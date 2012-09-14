|
|
|Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
|
|
|
|
|
Personal Services, from Gemini Public Relations
Service
For the busy household, services include:
- Transportation Services (Air/Ground)
- Business Correspondence
- Fax Services
- Phone Messages
- Errand Services
- Arrange Household Repair
- Schedule Appointments
-...
|
|
|
|
Public Relations, from Gemini Public Relations
Service
- Solicit television, radio, and print opportunities
- Highlight accomplishments and upcoming events via press releases and campaigns
|Products & Services 1 - 2 of 2
|Page: 1