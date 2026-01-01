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19c Victorian Mahogany Etagere mirror Console Antique Old

19c Victorian Mahogany Etagere mirror Console Antique Old

ThisArt.com

$2,500.00Product

Massive open work carved mahogany multi tier Etagere, circa 1880, accented with exception acanthus leaf and c-scroll carvings, form fitted beveled glass mirrors, console type desk with drawer center...

3 Panel Art Nouveau Leaded Glass Floral Peacock Stained Glass Window

3 Panel Art Nouveau Leaded Glass Floral Peacock Stained Glass Window

ThisArt.com

$12,000.00Product

2 vertical and the center horizontal panel is approximate 8ft 4in x 4ft 6in. and were installed in an affluent Long Island estate. Each panel was designed to hang and swing on hinges so that you...

Derek Jeter "The Captains Dive" Autographed

Derek Jeter "The Captains Dive" Autographed

LI Picture Frame and Art Gallery

$549.00Product

Framed Size: 27½ x 27½ Frame Style: 2" Gloss Black Matting: Pinstripe Outer - Black Inner Autographed by Derek Jeter Comes with a Steiner Sports Certificate of Authenticity In the midst of...

Gorgeous Georgian Gold Rose Medallion Diamond Bracelet

Gorgeous Georgian Gold Rose Medallion Diamond Bracelet

ThisArt.com

$3,500.00Product

Outstanding Georgian style crown link rose medallion bracelet adorned with approximately 7.8cts of rose cut diamonds in a 2 tone gold setting. This stunning bracelet would make a spectacular gift or...

Jersey Display Case

Jersey Display Case

Display Gifts Inc.

$84.95Product

Visit www.displaygifts.com for this gorgeous display case. This jersey display case is made from hand selected hardwood.

oil painting

oil painting

Elegance-Gallery CO

$8.98Product

http://spaces.msn.com/members/PaintingWholesaler/ 1. we have more than nine years" experience in producing and exporting oil paintings. 2. we produce skillfully by hand all kinds of oil painting...

Sustainable Seafood Guides - Sustainable Fish 12"x36"

Sustainable Seafood Guides - Sustainable Fish 12"x36"

Charting Nature

$15.95Product

A Seafood Lover's Guide To Sustainable Fish Choices 12"x36". For those who love to eat fish, our sustainable fish chart identifies smart choices. These species, the most common commercial...

Sustainable Seafood Guides - Sustainable Fish 24"x36"

Sustainable Seafood Guides - Sustainable Fish 24"x36"

Charting Nature

$19.95Product

Seafood Lover's Guide To Sustainable Fish Choices - 24"x36". For those who love to eat fish, our sustainable fish chart identifies smart choices. These species, the most common commercial...

Sustainable Seafood Guides - Sustainable Shellfish 12"x36"

Sustainable Seafood Guides - Sustainable Shellfish 12"x36"

Charting Nature

$15.95Product

A Seafood Lover's Guide To Sustainable Shellfish Choices - 12"x36". For those who love to eat shellfish, our Shellfish chart identifies smart choices. These species, the most common...

Sustainable Seafood Guides - Sustainable Shellfish 24"x36"

Sustainable Seafood Guides - Sustainable Shellfish 24"x36"

Charting Nature

$19.95Product

A Seafood Lover's Guide To Sustainable Shellfish Choices - 24"x36". For those who love to eat shellfish, our Shellfish chart identifies smart choices. These species, the most common...

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