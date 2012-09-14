Click on a service below to view it in greater detail Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Business Continuity Planning , from AmalfiCORE Business Solutions



Business Continuity Management, Web-based COOP Tools, Disaster Planning for Response and Recovery, Emergency Management Planning for schools, hospitals, small to medium size businesses. Criminal Background Checks , from Instant Checkmate

$0.00

Our criminal record database searches through hundreds of millions of National, State, and Local criminal databases to provide the most complete and up to date information possible. Document Destruction , from First-Shred



First-Shred can come to your office and destroy all of your documents on-site. Our high-tech trucks actually destroy paper, staples, paper clips, and folders within seconds as you watch. We can also shred... Document Shredding , from On Site Shred



Our route service clients enjoy daily, weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly service calls. We provide free, brand new bins and consoles to our clients with rates starting as low as $40.00 per service call. We... Engineering Services , from PROLIM Global Corporation



Design Engineering Services PROLIM teams comprise independent highly-skilled professionals who bring excellent work value in Cad engineering services to the floor. We are experts at comprehensive Cad Engineering... PLM Implemetation , from PROLIM Global Corporation



The biggest challenge faced in PLM implimentation is how to integrate product data throughout the entire product lifecycle, ranging from conception,design,manufacture, operation and devolution. Comprehensive... PropertyShark University Classes , from PropertyShark.com

$99.00

PropertyShark University (http://www.PropertySharkUniversity.com) was established in 2007 to provide real estate professionals and enthusiasts with a place to learn and develop the skills necessary to... Software Consulting , from PROLIM Global Corporation



PROLIM specializes in several areas of recruiting onshore and offshore for skilled IT resources. PROLIM's IT consulting services offer various business, technology services and solutions through direct... Teamcenter Consulting , from PROLIM Global Corporation



PLM Consulting Services PROLIM's consulting service provide end-to-end services from developing a strategic roadmap of a product from inception stage to implementation. Our dedicated team of consultants... Services 1 - 9 of 9 Page: 1

