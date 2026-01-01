Products & Services

Within Information & Records Management Services

Gold Products & Services

Government Services

Government Services

Positive Psyche

Service

Our team supports large mission critical programs for multiple Federal agencies and we have a multi-state footprint. Citizen engagement services through contact centers, digitization of Federal...

Recruitment and Staffing

Recruitment and Staffing

Positive Psyche

Service

Our team of recruiters has two plus decades of experience in finding the right candidate(s) for your program/company. We have placed Data Scientists, Program Managers, Sr. IT personnel, customer...

Trucking

Trucking

Positive Psyche

Service

Local and nationwide secure transport services for both commercial and government customers. Multiple credentials and TWIC certified.

Products & Services

Business Continuity Planning

Business Continuity Planning

AmalfiCORE Business Solutions

Service

Business Continuity Management, Web-based COOP Tools, Disaster Planning for Response and Recovery, Emergency Management Planning for schools, hospitals, small to medium size businesses.

Capture+

Capture+

PCA Predict

$40.00Product

The next generation of international address finders, Capture+ uses intelligent and faster searching to improve data accuracy and relevancy for ecommerce checkouts, registration forms and custom...

Criminal Background Checks

Criminal Background Checks

Instant Checkmate

$0.00Service

Our criminal record database searches through hundreds of millions of National, State, and Local criminal databases to provide the most complete and up to date information possible.

Document Destruction

Document Destruction

First-Shred

Service

First-Shred can come to your office and destroy all of your documents on-site. Our high-tech trucks actually destroy paper, staples, paper clips, and folders within seconds as you watch. We can also...

Document Shredding

Document Shredding

On Site Shred

Service

Our route service clients enjoy daily, weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly service calls. We provide free, brand new bins and consoles to our clients with rates starting as low as $40.00 per service call.

Engineering Services

Engineering Services

PROLIM Global Corporation

Service

Design Engineering Services PROLIM teams comprise independent highly-skilled professionals who bring excellent work value in Cad engineering services to the floor. We are experts at comprehensive Cad...

PLM (Product Lifecycle Management)

PLM (Product Lifecycle Management)

PROLIM Global Corporation

Product

At PROLIM we believe that an efficient PLM system that ties all the business activities right from concept to reality (Engineering to Design to Manufacturing and Purchase / Sales) is a must-have if...

PLM Implemetation

PLM Implemetation

PROLIM Global Corporation

Service

The biggest challenge faced in PLM implimentation is how to integrate product data throughout the entire product lifecycle, ranging from conception,design,manufacture, operation and devolution.

PropertyShark University Classes

PropertyShark University Classes

PropertyShark.com

$99.00Service

PropertyShark University (http://www.PropertySharkUniversity.com) was established in 2007 to provide real estate professionals and enthusiasts with a place to learn and develop the skills necessary...

Software Consulting

Software Consulting

PROLIM Global Corporation

Service

PROLIM specializes in several areas of recruiting onshore and offshore for skilled IT resources. PROLIM's IT consulting services offer various business, technology services and solutions through...

Teamcenter Consulting

Teamcenter Consulting

PROLIM Global Corporation

Service

PLM Consulting Services PROLIM's consulting service provide end-to-end services from developing a strategic roadmap of a product from inception stage to implementation. Our dedicated team of...

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