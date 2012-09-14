PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Consumer Electronics Repair & Maintenance

HTC G2 (T-Mobile) Cracked Screen Repair HTC G2 (T-Mobile) Cracked Screen Repair, from JCD Repair
$85.00 - Service
Full-service cracked screen repair for the HTC G2 (T-Mobile). This repair includes parts, labor, and a 90 day warranty. For mail-in repairs, the service is completed and the phone mailed back out within...
Projector Bulb Recycling Projector Bulb Recycling, from eele Laboratories, LLC
$0.00 - Service
Being involved in the projection industry, eele Labs accepts the responsibility to increase consumer awareness about the need to recycle projector bulbs.  We have initiated a projector bulb recycling...
ReLamping projector lamps ReLamping projector lamps, from eele Laboratories, LLC
Service
We remanufacture spent front projector lamps and rear projection TV bulbs.  We re-use the existing housing, recycle the spent bulb (which contains mercury) and replace the spent bulb with a brand...
