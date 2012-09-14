|
Iridium Go!, from NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications
$849.99 - Product
NortherhnAxcess will have the new Iridium GO! this month for $849.99.
The revolutionary Iridium GO! creates a hotspot over the global Iridium network, and lets you turn your smartphone into a satellite...
HTC G2 (T-Mobile) Cracked Screen Repair, from JCD Repair
$85.00 - Service
Full-service cracked screen repair for the HTC G2 (T-Mobile). This repair includes parts, labor, and a 90 day warranty. For mail-in repairs, the service is completed and the phone mailed back out within...
