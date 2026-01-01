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20th Century Glass

20th Century Glass

UK based international dealers in antique & collectable art glass. Our website also features a useful glass encyclopedia and gallery. Whether you are a collector of antique glass, or looking for...

ARIDO Jewelry

ARIDO Jewelry

Fine Art jewelry created with the highest quality gems and precious metals in the world. Unique custom designs with viewings available by appointment. Founded by a scion of a family of jewelers...

ARTinaClick.com

ARTinaClick.com

Founded in 1999, ARTinaClick.com has grown to become the premier source for buying art online. The company offers one of the largest selections of art prints and posters, custom framing and mounting...

BestNetArt Artgallery

BestNetArt Artgallery

BestNetArt.com is an on-line Internet based Artgallery specializing in small size limited edition original art prints made by contemporary artists from all around the world. The Gallery represents a...

Brooklyn Collective

Brooklyn Collective

Brooklyn Collective was established in response to the need for a space where craftsmen can showcase their work free from the pressures of mass-market retail. Through a cooperative effort, the...

Charting Nature

Charting Nature

Since 1997, Charting Nature has been a major supplier of antique botanical art prints, bird prints, fish art prints, posters, books, and gift items to the internet community. We offer several sets...

Display Gifts Inc.

Display Gifts Inc.

Display Gifts Inc. -is a full-service online home and office furnishings provider. Displaygifts.com provides display cases for sport memorabilia and souvenir display. Display Gifts Inc. also runs www.

Elegance-Gallery CO

Elegance-Gallery CO

Elegance-Gallery CO. are manufacturer and exporter of fine oil paintings on canvas/board in various styles or subjects in museum quality, high quality, medium quality and commercial quality at...

Fibers Gallery Ltd.

Fibers Gallery Ltd.

Fibers Gallery Ltd. is a fine craft gallery devoted to the fiber arts. Six women fiber artists, drawn together by a common bond and passion opened the gallery in quaint Mt. Vernon, Ohio on...

Gregg Skill Woodcrafts

Gregg Skill Woodcrafts

American woodcrafter Gregg Skill's lifelong passion for antique furniture is evident in his signature piece, a classic Georgian Planter. This timeless piece – beautifully distressed and with a...

iAuctionShop Ltd

iAuctionShop Ltd

iAuctionShop Ltd is a young but rapidly expanding company formed by husband and wife team Rebecca and Simon Russell. iAuctionShop operates from office premises in South Cheshire with satellite...

Imaginative Pencil

Imaginative Pencil

We specialize in the sale, distribution, and promotion of award-winning pencil artist Justin Michael Jenkins. We offer high quality prints of our surreal and imaginative drawings in your choice of...

Kashima Arts Co., Ltd.

Kashima Arts Co., Ltd.

With Japanese paintings and hanging scrolls at its core, Kashima Arts is a gallery that mainly engages with Japanese art from the Edo period (1603–1868) to the present day. In addition to the...

LI Picture Frame and Art Gallery

LI Picture Frame and Art Gallery

For over 2 decades LI Picture Frame has built a reputation on quality, service, and creativity. In an industry that is continually changing LI Picture Frame finds itself in the forefront. With our...

Lugansk Art Gallery

Lugansk Art Gallery

Paintings for sale from biggest leading Ukrainian art gallery We are the selling paintings company in Ukraine. Our online art gallery exhibits arts since 2002. We present thousands of oil...

M2 Lighting Solutions, LLC

M2 Lighting Solutions, LLC

M2 Lighting Solutions, LLC, also known as ThatsCoolWire.com, is an innovator and industry leader in electroluminescent lighting, also known as, El Wire since 2005. We also offer El Flat Panel...

Masterworks Fine Art, Inc.

Masterworks Fine Art, Inc.

Masterworks Fine Art, Inc. strives to be the best source of fine art for our clients and collectors all over the world. We believe the most direct way to accomplish this is by establishing a lifetime...

Museum replicas

Museum replicas

Finding the right decorative piece for your home or office can be a difficult process. That's why we at Museum Replicas offer a broad selection of beautiful paintings, statues, vases, sculptures,...

Original Art

Original Art

Original Art is an independent art website that features a wide range of contemporary artists as well as articles and guides to buying affordable art in the UK (and overseas). The site also features...

Passion For Paintings

Passion For Paintings

Passion For Paintings creates gorgeous, hand-painted oil painting reproductions and is proud to announce we’ve now expanded our oil painting selection to over 200,000 paintings and over 10,000...

ThisArt.com

ThisArt.com

Established in 1997, ThisArt.com Gallery proudly brings over 20 years of experience in the antiques business to our worldwide clientele, offering a large selection of fine and decorative art,...

Zuni Fetish Carvings And Art

Zuni Fetish Carvings And Art

Zuni Fetish Art sells Zuni fetish carvings, Pueblo Native American Indian Fine Art, animal fetish carvings, pottery and jewelry. Also available are posters and photos of Native Americans, Puebloe...

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