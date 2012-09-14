PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Jewelry Stores
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Jewelry Stores
Crysobel Crysobel San Francisco, CA
Gaitri, the creative spirit behind Crysobel, conceived the fine jewelry collection as an expression of her personal experiences. Each handcrafted piece showcases her diverse background rooted... 
110 Jewelry Center 110 Jewelry Center Melville, NY
We buy diamonds, fine or broken jewelry, high grade watches new or previously owned jewelry and estate jewelry. If you have any of the listed... 
925 Silver Jewelry Co, LTD. 925 Silver Jewelry Co, LTD. Bangkok, Thailand
Welcome to 925SILVER4U.COM, your official wholesale silver jewelry supplier. We don't want your money, we want your business! Read this... 
A & R Jewelry A & R Jewelry Waterloo, IA
A & R Jewelry is a newly opened Jewelry store.  It started out as a home-party store, and now is an online ecommerce store. A... 
Aarushi's Array Aarushi's Array Kolkata, India
Aarushi’s Array, as the name suggests, connotes diversity in selection, and that is precisely what the company aims to provide. We,... 
Affirmative Accessories Affirmative Accessories Toluca Lake, CA
Affirmative Accessories creates gorgeous handcrafted jewelry items designed to beautify your world -- and feed your soul. Invoking the... 
Amy Peters' Studio Amy Peters' Studio Pismo Beach, Ca
Fun, Whimsical and Inspiring...Jewelry that holds special meaning for the wearer. Most of the jewelry designs are inscribed with an... 
ARIDO Jewelry ARIDO Jewelry New York, NY
Fine Art jewelry created with the highest quality gems and precious metals in the world. Unique custom designs with viewings available by... 
Beadnic Co., Ltd Beadnic Co., Ltd Bangkok, Thailand
Beadnic.com is the world leading Wholesale Fashion Jewelry Manufacturer and Exporter. High Quality, Great Selection and Lowest Prices Guaranteed. 
bestofbijoux.com bestofbijoux.com bradenton, fl
Wholesale Jewelry - USA & Martinique Wholesaler of gold and silver jewelry, fashion jewelry, wholesale gifts, wholesale giftware Act as... 
BIGshop BIGshop Capalaba, Australia
An Australian virtual online shopping department store. Offers great deals on products such as exercise bikes and cheap laptops. We have... 
DiamondExchange DiamondExchange Melbourne, Australia
Diamond Exchange Ltd. shareholders and directors have collectively been involved in the industry for over 40 years. Previous background... 
EmilyRoseJewellery EmilyRoseJewellery Auburn, AL
EmilyRoseJewellery specializes in personalized sterling silver jewelry, gift for her items, and unique fashion accessories. EmilyRoseJewellery... 
Heavenly Treasures Heavenly Treasures Allenhurst, NJ
Offering fine jewelry for men and women including bracelets, necklaces, earrings, pendants, and watches. Many gemstones to choose from including... 
In Wholesale Jewelry In Wholesale Jewelry Blaine, wa
We retail and wholesale to the public with high quality sterling silver jewelry. Essentially silver specializes in Balinese sterling silver... 
Ingle & Rhode Ingle & Rhode London, United Kingdom
Ingle & Rhode are London based jewellers who specialise in ethically made engagement rings, wedding rings and bespoke jewellery. Ingle... 
Jay Roberts Jewelers Chamilia Jay Roberts Jewelers Chamilia Marlton, NJ
Jay Roberts Jewelers, Southern New Jersey’s number one Jeweler, has a retail website at www.jayrobertsjewelers.com featuring a wide... 
Jewelry Collectibles Jewelry Collectibles Hackensack, NJ
Jewelry Collectibles Shopping Network offers beautiful handmade beaded birthstone bracelets and birthstone ankle bracelets, birthstone necklaces... 
JewelryWholesaleSupplier.com JewelryWholesaleSupplier.com Brooklyn, ny
Wholesale Jewelry Stamped 925 Sterling Silver Jewelry Wholesale jewelry to public, no minimum requirement. Jewelry by Type Sterling... 
JoTo Gifts & Jewelry JoTo Gifts & Jewelry Saratoga Springs, NY
JoTo Gifts & Jewelry ( www.dropshipperusa.com) has only been on line for 7 months but is already one of the top 10 in the world for... 
Keimylion Inc. Keimylion Inc. Astoria, NY
Keimylion Hand-Crafted Jewelry from Greece. All the pieces in the collection are handmade of sterling silver and 18kt or 22kt gold. Byzantine,... 
Kristen Eternity Kristen Eternity CA
We are a B2B distributor specializing in wholesale handbags, purses, wholesale fashion jewelry and trendy costume accessories. We take... 
Ladyjewelry.com Ladyjewelry.com ny, ny
Ladyjewelry.com - jewelry store with fine sterling silver jewelry Come and shop in our online jewelry store at the comfort of your own... 
Liberti Liberti Denver, CO
The mission of Liberti is to help transform consumers into socially conscious change makers here in America, one transaction at a time. 
Lucky Drawers LLC Lucky Drawers LLC Wilmington, DE
Retail eBoutique selling women's underwear 
Luriya Luriya New York, NY
At Luriya, our professional staff is trained to provide a careful inspection of your valuables. With our extensive experience in the precious... 
LYB Productions LYB Productions Los Angeles, CA
Lever Your Business is a company dedicated to execute the best services in market expansion and distribution. Our goal is to create the... 
MACU Specialty Handbags MACU Specialty Handbags San Juan, PR
Web based retailer of designer handbags, shoes, fine jewelry, authentic coin nautical jewelry, eyeglasses/sunglasses and other accessories. 
My-Wedding-Jewelry.com My-Wedding-Jewelry.com O Brien, FL
My-Wedding-Jewelry.com features an extensive collection of chic jewelry including bridal jewelry, celebrity inspired jewelry, sterling silver... 
MyLynxx, LLC. MyLynxx, LLC. East Hanover, NJ
We love our dogs. They are the entire reason we created MyLynxx. Our family happily includes two American Pitbull Terriers and quite honestly,... 
Ola Gorie Jewellery Ola Gorie Jewellery Orkney, United Kingdom
Ola Gorie is one of Britain’s most important jewellery designers of recent times. A pioneer in the 1960s, she explored her Celtic... 
Pamela Froman Fine Jewelry Pamela Froman Fine Jewelry Los Angeles, CA
The Pamela Froman Fine Jewelry Collection is comprised mostly of one-of-a-kind and limited edition pieces, and unique handmade chains, created... 
Paning Silver.com Paning Silver.com Edgewood, Md.
 Find Personalized Sterling Silver Jewelry, Sterling Silver Bracelet, Charms Bracelets, Wedding Silver Jewelry, Men's Bangles and Chains,... 
Pasternak Findings Pasternak Findings Tel-Aviv, Israel
Pasternak Findings is a privately owned company, held by Zeev and Martine Pasternak, who have been in the jewelry findings supply business... 
Peggy Li Creations Peggy Li Creations San Francisco, CA
For over six years, Peggy has been designing and evolving her jewelry design that caught the attention of TV's Grey's Anatomy, Buffy, the... 
Phenomenal Image Phenomenal Image Houston, TX
Specializing in beauty, health & wellness, and fashion fitness, Phenomenal Image is committed to helping you achieve your best self... 
Prabhakar Djewels (P) Ltd. Prabhakar Djewels (P) Ltd. New delhi, India
Djewels.org is India's Largest Online Diamond Jewelry Shopping Website with Thousands of Exclusive Designs. We are an Exporter, Manufacturer... 
Pretty Peacock Pretty Peacock
At prettypeacock.com, we are not interested in creating a bauble that just matches the current outfit. We create tangible memories - treasured... 
Quinn's Goldsmith Quinn's Goldsmith Occoquan, VA
Quinn’s Goldsmith is a veteran-owned, independent fine jewelry store in Occoquan and Woodbridge, Virginia with 23 years in business. 
Robbins Brothers Robbins Brothers CA
Headquartered in Azusa, California, Robbins Brothers, The Engagement Ring Store™ makes guys feel at ease and women feel weak in the... 
Seraphik Seraphik Jaipur, India
Seraphik is futuristic designs in gemstone diamond jewelry featuring bracelets, pendants, earrings, rings and necklaces. It is a statement... 
Shop Intuition Shop Intuition Los Angeles, CA
Intuition has become known as the hottest boutique in Hollywood. Catering to celebrities and Hollywood wives ... Intuition continues to... 
Shop New Zealand Shop New Zealand Auckland, New Zealand
Shop New Zealand is a leading New Zealand Online Department Store. Over 4,000 New Zealand made products are sold and delivered worldwide. 
Silver Source Wholesale Jewelry Silver Source Wholesale Jewelry Santa Monica, CA
Wholesale sterling silver jewelry including silver rings and earrings, with natural gemstones and cz. Imported worldwide. Finest quality,... 
Sorella Jewelry Studio Sorella Jewelry Studio Birmingham, MI
Sorella Jewelry Studio is a small company founded by two sisters with a true appreciation of beauty and a passion for quality. We took our... 
The Five Element5 The Five Element5 Hong Kong S.A.R.
We are THE FIVE ELEMENT5 fashion jewellery We create a wide range of latest & greatest trends in handmade jewellery Especially... 
ThisArt.com ThisArt.com Island Park, NY
Established in 1997, ThisArt.com Gallery proudly brings over 20 years of experience in the antiques business to our worldwide clientele,... 
Top Pearl Jewelry Top Pearl Jewelry Guangzhou, China
ToPearl Jewelry Inc. - www.topearl.com, China's online wholesale jewelry company, supplies Chinese cultured freshwater & akoya pearl... 
Vintage Shopper Vintage Shopper
Vintage Shopper - Vintage-inspired designs for the Home and Garden. Our Philosophy If you have the passion and nostalgia for the times... 
Wedding Rings Direct Wedding Rings Direct Brighton, United Kingdom
Wedding Rings Direct is a high quality jeweller based on the internet that offers 50% off high street prices. With over 20 years experience... 
