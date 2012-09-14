|
|Crysobel San Francisco, CA
Gaitri, the creative spirit behind Crysobel, conceived the fine jewelry collection as an expression of her personal experiences. Each handcrafted piece showcases her diverse background rooted...
|110 Jewelry Center Melville, NY
We buy diamonds, fine or broken jewelry, high grade watches new or previously owned jewelry and estate jewelry. If you have any of the listed...
|925 Silver Jewelry Co, LTD. Bangkok, Thailand
Welcome to 925SILVER4U.COM, your official wholesale silver jewelry supplier.
We don't want your money, we want your business! Read this...
|A & R Jewelry Waterloo, IA
A & R Jewelry is a newly opened Jewelry store. It started out as a home-party store, and now is an online ecommerce store.
A...
|Aarushi's Array Kolkata, India
Aarushi’s Array, as the name suggests, connotes diversity in selection, and that is precisely what the company aims to provide. We,...
|Affirmative Accessories Toluca Lake, CA
Affirmative Accessories creates gorgeous handcrafted jewelry items designed to beautify your world -- and feed your soul. Invoking the...
|Amy Peters' Studio Pismo Beach, Ca
Fun, Whimsical and Inspiring...Jewelry that holds special meaning for the wearer.
Most of the jewelry designs are inscribed with an...
|ARIDO Jewelry New York, NY
Fine Art jewelry created with the highest quality gems and precious metals in the world. Unique custom designs with viewings available by...
|Beadnic Co., Ltd Bangkok, Thailand
Beadnic.com is the world leading Wholesale Fashion Jewelry Manufacturer and Exporter. High Quality, Great Selection and Lowest Prices Guaranteed.
|bestofbijoux.com bradenton, fl
Wholesale Jewelry - USA & Martinique Wholesaler of gold and silver jewelry, fashion jewelry, wholesale gifts, wholesale giftware
Act as...
|BIGshop Capalaba, Australia
An Australian virtual online shopping department store. Offers great deals on products such as exercise bikes and cheap laptops.
We have...
|DiamondExchange Melbourne, Australia
Diamond Exchange Ltd. shareholders and directors have collectively been involved in the industry for over 40 years. Previous background...
|EmilyRoseJewellery Auburn, AL
EmilyRoseJewellery specializes in personalized sterling silver jewelry, gift for her items, and unique fashion accessories. EmilyRoseJewellery...
|Heavenly Treasures Allenhurst, NJ
Offering fine jewelry for men and women including bracelets, necklaces, earrings, pendants, and watches. Many gemstones to choose from including...
|In Wholesale Jewelry Blaine, wa
We retail and wholesale to the public with high quality sterling silver jewelry. Essentially silver specializes in Balinese sterling silver...
|Ingle & Rhode London, United Kingdom
Ingle & Rhode are London based jewellers who specialise in ethically made engagement rings, wedding rings and bespoke jewellery.
Ingle...
|Jay Roberts Jewelers Chamilia Marlton, NJ
Jay Roberts Jewelers, Southern New Jersey’s number one Jeweler, has a retail website at www.jayrobertsjewelers.com featuring a wide...
|Jewelry Collectibles Hackensack, NJ
Jewelry Collectibles Shopping Network offers beautiful handmade beaded birthstone bracelets and birthstone ankle bracelets, birthstone necklaces...
|JewelryWholesaleSupplier.com Brooklyn, ny
Wholesale Jewelry
Stamped 925 Sterling Silver Jewelry
Wholesale jewelry to public, no minimum requirement.
Jewelry by Type
Sterling...
|JoTo Gifts & Jewelry Saratoga Springs, NY
JoTo Gifts & Jewelry ( www.dropshipperusa.com) has only been on line for 7 months but is already one of the top 10 in the world for...
|Keimylion Inc. Astoria, NY
Keimylion Hand-Crafted Jewelry from Greece. All the pieces in the collection are handmade of sterling silver and 18kt or 22kt gold. Byzantine,...
|Kristen Eternity CA
We are a B2B distributor specializing in wholesale handbags, purses, wholesale fashion jewelry and trendy costume accessories.
We take...
|Ladyjewelry.com ny, ny
Ladyjewelry.com - jewelry store with fine sterling silver jewelry
Come and shop in our online jewelry store at the comfort of your own...
|Liberti Denver, CO
The mission of Liberti is to help transform consumers into socially conscious change makers here in America, one transaction at a time.
|Luriya New York, NY
At Luriya, our professional staff is trained to provide a careful inspection of your valuables. With our extensive experience in the precious...
|LYB Productions Los Angeles, CA
Lever Your Business is a company dedicated to execute the best services in market expansion and distribution.
Our goal is to create the...
|MACU Specialty Handbags San Juan, PR
Web based retailer of designer handbags, shoes, fine jewelry, authentic coin nautical jewelry, eyeglasses/sunglasses and other accessories.
|My-Wedding-Jewelry.com O Brien, FL
My-Wedding-Jewelry.com features an extensive collection of chic jewelry including bridal jewelry, celebrity inspired jewelry, sterling silver...
|MyLynxx, LLC. East Hanover, NJ
We love our dogs. They are the entire reason we created MyLynxx. Our family happily includes two American Pitbull Terriers and quite honestly,...
|Ola Gorie Jewellery Orkney, United Kingdom
Ola Gorie is one of Britain’s most important jewellery designers of recent times. A pioneer in the 1960s, she explored her Celtic...
|Pamela Froman Fine Jewelry Los Angeles, CA
The Pamela Froman Fine Jewelry Collection is comprised mostly of one-of-a-kind and limited edition pieces, and unique handmade chains, created...
|Paning Silver.com Edgewood, Md.
Find Personalized Sterling Silver Jewelry, Sterling Silver Bracelet, Charms Bracelets, Wedding Silver Jewelry, Men's Bangles and Chains,...
|Pasternak Findings Tel-Aviv, Israel
Pasternak Findings is a privately owned company, held by Zeev and Martine Pasternak, who have been in the jewelry findings supply business...
|Peggy Li Creations San Francisco, CA
For over six years, Peggy has been designing and evolving her jewelry design that caught the attention of TV's Grey's Anatomy, Buffy, the...
|Phenomenal Image Houston, TX
Specializing in beauty, health & wellness, and fashion fitness, Phenomenal Image is committed to helping you achieve your best self...
|Prabhakar Djewels (P) Ltd. New delhi, India
Djewels.org is India's Largest Online Diamond Jewelry Shopping Website with Thousands of Exclusive Designs.
We are an Exporter, Manufacturer...
|Pretty Peacock
At prettypeacock.com, we are not interested in creating a bauble that just matches the current outfit. We create tangible memories - treasured...
|Quinn's Goldsmith Occoquan, VA
Quinn’s Goldsmith is a veteran-owned, independent fine jewelry store in Occoquan and Woodbridge, Virginia with 23 years in business.
|Robbins Brothers CA
Headquartered in Azusa, California, Robbins Brothers, The Engagement Ring Store™ makes guys feel at ease and women feel weak in the...
|Seraphik Jaipur, India
Seraphik is futuristic designs in gemstone diamond jewelry featuring bracelets, pendants, earrings, rings and necklaces. It is a statement...
|Shop Intuition Los Angeles, CA
Intuition has become known as the hottest boutique in Hollywood. Catering to celebrities and Hollywood wives ... Intuition continues to...
|Shop New Zealand Auckland, New Zealand
Shop New Zealand is a leading New Zealand Online Department Store. Over 4,000 New Zealand made products are sold and delivered worldwide.
|Silver Source Wholesale Jewelry Santa Monica, CA
Wholesale sterling silver jewelry including silver rings and earrings, with natural gemstones and cz. Imported worldwide. Finest quality,...
|Sorella Jewelry Studio Birmingham, MI
Sorella Jewelry Studio is a small company founded by two sisters with a true appreciation of beauty and a passion for quality. We took our...
|The Five Element5 Hong Kong S.A.R.
We are THE FIVE ELEMENT5 fashion jewellery
We create a wide range of latest & greatest trends in handmade jewellery
Especially...
|ThisArt.com Island Park, NY
Established in 1997, ThisArt.com Gallery proudly brings over 20 years of experience in the antiques business to our worldwide clientele,...
|Top Pearl Jewelry Guangzhou, China
ToPearl Jewelry Inc. - www.topearl.com, China's online wholesale jewelry company, supplies Chinese cultured freshwater & akoya pearl...
|Vintage Shopper
Vintage Shopper - Vintage-inspired designs for the Home and Garden.
Our Philosophy
If you have the passion and nostalgia for the times...
|Wedding Rings Direct Brighton, United Kingdom
Wedding Rings Direct is a high quality jeweller based on the internet that offers 50% off high street prices. With over 20 years experience...
