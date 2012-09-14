|
|
|Click on a service below to view it in greater detail
|
|
|
|
|
HTC G2 (T-Mobile) Cracked Screen Repair, from JCD Repair
$85.00
Full-service cracked screen repair for the HTC G2 (T-Mobile). This repair includes parts, labor, and a 90 day warranty. For mail-in repairs, the service is completed and the phone mailed back out within...
|
|
|
|
Projector Bulb Recycling, from eele Laboratories, LLC
$0.00
Being involved in the projection industry, eele Labs accepts the responsibility to increase consumer awareness about the need to recycle projector bulbs. We have initiated a projector bulb recycling...
|
|
|
|
ReLamping projector lamps, from eele Laboratories, LLC
We remanufacture spent front projector lamps and rear projection TV bulbs. We re-use the existing housing, recycle the spent bulb (which contains mercury) and replace the spent bulb with a brand...
|Services 1 - 3 of 3
|Page: 1