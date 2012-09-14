Click on a service below to view it in greater detail Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com HTC G2 (T-Mobile) Cracked Screen Repair , from JCD Repair

$85.00

Full-service cracked screen repair for the HTC G2 (T-Mobile). This repair includes parts, labor, and a 90 day warranty. For mail-in repairs, the service is completed and the phone mailed back out within... Projector Bulb Recycling , from eele Laboratories, LLC

$0.00

Being involved in the projection industry, eele Labs accepts the responsibility to increase consumer awareness about the need to recycle projector bulbs. We have initiated a projector bulb recycling... ReLamping projector lamps , from eele Laboratories, LLC



We remanufacture spent front projector lamps and rear projection TV bulbs. We re-use the existing housing, recycle the spent bulb (which contains mercury) and replace the spent bulb with a brand... Services 1 - 3 of 3 Page: 1

