastle Medical Spa & Laser Center

Mountcastle Medical Spaa & Laser Center

Company Profiles

A Touch of Honey

A Touch of Honey

All-natural body products.  A Touch of Honey’s products are vegetarian-friendly and are designed to renew the spirit and rejuvenate the skin. A lot of love, time and positive energy are...

AcneClearingDevice.com

AcneClearingDevice.com

Your online source for the new FDA approved Zeno Acne Clearing Device.  90% of acne blemishes disappear within 24 hours! You've heard about it, seen it on the covers of Cosmo, Allure, O,...

AloeMD

AloeMD

Our Mission is to provide alternative solutions to modern-day health issues utilizing natural and traditional bio-modifiers.

AlpStories Inc.

AlpStories Inc.

AlpStories Inc., based in Atlanta, Georgia, is a personalized organic skincare line for women. The company's proprietary robotic technology enables customers to self create skincare products to meet...

Alteya Group

Alteya Group

Alteya Group LLC is a private Bulgarian company specialized in the production and export of high-quality Bulgarian essential rose oil and rose water. The company owns several rose plantations in the...

AminoGenesis

AminoGenesis

AminoGenesis is the leader in breakthrough anti-aging, Amino Acid technology with ingredients shown to help reverse the signs of aging & increase collagen & elastin production in skin. The...

Aquage

Aquage

Aquage...Ultra light salon haircare with healing sea botanicals. Aquage haircare and styling innovations bring you the best of the sea and science combining the highest quality, professional grade...

BestIncense.com

BestIncense.com

BestIncense.com, a new web site, offers a wide selection of incense, oils and aromatherapy products.

Blue Water Spa

Blue Water Spa

Blue Water Spa is a RaleighDay Spa and medical Spa owned and operated by board certified plastic surgeon Michael law and his wife Kile Law. Blue Water Spa is a designated Black Diamond Account with...

Contact Lens King

Contact Lens King

Contact Lens King features the most popular contact lenses at discount prices including Colored, Toric, Silicone Hydrogel, as well as Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Disposable Contact Lenses to name a...

CScreations

CScreations

The Artist Cynthia Salas, a Talented artist, not only in design but also in color and Inventor of the Bella Hair Stick and Bella Topper, has launched CScreations.com (http://www.cscreations.com)...

EclipseSpa

EclipseSpa

Turn your bath into an Organic Spa. At EclipseSpa we are dedicated to creating organic bath & body essentials for you to create the ultimate spa experience at home with organic, healthy, and...

Elraha

Elraha

www.elraha.com

eMale.com.au

eMale.com.au

EMale.com.au is Australia's first fully professional online retailer for skin care, shaving and grooming products for men. Our aim is to become Australia's best retailer for these products through...

Face My Makeup app

Face My Makeup app

Face My Makeup app is a personalized, digital experience for customers to remember the exact makeup & skincare products they use and love. Face My Makeup app directly interacts with the...

Folica, Inc.

Folica, Inc.

Based in NJ, Folica, Inc. is engaged in the wholesale and retail distrubution of hair care, skin caer, and nail care products for men and women. As a customer-centric company, providing world-class...

ghd Hair Straighteners

ghd Hair Straighteners

ghd hair straighteners are the UK's leading brand of professional hair irons. Compare ghd is a 100% independent ghd price comparison service that allows users to quickly and easily find the cheapest...

Hair Direct

Hair Direct

Hair Direct features custom hair replacement systems for a fraction of the cost. Hair Direct also offers toupees for both men and women. Further information can be found at www.hairdirect.com.

Herbal Serenity

Herbal Serenity

Natural skin and body care products, essential oils and herbal products from Herbal Serenity

Home Herb

Home Herb

Homeherb offers Nutritional Supplements ,Weight Loss ,Vitamins ,Health Care ,Anti aging ,Vision Care ,Herbal Teas ,Natrol ,Twin Lab ,Now Foods ,St. John's Wort ,American Ginseng ,Black Cohosh ,Sports...

I Giardini di Inarime

I Giardini di Inarime

It is Told that Tifeo, sent away from Olympus was imprisoned under Ischia Island... ...from then Ischia is "I Giardini di Inarime", land of fire and water. From the healing and...

Lauren Hutton

Lauren Hutton

Cosmetic companies do not create makeup for women who have laughed as much as we've laughed, cried as much as we've cried or seen as much as we've seen. The more we experience life the more our face...

LaVida Given By Nature, LLC

LaVida Given By Nature, LLC

Handcrafted hair, bath and body products using organic and wildcrafted ingredients. We specialize in cold process soaps, shampoo bars and ayurvedic haircare preparations. Although our main focus is...

LIP-INK® International

LIP-INK® International

LIP-INK® International, founded by Rose Nichols in 1995, is the world's original wax less, waterproof, smear proof, and ultra-durable, natural liquid lip color™. This unique product keeps the...

Livelyskin.com

Livelyskin.com

We have a commitment to our customers to offer exceptional service, ease of ordering, fast delivery, and genuine products at the most competitive prices. We have the most satisfied customers.

MESS New York Studios

MESS New York Studios

MESS New York Studios was formed by a convergence of makeup artists and business professionals who sought to unify the East Coast’s makeup community. It is quickly becoming the city’s top...

NatureBase AD

NatureBase AD

Naturebase AD is a private Bulgarian manufacturer of fine quality essential oils for perfumery, cosmetics and aromatherapy. All the oils are obtain by water-steam distillation of fresh flowers. So,...

Ohm Spa

Ohm Spa

Welcome to Ohm Spa: an Urban Center for Healing and Therapy Massage Therapy with Maximum Benefits Ohm Spa is a beautiful new day spa in the Flatiron District created by a visionary husband and...

Peak Physique Fitness Center

Peak Physique Fitness Center

Bringing their passion online! Already known as a reputable fitness center in Sittingbourne, Peak Physique is now boasting of a website that is deemed to be a one-stop fitness and health supplements...

Peter Coppola

Peter Coppola

Peter Coppola’s Keratin Concept Collection is the newest advancement in hair smoothing and includes products developed from Coppola’s decades of experience in the hair care industry.

Phenomenal Image

Phenomenal Image

Specializing in beauty, health & wellness, and fashion fitness, Phenomenal Image is committed to helping you achieve your best self image now:  spirit, soul and body.  Phenomenal Image...

Remedix

Remedix

Remedix Shop has forged its own path away from the industry norm and moved ahead of the coming trend by providing a unique experience for the wellness and beauty market. Remedix brings an interactive...

Sam Muslin DDS

Sam Muslin DDS

Santa Monica Cosmetic Dentist Sam Muslin, DDS MAGD, offers state-of-the-art mouth reconstruction, ultra-thin porcelain veneers, dental implants and anti-aging Face Lift Dentistry. View full-face...

SenseOfBeauty.net

SenseOfBeauty.net

Online Beauty Supplies, Hair Care, Skin Care, Make-up, Shampoo, Accessories. Online store includes many hard to find beauty products such as, Dermalogica, Murad, Kerastase, Enjoy, Bumble and bumble,...

ShadesDaddy.com

ShadesDaddy.com

ShadesDaddy.com is one of the largest designer sunglasses boutiques on the web. We carry a huge selection of authentic designer sunglasses, as well as performance eyewear for skiing, biking and other...

Shepard Jones, Ltd.

Shepard Jones, Ltd.

Dear Skincare Friend Welcome to Shepard Jones, Ltd.'s premiere P8N8 Skincare website. We are pleased to have you among America's first introduced to this revolutionary professional skincare...

Shop New Zealand

Shop New Zealand

Shop New Zealand is a leading New Zealand Online Department Store. Over 4,000 New Zealand made products are sold and delivered worldwide. From health products such as Green lipped Mussel and Manuka...

SkincareStore Skin Care

SkincareStore Skin Care

SkincareStore is the single online product source for all your skincare and beauty wishes. From leading anti ageing products to the most up to date and advanced skincare innovations, SkincareStore...

Teregen Personal Products

Teregen Personal Products

Since 1983, Teregen has been serving the Healthcare and Beauty Industry with quality products, and dependable service at an affordalbe price.   Teregen's product line of...

The Joy Of Scents

The Joy Of Scents

The Joy Of Scents - our 24/7 online store for all your bath and body needs. No matter what your requirements and special needs are, The Joy of Scents is sure to satisfy all your pampering needs -...

The Nutri Shop

The Nutri Shop

Herbalife Distributor with large selection of weight loss products. Diet plans and weight management program, bodybuilding, personal care. Fast shipping, trusted, reliable. Home-based work...

Vascular Health Specialists

Vascular Health Specialists

Vascular Health Specialists is a professional firm dedicated to helping sufferers of rosacea and other skin conditions. Comprised of researchers, businessmen, and skincare professionals, Vascular...

VLine Cosmetics Inc.

VLine Cosmetics Inc.

VLine Cosmetics is a San Diego based cosmetics company designed to provide the highest level of quality and style to beautiful women who know the difference and demand the best.

Wake Up Beautiful LLC

Wake Up Beautiful LLC

Wake Up Beautiful Spa provides the very best in Microblading and Permanent Makeup, Hi-Tech Facials, Medical Services, Endermologie, and Eyelash Extensions. We are the only same day appointment...

WigSalon.com

WigSalon.com

Over 3000 quality wigs offered with the deepest discounts & our world-famous easy-to-use web site, makes WigSalon.com fun for the fashion shopper and a must for all who wear wigs. WigSalon.com...

Zilya Salon & Spa Davines Hair Care Comfort Zone Skin Care

Zilya Salon & Spa Davines Hair Care Comfort Zone Skin Care

Davines Hair Care Products and Comfort Zone Skin Care available at our Salon Spa Boutique at zilyaboutique.com

Zorica of Malibu

Zorica of Malibu

This is your opportunity to discover the true meaning of beauty and well being, and obtain the radiant skin you always dreamed of having. Zorica has created a unique line of skin care by blending...

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