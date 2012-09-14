PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
19c Victorian Mahogany Etagere mirror Console Antique Old 19c Victorian Mahogany Etagere mirror Console Antique Old, from ThisArt.com
$2,500.00 - Product
Massive open work carved mahogany multi tier Etagere, circa 1880, accented with exception acanthus leaf and c-scroll carvings, form fitted beveled glass mirrors, console type desk with drawer center and...
3 Panel Art Nouveau Leaded Glass Floral Peacock Stained Glass Window 3 Panel Art Nouveau Leaded Glass Floral Peacock Stained Glass Window, from ThisArt.com
$12,000.00 - Product
2 vertical and the center horizontal panel is approximate 8ft 4in x 4ft 6in. and were installed in an affluent Long Island estate. Each panel was designed to hang and swing on hinges so that you could...
Derek Jeter "The Captains Dive" Autographed Derek Jeter "The Captains Dive" Autographed, from LI Picture Frame and Art Gallery
$549.00 - Product
Framed Size: 27½ x 27½ Frame Style: 2" Gloss Black Matting: Pinstripe Outer - Black Inner Autographed by Derek Jeter Comes with a Steiner Sports Certificate of Authenticity In the midst of baseball’s...
Gorgeous Georgian Gold Rose Medallion Diamond Bracelet Gorgeous Georgian Gold Rose Medallion Diamond Bracelet, from ThisArt.com
$3,500.00 - Product
Outstanding Georgian style crown link rose medallion bracelet adorned with approximately 7.8cts of rose cut diamonds in a 2 tone gold setting. This stunning bracelet would make a spectacular gift or addition...
Jersey Display Case Jersey Display Case, from Display Gifts Inc.
$84.95 - Product
Visit www.displaygifts.com for this gorgeous display case. This jersey display case is made from hand selected hardwood.
oil painting oil painting, from Elegance-Gallery CO
$8.98 - Product
http://spaces.msn.com/members/PaintingWholesaler/ 1. we have more than nine years" experience in producing and exporting oil paintings. 2. we produce skillfully by hand all kinds of oil painting reproductions...
Sustainable Seafood Guides - Sustainable Fish 12"x36" Sustainable Seafood Guides - Sustainable Fish 12"x36", from Charting Nature
$15.95 - Product
A Seafood Lover's Guide To Sustainable Fish Choices 12"x36". For those who love to eat fish, our sustainable fish chart identifies smart choices. These species, the most common commercial species...
Sustainable Seafood Guides - Sustainable Fish 24"x36" Sustainable Seafood Guides - Sustainable Fish 24"x36", from Charting Nature
$19.95 - Product
Seafood Lover's Guide To Sustainable Fish Choices - 24"x36". For those who love to eat fish, our sustainable fish chart identifies smart choices. These species, the most common commercial species...
Sustainable Seafood Guides - Sustainable Shellfish 12"x36" Sustainable Seafood Guides - Sustainable Shellfish 12"x36", from Charting Nature
$15.95 - Product
A Seafood Lover's Guide To Sustainable Shellfish Choices - 12"x36". For those who love to eat shellfish, our Shellfish chart identifies smart choices. These species, the most common commercial...
Sustainable Seafood Guides - Sustainable Shellfish 24"x36" Sustainable Seafood Guides - Sustainable Shellfish 24"x36", from Charting Nature
$19.95 - Product
A Seafood Lover's Guide To Sustainable Shellfish Choices - 24"x36". For those who love to eat shellfish, our Shellfish chart identifies smart choices. These species, the most common commercial...
