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Jewelry Stores

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Crysobel

Crysobel

Gaitri, the creative spirit behind Crysobel, conceived the fine jewelry collection as an expression of her personal experiences. Each handcrafted piece showcases her diverse background rooted in...

Gold Company Profiles

Nash Universal Ventures (PVT) LTD

Nash Universal Ventures (PVT) LTD

NashGems is an international gemstone business specializing in natural sapphires and fine coloured gemstones, serving clients across the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Europe...

Company Profiles

110 Jewelry Center

110 Jewelry Center

We buy diamonds, fine or broken jewelry, high grade watches new or previously owned jewelry and estate jewelry. If you have any of the listed above items to sell and want to establish business...

925 Silver Jewelry Co, LTD.

925 Silver Jewelry Co, LTD.

Welcome to 925SILVER4U.COM, your official wholesale silver jewelry supplier. We don't want your money, we want your business! Read this to see what that means. Quality sterling silver jewelry is...

A & R Jewelry

A & R Jewelry

A & R Jewelry is a newly opened Jewelry store.  It started out as a home-party store, and now is an online ecommerce store. A & R Jewelry brings you all of your sterling silver...

Aarushi's Array

Aarushi's Array

Aarushi’s Array, as the name suggests, connotes diversity in selection, and that is precisely what the company aims to provide. We, at Aarushi’s Array, are committed to providing a vast...

Affirmative Accessories

Affirmative Accessories

Affirmative Accessories creates gorgeous handcrafted jewelry items designed to beautify your world -- and feed your soul. Invoking the healing power of gemstones, our jewelry is meant to enhance...

Amy Peters' Studio

Amy Peters' Studio

Fun, Whimsical and Inspiring...Jewelry that holds special meaning for the wearer. Most of the jewelry designs are inscribed with an inspirational message, meant to create a connection for the...

ARIDO Jewelry

ARIDO Jewelry

Fine Art jewelry created with the highest quality gems and precious metals in the world. Unique custom designs with viewings available by appointment. Founded by a scion of a family of jewelers...

Beadnic Co., Ltd

Beadnic Co., Ltd

Beadnic.com is the world leading Wholesale Fashion Jewelry Manufacturer and Exporter. High Quality, Great Selection and Lowest Prices Guaranteed. Shop now for the latest fashion jewelry trends.

bestofbijoux.com

bestofbijoux.com

Wholesale Jewelry - USA & Martinique Wholesaler of gold and silver jewelry, fashion jewelry, wholesale gifts, wholesale giftware Act as a direct importer, wholesaler, carry gold, sterling silver...

BIGshop

BIGshop

An Australian virtual online shopping department store. Offers great deals on products such as exercise bikes and cheap laptops. We have partnered with Australia's leading freight providers as well...

DiamondExchange

DiamondExchange

Diamond Exchange Ltd. shareholders and directors have collectively been involved in the industry for over 40 years. Previous background include all aspects of the diamond trade from mining and retail...

EmilyRoseJewellery

EmilyRoseJewellery

EmilyRoseJewellery specializes in personalized sterling silver jewelry, gift for her items, and unique fashion accessories. EmilyRoseJewellery provides unique personalized gifts for all occasions:...

Heavenly Treasures

Heavenly Treasures

Offering fine jewelry for men and women including bracelets, necklaces, earrings, pendants, and watches. Many gemstones to choose from including Citrine, Peridot, and Turquoise.

In Wholesale Jewelry

In Wholesale Jewelry

We retail and wholesale to the public with high quality sterling silver jewelry. Essentially silver specializes in Balinese sterling silver jewelry and related products from around the world. In...

Ingle & Rhode

Ingle & Rhode

Ingle & Rhode are London based jewellers who specialise in ethically made engagement rings, wedding rings and bespoke jewellery. Ingle & Rhode only use conflict free diamonds that can be...

Jay Roberts Jewelers Chamilia

Jay Roberts Jewelers Chamilia

Jay Roberts Jewelers, Southern New Jersey’s number one Jeweler, has a retail website at www.jayrobertsjewelers.com featuring a wide range of fine Swiss watches and top designer jewelry...

Jewelry Collectibles

Jewelry Collectibles

Jewelry Collectibles Shopping Network offers beautiful handmade beaded birthstone bracelets and birthstone ankle bracelets, birthstone necklaces and earrings sets, beaded sterling silver Mother's /...

JewelryWholesaleSupplier.com

JewelryWholesaleSupplier.com

Wholesale Jewelry Stamped 925 Sterling Silver Jewelry Wholesale jewelry to public, no minimum requirement. Jewelry by Type Sterling Silver Earring Sterling Silver Pendant Sterling...

JoTo Gifts & Jewelry

JoTo Gifts & Jewelry

JoTo Gifts & Jewelry ( www.dropshipperusa.com) has only been on line for 7 months but is already one of the top 10 in the world for jewelry selection. Offering just under 8000 gold womens and...

Keimylion Inc.

Keimylion Inc.

Keimylion Hand-Crafted Jewelry from Greece. All the pieces in the collection are handmade of sterling silver and 18kt or 22kt gold. Byzantine, Renaissance, and Medieval Designs beautifully crafted.

Kristen Eternity

Kristen Eternity

We are a B2B distributor specializing in wholesale handbags, purses, wholesale fashion jewelry and trendy costume accessories. We take pride in providing great customer service and offer secure...

Ladyjewelry.com

Ladyjewelry.com

Ladyjewelry.com - jewelry store with fine sterling silver jewelry Come and shop in our online jewelry store at the comfort of your own home. We offer a wide selection of gemstone jewelry with...

Liberti

Liberti

The mission of Liberti is to help transform consumers into socially conscious change makers here in America, one transaction at a time. Liberti is a one-of-a kind jewelry made in America model...

Lucky Drawers LLC

Lucky Drawers LLC

Retail eBoutique selling women's underwear

Luriya

Luriya

At Luriya, our professional staff is trained to provide a careful inspection of your valuables. With our extensive experience in the precious metals, diamonds and luxury watch industries, selling...

LYB Productions

LYB Productions

Lever Your Business is a company dedicated to execute the best services in market expansion and distribution. Our goal is to create the perfect conditions to extend the success of our...

MACU Specialty Handbags

MACU Specialty Handbags

Web based retailer of designer handbags, shoes, fine jewelry, authentic coin nautical jewelry, eyeglasses/sunglasses and other accessories. We displace handbags and matching shoes together to save...

My-Wedding-Jewelry.com

My-Wedding-Jewelry.com

My-Wedding-Jewelry.com features an extensive collection of chic jewelry including bridal jewelry, celebrity inspired jewelry, sterling silver jewelry and gifts. Our online store is backed by...

MyLynxx, LLC.

MyLynxx, LLC.

We love our dogs. They are the entire reason we created MyLynxx. Our family happily includes two American Pitbull Terriers and quite honestly, we believe they only deserve the best – especially...

Ola Gorie Jewellery

Ola Gorie Jewellery

Ola Gorie is one of Britain’s most important jewellery designers of recent times. A pioneer in the 1960s, she explored her Celtic and Norse heritage to find inspiration for stylish, wearable,...

Pamela Froman Fine Jewelry

Pamela Froman Fine Jewelry

The Pamela Froman Fine Jewelry Collection is comprised mostly of one-of-a-kind and limited edition pieces, and unique handmade chains, created from Platinum, 22k, or a combination of carefully mixed...

Paning Silver.com

Paning Silver.com

 Find Personalized Sterling Silver Jewelry, Sterling Silver Bracelet, Charms Bracelets, Wedding Silver Jewelry, Men's Bangles and Chains, Designer Leather Handbags, Fabulous Bedding by...

Pasternak Findings

Pasternak Findings

Pasternak Findings is a privately owned company, held by Zeev and Martine Pasternak, who have been in the jewelry findings supply business for more than 20 years. Pasternak Findings is the...

Peggy Li Creations

Peggy Li Creations

For over six years, Peggy has been designing and evolving her jewelry design that caught the attention of TV's Grey's Anatomy, Buffy, the Vampire Slayer, CSI: Miami and publications such as Oprah...

Phenomenal Image

Phenomenal Image

Specializing in beauty, health & wellness, and fashion fitness, Phenomenal Image is committed to helping you achieve your best self image now:  spirit, soul and body.  Phenomenal Image...

Prabhakar Djewels (P) Ltd.

Prabhakar Djewels (P) Ltd.

Djewels.org is India's Largest Online Diamond Jewelry Shopping Website with Thousands of Exclusive Designs. We are an Exporter, Manufacturer and Wholesaler of high quality Certified loose Diamonds...

Pretty Peacock

Pretty Peacock

At prettypeacock.com, we are not interested in creating a bauble that just matches the current outfit. We create tangible memories - treasured keepsakes meant to last a lifetime. Rest assured in...

Quinn's Goldsmith

Quinn's Goldsmith

Quinn’s Goldsmith is a veteran-owned, independent fine jewelry store in Occoquan and Woodbridge, Virginia with 23 years in business. Quinn’s is dedicated to creating and offering quality...

Robbins Brothers

Robbins Brothers

Headquartered in Azusa, California, Robbins Brothers, The Engagement Ring Store™ makes guys feel at ease and women feel weak in the knees. The company operates 10 destination stores in Southern...

Seraphik

Seraphik

Seraphik is futuristic designs in gemstone diamond jewelry featuring bracelets, pendants, earrings, rings and necklaces. It is a statement of your exquisite taste and urge to be different stunningly...

Sermez Inc.

Sermez Inc.

Nora Sermez takes inspiration from ancient pasts and imagined futures to forge a breathtaking line of must have fine gold jewelry. Engagement rings, charms and necklaces all handcrafted in the USA.

Shop Intuition

Shop Intuition

Intuition has become known as the hottest boutique in Hollywood. Catering to celebrities and Hollywood wives ... Intuition continues to set the trends and offer the next "Must-Haves." A general store...

Shop New Zealand

Shop New Zealand

Shop New Zealand is a leading New Zealand Online Department Store. Over 4,000 New Zealand made products are sold and delivered worldwide. From health products such as Green lipped Mussel and Manuka...

Silver Source Wholesale Jewelry

Silver Source Wholesale Jewelry

Wholesale sterling silver jewelry including silver rings and earrings, with natural gemstones and cz. Imported worldwide. Finest quality, sterling purity guaranteed. Popular bestsellers - low prices...

Sorella Jewelry Studio

Sorella Jewelry Studio

Sorella Jewelry Studio is a small company founded by two sisters with a true appreciation of beauty and a passion for quality. We took our name from the Italian word for “sister,”...

The Five Element5

The Five Element5

We are THE FIVE ELEMENT5 fashion jewellery We create a wide range of latest & greatest trends in handmade jewellery Especially with 24K gold, resin, 925 sterling silver, Swarovsky crystal...

ThisArt.com

ThisArt.com

Established in 1997, ThisArt.com Gallery proudly brings over 20 years of experience in the antiques business to our worldwide clientele, offering a large selection of fine and decorative art,...

Top Pearl Jewelry

Top Pearl Jewelry

ToPearl Jewelry Inc. - www.topearl.com, China's online wholesale jewelry company, supplies Chinese cultured freshwater & akoya pearl beads and strands,pearl jewelry including pearl...

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