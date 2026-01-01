Products & Services

Within Communication Equipment Repair & Maintenance

Products & Services

HTC G2 (T-Mobile) Cracked Screen Repair

HTC G2 (T-Mobile) Cracked Screen Repair

JCD Repair

$85.00Service

Full-service cracked screen repair for the HTC G2 (T-Mobile). This repair includes parts, labor, and a 90 day warranty. For mail-in repairs, the service is completed and the phone mailed back out...

Iridium Go!

Iridium Go!

NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications

$849.99Product

NortherhnAxcess will have the new Iridium GO! this month for $849.99. The revolutionary Iridium GO! creates a hotspot over the global Iridium network, and lets you turn your smartphone into a...

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