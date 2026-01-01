Products & Services

Within Jewelry Stores

Products & Services

19c Victorian Mahogany Etagere mirror Console Antique Old

19c Victorian Mahogany Etagere mirror Console Antique Old

ThisArt.com

$2,500.00Product

Massive open work carved mahogany multi tier Etagere, circa 1880, accented with exception acanthus leaf and c-scroll carvings, form fitted beveled glass mirrors, console type desk with drawer center...

2005 jewelry trend

2005 jewelry trend

Ladyjewelry.com

$28.00Product

Tattoo design fire frame sterling silver pendant Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-390.htm

2005 trendy jewelry wholesale, rounded red garnet stone inalid sterling silver hook earring

2005 trendy jewelry wholesale, rounded red garnet stone inalid sterling silver hook earring

JewelryWholesaleSupplier.com

$12.85Product

2005 trendy jewelry wholesale, rounded red garnet stone inalid sterling silver hook earring Home > Wholesale Earring > Earring By Design - Earring With Garnet Stone product number :...

3 Panel Art Nouveau Leaded Glass Floral Peacock Stained Glass Window

3 Panel Art Nouveau Leaded Glass Floral Peacock Stained Glass Window

ThisArt.com

$12,000.00Product

2 vertical and the center horizontal panel is approximate 8ft 4in x 4ft 6in. and were installed in an affluent Long Island estate. Each panel was designed to hang and swing on hinges so that you...

925 stamped sterling silver jewelry distributor sterling silver pendant with fish pattern and seashe

925 stamped sterling silver jewelry distributor sterling silver pendant with fish pattern and seashe

In Wholesale Jewelry

$11.85Product

925 stamped sterling silver jewelry distributor sterling silver pendant with fish pattern and seashell In Wholesale Jewelry home > Aniamal Pendant Item # PENDANT-18110 Sterling silver...

Abalone discount jewelry shopping online round circle shaped sterling silver earrings with Paua shel

Abalone discount jewelry shopping online round circle shaped sterling silver earrings with Paua shel

In Wholesale Jewelry

$15.95Product

Abalone discount jewelry shopping online round circle shaped sterling silver earrings with Paua shell pattern In Wholesale Jewelry home > Abalone Earring Item #...

Accessory gift jewelry for woman

Accessory gift jewelry for woman

Ladyjewelry.com

$43.00Product

Oval tiger eye stone inlay sterling silver pendant necklace Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-880.htm

Affordable wholesale sterling silver jewelry shopping online sterling silver earrings with star shap

Affordable wholesale sterling silver jewelry shopping online sterling silver earrings with star shap

In Wholesale Jewelry

$9.95Product

Affordable wholesale sterling silver jewelry shopping online sterling silver earrings with star shape and abalone In Wholesale Jewelry home > Abalone Earring Item #EARRING- 3323 Sterling...

Animal pendant

Animal pendant

Ladyjewelry.com

$25.00Product

Puff sterling silver elephant necklace pendant Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-610.htm

Animal pendant collection shopping sterling silver pendant with plain moveable frog

Animal pendant collection shopping sterling silver pendant with plain moveable frog

In Wholesale Jewelry

$11.55Product

Animal pendant collection shopping sterling silver pendant with plain moveable frog In Wholesale Jewelry home > Aniamal Pendant Item # PENDANT-1818 Sterling silver pendant with plain...

Antique beaded jewelry

Antique beaded jewelry

Ladyjewelry.com

$59.00Product

Genuine agate stone forming Bali silver beaded fashion necklace Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/necklace-210.htm

Antique beauty jewelry

Antique beauty jewelry

Ladyjewelry.com

$35.00Product

Black onyx stone set in 925 sterling silver pendant necklace Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-910.htm

Antique jewelry collection

Antique jewelry collection

Ladyjewelry.com

$32.00Product

Sterling silver cross pendant with multi blue cz synthetic stones Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-590.htm

Antique jewelry pendant

Antique jewelry pendant

Ladyjewelry.com

$35.00Product

Multi triangular amethyst forming star shape sterling silver pendant with marcasites beaded octagonal pattern set in middle Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-710.htm

Art decor jewelry

Art decor jewelry

Ladyjewelry.com

$28.00Product

Filigree cut out assorted color and design bali cz stone bezel in 925 sterling silver pendant Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-620.htm

Authentic turquoise gemstone jewelry

Authentic turquoise gemstone jewelry

Ladyjewelry.com

$20.00Product

Turquoise and fan shape sterling silver fish hook earring Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/earring-200.htm

Bali gift jewelry supply

Bali gift jewelry supply

Ladyjewelry.com

$35.00Product

Bali silver beaded fashion bracelet with genuine lapis and lemon stone Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/bracelet-240.htm

Beaded jewelry set

Beaded jewelry set

Ladyjewelry.com

$60.00Product

Round cut agate stone Bali silver beaded bracelet and earring set Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/set-230.htm

Beaded turquoise jewelry

Beaded turquoise jewelry

Ladyjewelry.com

$45.00Product

Clip-on genuine turquoise stone forming sterlign silver bracelet Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/bracelet-200.htm

Beauty symbol jewelry

Beauty symbol jewelry

Ladyjewelry.com

$35.00Product

Large oval mother of pearl stamped 925 stud earring Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/earring-360.htm

Black and white multilayered bone necklace with additional earrings

Black and white multilayered bone necklace with additional earrings

Aarushi's Array

$7.00Product

This beautiful piece of costume jewelry is crafted out of various animal horns and bone. This multilayered black and white necklace is handcrafted and is definitely eye-catching. The earrings are...

Blue jute slippers with handembroidered patterns

Blue jute slippers with handembroidered patterns

Aarushi's Array

$5.50Product

This beautiful footwear features a ladies slipper that is made of jute. These gorgeous slipers are extremely durable, comfortable, and eco-friendly. These slippers are now being recommended by...

Body building jewelry shopping sterling silver pendant shark with turquoise

Body building jewelry shopping sterling silver pendant shark with turquoise

In Wholesale Jewelry

$8.95Product

Body building jewelry shopping sterling silver pendant shark with turquoise In Wholesale Jewelry home > Aniamal Pendant Item # PENDANT-1824 Sterling silver pendant shark with...

Body catalog free jewelry wholesale sterling silver cross pendant with fire tatto at the bottom

Body catalog free jewelry wholesale sterling silver cross pendant with fire tatto at the bottom

JewelryWholesaleSupplier.com

$10.95Product

Body catalog free jewelry wholesale sterling silver cross pendant with fire tatto at the bottom Home > Wholesale Pendant > Pendant By Design -Cross Charm product number : silver-pendant-40139...

Body catalog jewelry mail order sterling silver pendant with double swimming dolphin

Body catalog jewelry mail order sterling silver pendant with double swimming dolphin

In Wholesale Jewelry

$8.99Product

Body catalog jewelry mail order sterling silver pendant with double swimming dolphin In Wholesale Jewelry home > Aniamal Pendant Item # PENDANT-1823 Sterling silver pendant with double...

Body catalog jewelry request sterling silver pendant with lobster and onyx

Body catalog jewelry request sterling silver pendant with lobster and onyx

In Wholesale Jewelry

$6.90Product

Body catalog jewelry request sterling silver pendant with lobster and onyx In Wholesale Jewelry home > Aniamal Pendant Item # PENDANT-1822 Sterling silver pendant with lobster and...

Body celtic jewelry shopping sterling silver pendant with cut-out celtic knot pattern

Body celtic jewelry shopping sterling silver pendant with cut-out celtic knot pattern

In Wholesale Jewelry

$8.10Product

Body celtic jewelry shopping sterling silver pendant with cut-out celtic knot pattern In Wholesale Jewelry home > Celtic Pendant Item # PENDANT-1011 Sterling silver pendant with cut-out...

Body cheap jewelry plug sterling silver pendant with long fish bone design

Body cheap jewelry plug sterling silver pendant with long fish bone design

In Wholesale Jewelry

$14.50Product

Body cheap jewelry plug sterling silver pendant with long fish bone design In Wholesale Jewelry home > Aniamal Pendant Item # PENDANT-1817 Sterling silver pendant with long fish bone...

Body custom jewelry online store sterling silver pendant with frog and dotted decor on the body

Body custom jewelry online store sterling silver pendant with frog and dotted decor on the body

In Wholesale Jewelry

$8.25Product

Body custom jewelry online store sterling silver pendant with frog and dotted decor on the body In Wholesale Jewelry home > Aniamal Pendant Item # PENDANT-18111 Sterling silver pendant...

Body free jewelry shopping sterling silver pendent design with fish bone shape

Body free jewelry shopping sterling silver pendent design with fish bone shape

In Wholesale Jewelry

$6.90Product

Body free jewelry shopping sterling silver pendent design with fish bone shape In Wholesale Jewelry home > Aniamal Pendant Item # PENDANT-1814 Sterling silver pendent design with fish...

Body fuzzy jewelry online sterling silver pendent design with moveable fish

Body fuzzy jewelry online sterling silver pendent design with moveable fish

In Wholesale Jewelry

$8.55Product

Body fuzzy jewelry online sterling silver pendent design with moveable fish In Wholesale Jewelry home > Aniamal Pendant Item # PENDANT-1813 Sterling silver pendent design with moveable...

Body hot jewelry wholesaler wholesale an oval shape pendant with triple pieces stone

Body hot jewelry wholesaler wholesale an oval shape pendant with triple pieces stone

JewelryWholesaleSupplier.com

$16.85Product

Body hot jewelry wholesaler wholesale an oval shape pendant with triple pieces stone Home > Wholesale Pendant > Pendant By Design -Seashell Charm product number : silver-pendant-40132...

Body jewelry distributor wholesale sterling silver with white mother seashell stone pendant

Body jewelry distributor wholesale sterling silver with white mother seashell stone pendant

JewelryWholesaleSupplier.com

$16.85Product

Body jewelry distributor wholesale sterling silver with white mother seashell stone pendant Home > Wholesale Pendant > Pendant By Design -Seashell Charm product number : silver-pendant-40134...

Bright jewelry products shopping sterling silver pendant with smile dolphin

Bright jewelry products shopping sterling silver pendant with smile dolphin

In Wholesale Jewelry

$7.50Product

Bright jewelry products shopping sterling silver pendant with smile dolphin In Wholesale Jewelry home > Aniamal Pendant Item # PENDANT-1827 Sterling silver pendant with smile...

Butterfly jewelry accessory

Butterfly jewelry accessory

Ladyjewelry.com

$28.00Product

Solid cut-out butterfly sterling silver necklace pendant Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-360.htm

Buy jewelry blow wholesale, water-drop shape sterling silver earring carved-out floral

Buy jewelry blow wholesale, water-drop shape sterling silver earring carved-out floral

JewelryWholesaleSupplier.com

$9.98Product

Buy jewelry blow wholesale, water-drop shape sterling silver earring carved-out floral Home > Wholesale Earring > Earring By Design - Contemporary Earring product number : silver-earring-10025...

Canadian discount jewelry store wholesale bali jewelry set with amethyst and turquoise

Canadian discount jewelry store wholesale bali jewelry set with amethyst and turquoise

JewelryWholesaleSupplier.com

$90.50Product

Canadian discount jewelry store wholesale bali jewelry set with amethyst and turquoise Home > Wholesale Jewelry Set product number :jewelry-set-30114 material : nickel-free solid 925 sterling...

Catalog gift jewelry

Catalog gift jewelry

Ladyjewelry.com

$30.00Product

Multi amethyst and marcasites forming star -flower motif sterling silver pendant Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-720.htm

Celitc pendants for sale shopping sterling silver with double triangle forming star pattern

Celitc pendants for sale shopping sterling silver with double triangle forming star pattern

In Wholesale Jewelry

$6.90Product

Celitc pendants for sale shopping sterling silver with double triangle forming star pattern In Wholesale Jewelry home > Celtic Pendant Item # PENDANT-1013 Sterling silver with double...

Celtic jewelry accessories

Celtic jewelry accessories

Ladyjewelry.com

$28.00Product

Triquetra Celtic knot sterling silver triquetra pendant Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-290.htm

Cheap body jewelry supplier wholesale sterling silver spider pendant

Cheap body jewelry supplier wholesale sterling silver spider pendant

JewelryWholesaleSupplier.com

$10.75Product

Cheap body jewelry supplier wholesale sterling silver spider pendant Home > Wholesale Pendant > Pendant By Design - Celtic tattoo Charm product number : silver-pendant-40123 material :...

Cheap body jewelry wholesale necklace with bali beads and lapis lazuli gemstone chips and green lemo

Cheap body jewelry wholesale necklace with bali beads and lapis lazuli gemstone chips and green lemo

JewelryWholesaleSupplier.com

$52.99Product

Cheap body jewelry wholesale necklace with bali beads and lapis lazuli gemstone chips and green lemon semiprecious stone beads Home > Wholesale Necklace product number : silver-necklace-80015...

Cheap pendant online shopping mall cross with X shape at the center and black stone design with 925

Cheap pendant online shopping mall cross with X shape at the center and black stone design with 925

In Wholesale Jewelry

$6.90Product

Cheap pendant online shopping mall cross with X shape at the center and black stone design with 925 sterling silver pendant In Wholesale Jewelry home > Cross Pendant Item #...

Cheap pendant store sterling silver pendant design in flat diamond shape with cut-out celtic knot wo

Cheap pendant store sterling silver pendant design in flat diamond shape with cut-out celtic knot wo

In Wholesale Jewelry

$6.00Product

Cheap pendant store sterling silver pendant design in flat diamond shape with cut-out celtic knot work In Wholesale Jewelry home > Celtic Pendant Item # PENDANT-1033 Sterling silver...

Classic green lemon stone jewelry

Classic green lemon stone jewelry

Ladyjewelry.com

$35.00Product

Solid 925 sterling silver pendant inlaid with oval shape genuine malachite stone Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-650.htm

Contemporary art craft jewelry

Contemporary art craft jewelry

Ladyjewelry.com

$60.00Product

Gemstone and Bali siver beaded bracelet and earring jewelry set Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/set-240.htm

Contemporary costume jewelry

Contemporary costume jewelry

Ladyjewelry.com

$38.00Product

Oval shape rainbow moon stone pendant Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-670.htm

Costume and fashion jewelry gift

Costume and fashion jewelry gift

Ladyjewelry.com

$38.00Product

Genuine lapis stone inlay sterling silver pendant necklace Detail on:http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-900.htm

Costume jewelry catalog

Costume jewelry catalog

Ladyjewelry.com

$28.00Product

Pentagram star in circle necklace pendant in sterling silver Detail on: http://www.ladyjewelry.com/pendant-410.htm

costume jewelry gift supplier online sterling silver earrings with flat diamond shaped decor

costume jewelry gift supplier online sterling silver earrings with flat diamond shaped decor

In Wholesale Jewelry

$15.95Product

costume jewelry gift supplier online sterling silver earrings with flat diamond shaped decor In Wholesale Jewelry home > Abalone Earring Item # EARRING-3312 Sterling silver...

Products & Services 1 - 50 of 263