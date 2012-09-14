|
Business Continuity Planning, from AmalfiCORE Business Solutions
Service
Business Continuity Management, Web-based COOP Tools, Disaster Planning for Response and Recovery, Emergency Management Planning for schools, hospitals, small to medium size businesses.
Capture+, from PCA Predict
$40.00 - Product
The next generation of international address finders, Capture+ uses intelligent and faster searching to improve data accuracy and relevancy for ecommerce checkouts, registration forms and custom office...
Criminal Background Checks, from Instant Checkmate
$0.00 - Service
Our criminal record database searches through hundreds of millions of National, State, and Local criminal databases to provide the most complete and up to date information possible.
Document Destruction, from First-Shred
Service
First-Shred can come to your office and destroy all of your documents on-site. Our high-tech trucks actually destroy paper, staples, paper clips, and folders within seconds as you watch.
We can also shred...
Document Shredding, from On Site Shred
Service
Our route service clients enjoy daily, weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly service calls. We provide free, brand new bins and consoles to our clients with rates starting as low as $40.00 per service call. We...
Engineering Services, from PROLIM Global Corporation
Service
Design Engineering Services
PROLIM teams comprise independent highly-skilled professionals who bring excellent work value in Cad engineering services to the floor. We are experts at comprehensive Cad Engineering...
PLM (Product Lifecycle Management), from PROLIM Global Corporation
Product
At PROLIM we believe that an efficient PLM system that ties all the business activities right from concept to reality (Engineering to Design to Manufacturing and Purchase / Sales) is a must-have if you...
PLM Implemetation, from PROLIM Global Corporation
Service
The biggest challenge faced in PLM implimentation is how to integrate product data throughout the entire product lifecycle, ranging from conception,design,manufacture, operation and devolution. Comprehensive...
PropertyShark University Classes, from PropertyShark.com
$99.00 - Service
PropertyShark University (http://www.PropertySharkUniversity.com) was established in 2007 to provide real estate professionals and enthusiasts with a place to learn and develop the skills necessary to...
Software Consulting, from PROLIM Global Corporation
Service
PROLIM specializes in several areas of recruiting onshore and offshore for skilled IT resources. PROLIM's IT consulting services offer various business, technology services and solutions through direct...
Teamcenter Consulting, from PROLIM Global Corporation
Service
PLM Consulting Services
PROLIM's consulting service provide end-to-end services from developing a strategic roadmap of a product from inception stage to implementation. Our dedicated team of consultants...