Company Profiles JCD Repair Jet City Device Repair is a full-service cell phone repair shop specializing in cracked screen repairs for the iPhone, Droids, HTC, Samsung, and many more smart phones. They offer in-person repairs... NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications NorthernAxcess.com is a refreshing change of pace when it comes to satellite communication providers. Ultimately NorthernAxcess provides you with communication where there is no regular cellular... OktavaMod Michael Joly of OktavaMod is a leading provider of cost-effective microphone modifications. His mic mods have improved the performance of recording studio mics since 1994 and are used regularly by...